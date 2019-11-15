AT&T: Financial Projections Don't Work - Part 2

The major roadblock is revenue growth where the trend is 2% annual decline with the highest analyst estimate at only 0.32% growth.

AT&T (T) had an incredibly busy schedule a few weeks back. Before the WarnerMedia Event to launch HBO Max, the wireless and media giant announced a new capital allocation plan aimed at alleviating investor fears. Now with the financial projections of HBO Max discussed in the first part of this series, this article will explore the 2022 financial projections presented by the company along with the Q3 earnings report. An excepted failure to meet revenue growth targets will undermine these goals.

Commitments

Due to pressure from Elliott Capital Management, AT&T made some solid financial commitments for 2022 that shouldn't have required outside pressure. The main commitments are as follows:

Adjusted EPS growth : $4.50 to $4.80 by 2022; includes HBO Max investment

: $4.50 to $4.80 by 2022; includes HBO Max investment Revenue growth every year : 1% to 2% three-year CAGR

: 1% to 2% three-year CAGR Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion : By 2022, 200 bps higher than 2019 levels; targeting 35% margins in 2022

: By 2022, 200 bps higher than 2019 levels; targeting 35% margins in 2022 Free cash flow : $30 billion - $32 billion in 2022

: $30 billion - $32 billion in 2022 Dividend growth : Continued modest annual increases; dividends as % of free cash flow - less than 50% in 2022

: Continued modest annual increases; dividends as % of free cash flow - less than 50% in 2022 Capital Allocation : 50% - 70% of free cash flow post-dividend for retiring ~70% of shares issued for Time Warner deal

: 50% - 70% of free cash flow post-dividend for retiring ~70% of shares issued for Time Warner deal Debt : Pay off 100% of acquisition debt from Time Warner deal; net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x to 2.25x in 2022

: Pay off 100% of acquisition debt from Time Warner deal; net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x to 2.25x in 2022 Portfolio Review: Continued disciplined review of portfolio: no major acquisitions

Continued disciplined review of portfolio: Board: Continued Board refreshment with one prospective new director to be considered at next Board meeting and another in 2020; CEO transition not expected in 2020

AT&T provided a ton of financial projections to unpack, but the key commitments were for no major acquisitions and no CEO transition in 2020. The lack of an acquisition for three more years helps the company focus on streamlining operations and improving margins.

Once getting past wasting money on chasing another deal, AT&T had a rather simple decision to decide on how to allocate their free cash flow. My previous research highlighted the benefits of reducing debt while the company appears more focused on share buybacks.

In order to meet this capital allocation plan, the biggest question centers on whether AT&T can meet the modest revenue growth target to generate the adjusted EBITDA margin expansion needed for the EPS growth. The biggest obstacle is that the company really lacks any revenue drivers after realizing the limited revenue growth expected from HBO Max highlighted in part 1.

Revenue Targets

AT&T provided a 2022 revenue target of 1% to 2% CAGR which on the surface appears easily doable when considering the 5G launch this year and HBO Max next year. The 2022 EPS target of $4.50 to $4.80 is the one projection that on the surface appears far out of whack.

A good starting point is to realize that analysts have 2022 estimates of $182.7 billion in revenue and an EPS of $4.09. According to the table below, the highest projected revenue growth rate in the next three years is 0.32%.

The analyst community has been known to be wrong about financial projections and not accurately account for large share buybacks. With the market cap floating towards $300 billion, the benefits of the share buybacks are going to be muted, but we'll see if the revenue impact is meaningful enough.

Over the last three years, AT&T has missed analyst revenue estimates 8 out of the 12 quarters. During that period, AT&T hasn't generated organic revenue growth. The company went into the Time Warner merger with a revenue decline of 2.1% in Q2'18 and came out of the annual lapping of the merger with revenue declining another 2.5%.

These numbers with the same CEO still in charge through 2020 don't provide any confidence that AT&T can actually turn the company back towards revenue growth. History predicts that AT&T misses analyst estimates for minimal growth and shareholders end up watching revenues decline again versus the forecasts for 1% to 2% CAGR.

EBITDA Margins

The company is forecasting a 200 basis point expansion of EBITDA margins to reach 35% in 2022. This goal actually appears achievable, if Elliott Management is accurate. The investment firm targeted a 36% EBITDA margin in 2022 via a $5 billion cost reduction (to be fair Elliott sees an easy path to $10 billion cost savings).

The simple math here. AT&T has $181.7 billion in annual revenues. A 33% EBITDA margin amounts to $60 billion in annual EBITDA.

35% EBITDA, 200 bps improvement = $3.6 billion gain

36% EBITDA, 300 bps improvement = $5.5 billion gain

Now let's look at the EBITDA impact using 2% CAGR growth and decline rates.

