Clorox: The IGNITE Strategy Has Not 'Ignited' Our Optimism On Growth

The lack of a strong growth engine does not prevent Clorox from being a good company, and we are willing to hold the shares for the foreseeable future.

In light of our growth estimate based on the Strategy, the current stock price does not make sense for value/quality investors to add new shares.

The new IGNITE Strategy is not compelling enough to us from a growth perspective.

Source: cnbc.com.

Background

At the Analyst Day event early last month, a troop of Clorox's (CLX) top executives took the stage. They unveiled a new, integrated strategy to drive growth and create value for shareholders (and society). Leaping off the company's recently concluded 2020 Strategy, the so-called "IGNITE" Strategy would focus on "innovating for good growth."

However, after spending more than four hours listening to presentations from roughly a dozen senior managers, we did not feel our immediate excitement regarding the new growth strategy.

Per the chart below, we see little alpha generated by CLX compared to the S&P 500 total return over the past decade, while the stock did outperform its industry average.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/13/2019.

One of the reasons here is that the growth of the business did slow down for the last decade compared with the decade before, in terms of both accounting income and cash flow (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/13/2019.

As a matter of fact, we see below that 1-2% is a typical top-line CAGR for Clorox. This implies that most of the shareholder value was created by margin improvement, share buyback, and dividend on the organic side. For example, the payout ratio increased from 47.2% in FY2010 to 62.8% in FY2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/13/2019.

While we appreciate the substantial moat around the business, the IGNITE Strategy does not mitigate our concern in terms of the company's growth prospects. A moaty business is still a good business even though it cannot grow from our investment perspective. But then, for Clorox, we would hesitate to see any buying opportunity in the share at this valuation level.

Business Overview

Century-old California-based Clorox now owns a diversified, US-centric portfolio of cleaning (34% of FY2019 US sales), household (30% of FY2019 US sales), and lifestyle products (20% of FY2019 US sales). 84% of the company's total revenue comes from the US, while internationally, sales are mostly generated in Latin America and Canada.

Clorox builds its economic moat mainly through its big-share brands. Its #1 and #2 share brands typically contribute to nearly 80% of the total sales，, and nine out of ten US households have a Clorox portfolio product. As you can see below, Clorox dominates the charcoal, bleach, water filtration, and wipes categories with well-known brands like Kingsford, Clorox, and Brita.

Source: FY2020 Q1 Investor Presentation.

Besides, the company focuses on mid-sized categories, the US market, and mid-sized countries in the international market to avoid fierce competition, making its economic moat more durable. Shareholders should also applaud the management's focus on economic profit instead of pure growth, which helps deliver consistently high ROIC in history (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/13/2019.

IGNITE Strategy

The IGNITE Strategy disappointed us a couple of ways as follow -

Cost-saving

First of all, the management team mentioned cost-saving several times during the presentation. It appears to us that the company tries to leverage margin enhancement as one of the primary growth strategies. However, we all know that cost cannot be cut beyond zero, and hence, such a growth driver would not sustain in the long term.

Actually, the current SG&A margin is already below the industry average (see below), with seemingly limited room for cost optimization.

Source: FY19 Q4 Investor Presentation.

ESG

Then, many executives spent quite some time emphasizing the ESG element of the Strategy. In our opinion, ESG can hardly qualify as a differentiator in today's business world. In other word, all companies should aim to conduct businesses with ESG in mind.

Of course, the management referred to the trend of purpose-led brands among millennials and Gen Z. But we are not sure about the magnitude of that trend in terms of contributing to the top-line growth at Clorox. Plus, the premium brand strategy, while differentiating Clorox from commoditized, low-cost alternatives, such as private labels, may weaken the company's defensive position facing budget-conscious consumers, especially if a recession hits.

Innovation

The management's emphasis on innovation is probably the only bright spot that we could find throughout the presentions.

The company has a strong track record of generating profitable growth from R&D. As shown below, it delivered approximately 3% of incremental sales behind product innovation each year over the last decade or so.

Source: FY19 Q4 Investor Presentation.

According to Morningstar below, Clorox invests at least 2% of its total sales back into R&D annually for the past ten years. We will see if this number will go up soon following the kick-off of the IGNITE Strategy.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/13/2019.

Either way, the new product pipeline is looking strong to us (see some examples below).

Source: FY19 Q4 Investor Presentation.

It is also worth pointing out that the management plan to put more effort into digitals. We notice that Gartner ranks Clorox at the top in the US Home Care category and Burt's Bees at the third place in the US Personal Care category according to its Digital IQ Index (see below).

Source: gartner.com.

Source: gartner.com.

We believe that continuous spendings on digitals should help widen the moat for the business as well as maintain the double-digit growth in online sales (although representing just less than 10% revenue share at the moment).

Financial goal

The most disappointment on the IGNITE Strategy, we would say, is the financial goals. As you can see in the slides below, the management expects to achieve a low-single-digit CAGR in revenue by executing the Strategy, while the recent three-year CAGR is almost 3%.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation.

Moreover, the management projects the FCF margin to be between 11% and 13%, while it achieved 12% on average for the past few years, and the TTM margin is currently 12.67%.

Overall, we would like to maintain our 5% estimate in the growth rate of EPS and FCF per share at Clorox, based on the IGNITE Strategy.

Valuation

Below, we compare the key business fundamentals between Clorox and its major peers.

ROTA FCF Margin 3-yr Rev. CAGR Clorox 31.89% 12.67% 2.56% Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 28.05% 17.33% -1.03% Unilever (UN) (UL) 29.75% 9.58% -1.45% Proctor & Gamble (PG) 7.81% 18.17% 1.2% Church & Dwight (CHD) 32.15% 17.34% 6.89% Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 10.59% 8.59% -0.19%

Source: Morningstar, GuruFocus; data as of 11/13/2019.

We can learn that Clorox delivers a "mediocre" ROTA, FCF margin, and current growth rate and underperforms its mid-sized-category peer, Church & Dwight.

In terms of price multiples, CLX seems as expensive as CHD, CL, and KMB (see below).

P/E P/FCF EV/EBIT Clorox 23x 24x 19x Colgate-Palmolive 25x 21x 19x Unilever 15x 28x 13x Proctor & Gamble 80x 25x 46x Church & Dwight 27x 23x 22x Kimberly-Clark 23x 29x 19x

Source: Morningstar, GuruFocus; data as of 11/13/2019.

From a historical perspective, most prevailing price multiples of CLX, such as P/E, P/B, P/CF, are below their historical averages.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/12/2019.

The P/FCF is current near the mid-point of its moving range for the past couple of years, as you can see below. But it is significantly higher than the level back in 2010/2011.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/13/2019.

Also, if we assume a 5% CAGR moving forward, then any P/FCF above 20x would be crazy for us. In this case, we would prefer an entry point with the P/FCF close to 15x. This means that CLX is currently significantly overvalued per our standard.

Summary

To conclude, the IGNITE Strategy has not "ignited" our optimism on the growth prospect of the company. Of course, we hope that we are wrong and will keep our eyes on the execution of the strategy and its financial outcome.

In the meantime, the lack of a compelling growth story does not prevent Clorox from being a good company. The economic moat around the business remains robust in our view, and that's why we are willing to hold the shares for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.