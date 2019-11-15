iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF: A Re-Acceleration Of The Economy May Be Its Future Headwind

ETF Overview

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) has a portfolio of U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index which focuses on large-cap REITs. ICF has a high exposure to growth subsectors such as specialized REITs (e.g. data-centers, communications towers), industrial REITs and residential REITs. ICF's fund performance is inversely correlated to the Treasury yield. Given the fact that we believe a re-acceleration of the U.S. economy is likely towards the end of 2019 or early 2020, we think the Treasury rate will move up. This will eventually weigh on ICF's fund price. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

High exposure to fast-growing REIT subsectors

ICF has a higher exposure to some REIT subsectors that are growing at a rapid pace.

ICF's largest subsector is specialized REITs. This subsector represent about 30% of its total portfolio. ICF's portfolio of specialized REITs include communication towers (8.4% of the portfolio), data centers (11.5%), and storage spaces (8.8%). As we know, communication towers are in hot demand as telecom services providers need to keep on adding towers to improve the coverage and meet the demand for Internet speeds. These towers can host multiple services providers. Demands for data centers are also high thanks to the rise of Internet of Things. The deployment of 5G will also require more communication towers. Therefore, we like ICF's exposure to specialized REITs.

ICF also has a high exposure to residential REITs (about 20% of its portfolio). This subsector should continue to benefit from the trend of declining homeownership and a healthy U.S. economy. Besides residential REITs, about 10% of ICF's portfolio consists of industrial REITs. Although valuation of industrial REITs have expanded considerably in the past few years, we think this subsector will continue to grow its revenue rapidly thanks to the continual growth of e-commerce. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states, "we are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession."

A 2.4%-yielding dividend

ICF pays a 2.4%-yielding dividend. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

ICF is rate sensitive

ICF's fund performance is sensitive to the interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year Treasury yield. As the Treasury yield drops lower, ICF's fund price increases. On the other hand, when Treasury yield rises, ICF underperforms.

Should we invest in ICF right now?

Since ICF's fund price tend to be inversely correlates to the changes of the Treasury yield, we need to ask the question of which direction the Treasury rate will move. As the chart above shows, the Treasury yield seems to be bottoming out back in September. Looking forward, it is possible in the near-term that the Treasury rate will move downward a little bit due to trade uncertainties especially if the trade tension escalates. In addition, back in fall 2018, many U.S. importers try to pile-up inventories in an anticipation of rising tariffs. Therefore, imports will likely be restrained this fall. However, we think starting in November or December, the comparisons will be much easier.

The other item investors need to consider is that U.S. consumer spending represents nearly 80% of the U.S. GDP. Therefore, as long as U.S. consumers continue to spend, a recession will likely not be imminent. In addition, we have seen the Federal Reserve made the preventative moves to lower its key interest rates 3 times in 2019 already. Therefore, the risk of a recession is not high. In fact, it is possible that the economy should re-accelerate in late 2019 or early 2020. If the economy re-accelerates and inflation re-inflates again, Treasury rates will eventually move upward. The Federal Reserve may need to reverse its decision in 2019 and start to raise interest rate again. As discussed earlier, rising interest rate will likely weigh on ICF's fund price. Therefore, we think investors should remain cautious.

Investor Takeaway

We like ICF's portfolio of large-cap REITs and its exposure to several higher growth REIT subsectors. However, we think there is considerable risk owning ICF right now. As soon as the economy re-accelerates, Treasury yield will move up. This will result in lower fund price. Therefore, we think investors may want to patiently wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

