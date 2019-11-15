Canopy Growth: Paying The Price For Selling The Wrong Products

Canopy Growth shares trade at a premium valuation. It's not clear what management has done to warrant that premium.

Canopy Growth is paying the price for selling the wrong products: They erroneously expected recreational users to want oils and softgel pills.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) earnings were a gut punch for the cannabis sector. Disappointing earnings were highlighted by declining revenue, negative gross margins, and the company's widest-ever adjusted EBITDA losses. Over the past four quarters, the company has burned C$1.5 billion in free cash flow and has paid out C$337 million in share-based compensation.

Much of the bad news was caused by mistake from the first six months of recreational cannabis legalization. Canopy management bet heavily on recreational consumers wanting to use oils and softgels, as medical users love those products. But recreational users do not want to just take pills - they strongly prefer dry flower. Canopy Growth has absorbed more than C$40 million in revenue hit over the past two quarters due to product returns and dropping prices on those unwanted cannabis oils and softgels. This has reversed their apparent growth and turned already-meager gross profits into gross losses.

As in prior quarters, Canopy Growth's costs remain extremely high. They are paying more than twice as much in operating costs as Aurora Cannabis, their most comparable peer. This is leading to deep losses. At the same time, Canopy Growth is cutting guidance for their fourth quarter (Mar. 31, 2019), backing down from previous hopes of C$250 million in revenue.

Combining these issues with a 21x EV/sales ratio, and I don't like what I see. Canopy Growth shares trade at a premium to their peers and it is not clear what management has done to warrant that valuation. I will continue to stay on the sidelines.

Paying the price for selling the wrong products

Source: Author based on company filings.

Canopy Growth earned C$77 million in net revenue in the September quarter, down 15% sequentially. The revenue also declined last quarter. Gross margins fared even worse, falling 28 percentage points to a 13% loss. Even before this decline, Canopy Growth had the lowest gross margins among its Canadian cannabis peers.

What happened?

In short, Canopy Growth is paying the price for selling the wrong products in the first six months of Canadian cannabis legalization. The revenue decline this quarter, just like their revenue decline last quarter, is the result of shipping the wrong types of products early in Canadian cannabis legalization. They are now seeing much of that product returned and taking hits from cutting the price of inventory as well.

Source: Author based on company filings.

During the first two quarters of legalization, Canopy Growth sold C$58 million worth of oils and softgel products to Canadian provincial distributors. Over 41% of the company's gross recreational sales were oils and softgel products. These sales trends do not match up with consumer demand or recreational sales. For comparison, only 10% of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) recreational sales were oils and softgels during the same six months.

Source: Author based on data from the Government of Canada. Note that a liter of cannabis oil contains significantly less cannabis - and costs less - than a kilogram of dry flower.

I suspect Canopy Growth overestimated demand for these products based on Canadian medical consumer preferences. Canadian medical cannabis sales show consumers use about five times more cannabis oil (in liters) than they use dry flower (in kilograms). This makes sense: Users seeking medical relief prefer the ease and accurate dosing of a softgel pill or a measured volume of oil.

Recreational consumers do not share this preference for oils and softgels. Canadian recreational cannabis sales show consumers use half as much cannabis oil as dry flower. Put simply, recreational users want to enjoy their marijuana in a joint, a bong, or a vaporizer rather than use a sterile softgel. Canopy Growth failed to realize this, flooded the recreational market with oils and softgels, and is now paying the price.

Because of Canopy Growth's miscalculation, they took an C$8 million provision for returns last quarter and an additional C$32.7 million in charges this quarter. These charges include:

A C$10.3 million charge to lower prices on oils and softgels, resetting the prices at the provincial level.

A C$26.9 million provision for product returns, with C$18.9 million of this hit being taken this quarter after the C$8 million hit last quarter. This includes C$20.5 million in returns the company already has received and a provision for a further C$6.4 million in returns the company expects in the next few weeks.

A C$3.5 million charge to adjust pricing on some dry flower products with mid-level THC and CBD levels.

Canopy also took a further C$15.9 million hit to their inventory based on price reductions on oils and softgels they held in inventory. After that, Canopy Growth took a C$32.7 million hit to their revenue this quarter and a C$40.4 million hit to their gross profit.

Source: Canopy Growth supplemental earnings presentation.

Were it not for returns and pricing changes - mistakes from the first six months of legalization - Canopy Growth's gross margins may have been ~24%. Those gross margins would still have been lower than the majority of their peers.

After these returns and inventory provisions, Canopy Growth believes their problems with over-shipping oils and softgels are behind them. There are only C$12 million more of these products out there, split between Canopy's inventory and provincial distributors in Ontario and Alberta, limiting the scope of future potential damage.

Very high costs lead to record losses

Source: Author based on company filings.

Canopy Growth is not a profitable company. After this quarter, they are even further from profitability.

While Canopy's gross profit fell to a C$10 million loss, operating costs rose 18% sequentially to C$269 million. For comparison, Aurora spent less than half as much in the same quarter.

Operating costs include C$84 million of share-based compensation and a further C$9 million of share-based compensation was paid outside operating costs (e.g., in gross costs) for a total of C$93 million in share-based compensation. Over the past year, Canopy had given its management, directors, and employees C$337 million of company shares.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Thanks to falling gross profit and rising costs, Canopy Growth posted their largest-ever adjusted EBITDA loss. The company lost C$156 million even before considering the C$93 million in share-based compensation they paid in September.

Cash flow also suffered. Operating cash flow slipped to a C$201 million loss while CGC's free cash flow deficit grew to an all-time high of C$429 million.

Although Canopy Growth is spending money quickly, they are not in imminent danger of insolvency. The company ended the quarter with C$2.7 billion in cash and short-term investments offset by about C$600 million in debt.

Thoughts

This was a brutal quarter marred by costs from over-shipping oils and softgels early in Canada's legalization of cannabis.

Even without those over-shipments, however, Canopy Growth is spending an enormous amount of cash: They have burned C$1.5 billion in free cash flow over the past year and paid C$337 million of share-based compensation on top of that figure. This cash burn is unsustainably high.

Source: Author based on sales data from the Government of Canada.

Despite Canopy's falling revenue, the Canadian recreational cannabis market has been growing rapidly. August 2019 recreational cannabis sales were 137% higher than those from November 2018. Sales in Prince Edward Island, a small province with a relatively high density of retail stores, suggest that the Canadian market still has much room to grow as retail stores open and displace the black market. Canopy Growth and its peers are likely to benefit from this growth, although provincial distributor ordering trends and operating errors have led to "lumpy" growth at best.

Source: Author based on company filings. EV/Sales ratios exclude Aphria and Tilray's non-core businesses.

Despite significant losses, Canopy Growth shares remain costly. With an enterprise value of about C$6.4 billion and sales of C$77 million, Canopy Growth trades at about 21x sales. This is cheaper than Aurora, but very costly compared to most other stocks inside and outside the sector. Given two consecutive disappointing quarters and an ongoing CEO search, it's unclear what Canopy Growth's management team has done to warrant this premium pricing.

In light of Canopy Growth's operational difficulties, declining margins, steep losses, and costly stock, I do not plan to invest in the company. While the entire cannabis sector has been beaten down, I believe there are better management teams and better values elsewhere in the sector.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.