2022 revenue - $192.8 billion = $67.5 billion EBITDA @ 35% margins

2022 revenue - $171.0 billion = $59.9 billion EBITDA @ 35% margins

Clearly, limited revenue growth combined with $5.0 billion in cost savings would easily generate the targeted EBITDA growth of both AT&T and Elliott. Further, AT&T projected $6.0 billion in EBITDA growth via only 200 basis point margin improvement, suggesting revenue growing to $188.5 billion.

Over the last decade, Verizon Communications (VZ) has pulled away from AT&T generating over $215,000 more in revenues per employee. AT&T reducing costs and employee efficiency appears a problem with management as much as any challenge.

While AT&T was busy integrating the DirecTV and Time Warner mergers, Verizon was busy stripping out far more costs. AT&T targeted $2.5 billion in synergies from the Time Warner deal while Verizon embarked on a $10.0 billion cost savings plan.

Again, EBITDA margins are where reaching these results requires execution and the past results don't support the current management team growing EBITDA at all. Going back to 2016, AT&T is generating less total EBITDA now than prior to the Time Warner deal.

Source: Elliott Management letter

One has to assume a four-year long trend is reversed in order to assume AT&T improves EBTIDA margins and total EBITDA at all. The company has an easy path to reducing costs, but the big issue remains turning around consistent and persistent revenue declines.

The projection here is that under a best case scenario, AT&T watches revenues decline further and cuts costs to generate flat EBITDA in 2022 at best.

Capital Allocation Impacts

The one area where AT&T has a clear opportunity to impact the financials remains the use of excess free cash flows to pay down debt or return to shareholders. Currently, the larger wireless and media company is on the path to generating $28 billion in FCF in 2019 and 2020 while paying out in the range of $15 billion on dividends annually.

The company can use the $13+ billion FCF to repay more debt beyond the plan to reduce the balance to $150 billion by year end or repurchase shares. The debt route reduces leverage and interest expenses. The share reduction route reduces share counts and the dividend payouts.

The odd part is that AT&T sets both targets based on the amounts added for the Time Warner deal. At this point, those amounts are irrelevant, but the executive management wants to pay off the debt from the acquisition of Time Warner and retire ~70% of the shares issued for the media company.

The net debt before the deal was ~$120 billion requiring $30 billion in repayments and the share count is up about 1.2 billion shares from the 6.15 billion amount before the deal.

The share buyback could require up to $48 billion to buy shares at $40. Even if AT&T boosts FCF to $30 billion in 2021 and $32 billion in 2022, the company will only have $45 billion in excess FCF to spend on debt and share buybacks over the next three years.

Elliott Management only forecasts the company having $52 billion in excess cash flow to spend equally on share repurchases and debt repayments. Their amounts are based on Q2 levels which require $26 billion in order to just reduce the debt load to $130 billion.

Assuming $26 billion in share buybacks at $40, AT&T only repurchases 650 million shares. The amount is equivalent to a 9% share reduction. At an average price of $45, the share buyback only buys 578 million shares for an 8% share reduction.

In neither case is AT&T repurchasing 70% of the shares created from the Time Warner deal. In either case, AT&T is only spending ~$20 billion on debt repayments from 2020 through 2022. The end result is a debt balance at $130 billion at the end of 2022.

EPS Impact

The case can't be made for AT&T to generate revenue growth or EBITDA expansion by 2022. The company has no history of achieving either number, but possibly the lack of a major acquisition will help improve the EPS results.

The goal of boosting a $3.56 EPS estimate in 2019 to $4.50 to $4.80 in 2022 appears absurd. AT&T sees the $4.80 number due to $0.50 accretion from growth and another $0.45 from the remaining Time Warner synergies and cost reduction plans with a $0.10 hit from HBO Max investment.

Source: AT&T Q3'19 presentation

Heck, the additional $2 billion expense for HBO Max in 2020 combined with limited revenue boost actually suggests AT&T could face another 2% revenue decline with escalating costs. The case can't be made for any improvement in operating income. The only boost is from a reduction in interest expense combined with the 9% reduction in share counts with the stock averaging $40 during the period.

With a $3.60 EPS in 2019 and 7.35 billion shares outstanding, the projected net income is $26 billion. Add back $1 billion for reduced interest expenses net of 20% taxes and using ~6.7 billion shares, AT&T would generate a net income of 2x leading to an EPS target of $4.03.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the financial projections don't work due to the lack of a reasonable path in revenue growth due to weak projections for 5G and HBO Max while traditional TV remains in decline. AT&T is likely to boost EPS in the projected $0.40 range from share repurchases and debt repayments, but the market should not expect a boost from growth and cost initiatives.

Based on topping a $4 EPS in 2022, the stock should have a path over the next year to my recent $42.50 target. When combined with a 5.2% dividend yield, AT&T should win over investors a total return opportunity approaching 15%. Unfortunately, the stock doesn't offer the substantial upside presented by management due to persistent failures to generate growth from a large conglomerate of businesses.

