WMC: A 12% Yield mREIT That Is Outperforming Peers

Since WMC has high exposure to the California and New York property markets, it may be smart to keep an eye on currently falling/slowing home prices in those states.

With U.S. household solvency the strongest in 40 years and mortgage spreads back on the rise, now may be a good time to invest in high yielding mREITs.

While the company's loan portfolio is more risky than some of its peers, it has allowed higher net interest margins to the benefit of investors.

Fixed income is becoming increasingly risky today. Interest rates are at unprecedented lows in sovereign debt and corporate bond markets and it is becoming increasingly difficult for income-seeking investors to achieve a decent return without taking on excessive risk. The trouble extends far beyond the bond market, low-interest rates have caused equities in utilities (XLU), consumer staples (XLP), and some REITs to become very expensive by historical standards.

One area that has largely been left out of what I deem a "fixed income bubble" is mortgage REITs. The mortgage REIT ETF (REM) still pays an incredibly high dividend yield of 8.6% and if you look to the smaller less well-known mortgage REITs, the dividends get even higher and the "P/E" and "P/B" valuations lower.

In my opinion, the reason for this gap is relatively simple. Fixed income performed exceptionally in 2008 besides, of course, mortgage REIT's who generally lost 90-100% of their value due to excessive leverage and non-performing loan books. As is often the case following major panics, investors today still assume mortgage REITs are as bad as they were in 2007 despite massive (and generally successful) financial restructurings. On the contrary, they place almost no risk premium on sectors that performed well like utilities which have seen alarming debt expansion.

While ETFs like REM offer an easy way to gain exposure to the cheap sector, picking smaller individual names is likely to achieve better results as more due-diligence can be done.

One name I find particularly interesting is Western Asset Mortgage Corporation (WMC). The company trades at book value and a very low "P/E" of 8.5X with almost all of those earnings going toward dividends, giving the stock an exceptional dividend yield of 12.1%.

Of course, such a yield is not without risks and WMC has a bit more than most mREITs. The company operates at high leverage with a debt to assets typically around 90% and about half of its assets are non-agency and do not qualify for CFPB's protections. That said, they are rewarded with much higher interest rates on these loans. To add additional risk, most of their investments are in California which has seen property price growth slow dramatically in recent quarters.

All said, I believe that mortgage spreads will slowly widen which should benefit the company. While it has higher risks, I believe those risks are well accounted for in its low valuation and, for an income-oriented investor willing to take on volatility, could be a good buy.

A Closer Look at WMC's Balance Sheet

The company's major position is in Agency CMBSs which are commercial mortgage-backed securities that are protected by a governmental organization. These mortgages typically pay slightly higher interest than do residential MBSs but far less than non-agency loans as they carry negligible credit risk.

The company's second major portfolio holding is $1.2B worth of residential whole loans which typically yield a high return of about 5-7% and, in general, carry much more risk as they are not agency secured and many of its holdings are in non-qualified mortgages. Importantly, the company owns all of these riskier loans via a variable-interest-entity trust that shields WMC in the case of bankruptcy, minimizing potential losses at WMC's equity investment.

As shown below, the use of VIE's drastically changes and reduces the risk of WMC's portfolio:

Consolidated GAAP portfolio:

Unconsolidated non-GAAP portfolio:

Source: WMC Q3 Presentation

Over the past few years, the company has shifted its strategy toward non-agency loans and away from its traditional approach. To illustrate, take a look at the company's return-on-assets vs. its total assets, "other" long-term assets (mainly agency mortgages), and loans (mainly residential whole loans):

Source: Tikr.com

From a leverage standpoint, Western Asset Mortgage is about as leveraged as most of its peers. Take a look at total liabilities to assets for WMC, New York Mortgage (NYMT), AG Mortgage (MITT), and Armour Residential (ARR):

Source: YCharts

As you can see, it is slightly higher than peers but is not at a worrying level. I would only be concerned if these ratios were at or above the 94-96% range or if it seemed the current economic backdrop cannot support it. While I believe a recession is likely to occur around Q3/Q4 of 2020, I would be shocked if it hit the housing/mortgage market like it did in 2007.

Strong Economic Backdrop

Most investors seem to be permanently scarred from the 2007 mortgage-backed security crisis. While a healthy amount of fear is good, it may be causing investors to miss a strong opportunity in the mREIT market.

To begin, most mREITs operated at twice their current leverage or more in the late 2000s with liabilities to assets often at 95%. Even more, diligence on FICO scores and income levels was not done properly and caused the issuance of many would-be non-performing mortgage-backed securities.

The major issue in 2008 came from an overleveraged American household that took on more mortgage debt than it could repay. As you can see below, U.S household debt to GDP has declined dramatically over the past decade:

Source: Federal Reserve

Even more, because interest rates have fallen, debt service payments as a percent of disposable income have declined to an unprecedented low:

Source: Federal Reserve

Most U.S households have high borrowing capacity today. This should mean that if a recession occurs, it is unlikely that households will be hit the hardest and the property market will likely remain intact. Even more, it means that mREITs will likely continue to see increasing demand for new mortgages.

Overall, this creates an environment where I'm OK owning an mREIT taking on more risks. Frankly, those risks seem to be more-than priced into their valuations.

The biggest risk I see would be a continued tightening of mortgage spreads. Since spiking in 2009, they have slowly fallen since due to, until recently, a very slow housing sector. This has been the primary driver harming the mREIT market as most borrow at the short-term rate via repurchase agreements (WMC's main financing source) and lend at a long-term rate. Take a look at how this spread has fluctuated over time:

Source: YCharts

As you can see, it is very low today and is around its normal "pre-recession" low much like the yield curve. That said, the Federal Reserve has continued to cut interest rates and will likely continue to do so if bad economic news returns. They are highly unlikely to increase rates anytime soon, but mortgage rates did make a bottom and have been rising since September. If the spread has bottomed as I expect, it could be a good time to buy mREITs.

The Bottom Line

Overall, WMC appears to be in a good spot. The company takes on a bit more risk, but economic conditions facing mortgages are much stronger than in the past so, in my opinion, those risks will become rewards.

As a whole, mREITs are pretty cheap and most trade at or below book value. As you can see below, WMC's current price-to-tangible book ratio signals that the company is fairly valued compared to peers:

Source: YCharts

The company's TTM dividend yield is also exactly in-line with its peers:

Source: YCharts

It is certainly interesting to see how much the dividend yields of these companies have converged in recent years. Though WMC is not undervalued compared to its peers, I do believe that the entire mREIT market is substantially undervalued compared to other assets considering it seems that only leveraged and riskier CLO funds pay a comparable dividend.

Still, WMC seems to have the best loan book compared to peers and has been outperforming them by a substantial margin this year:

Source: YCharts

I believe that this strong outperformance trend is likely to continue into next year and possibly last for years considering how cheap mREITs are and the likely steepening of the yield curve.

Overall, I give WMC a solid "buy" rating though concede that it may be hit more than its peers if I'm wrong about the strength of the U.S housing market. While I did not discuss this risk in detail, 65% of the company's residential whole-loan portfolio is concentrated in California and 21% in New York, both of which have the most expensive property markets in the U.S. and currently have falling property prices. Still, for now, I am not too concerned about this issue as the rate of decline remains low.

