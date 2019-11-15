The Toro Company Has Strong Financials But Is Not The Best Choice For Conservative Investors

As a highly selective and conservative investor, we decide to pass on the stock for now.

But after examining the economic moat and growth strategy, we do not see a strong "invest-ability" of the business.

The Toro Company substantially increased its FCF per share while steadily improving its annual return on tangible assets since the last economic downturn.

Lead author: Frank WANG.

Source: scw-mag.com.

Background

The stock of The Toro Company (TTC) got our attention, as the business substantially increased its FCF per share while steadily improving its annual return on tangible assets since the last economic downturn (see the chart below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/11/2019.

We decided to perform a detailed analysis of the company, trying to find out the "invest-ability" of the stock. Our examinations of the economic moat and growth strategy of the business make us decide to pass on the company for now.

Business Overview

Minnesota-based The Toro Company mainly provides world-leading solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The business has been serving a wide range of clients, from golf courses to underground construction professionals, from agricultural growers to many homeowners. You could find the involvement of Toro equipment over many leading sports venues and historic sites around the world, including the many NFL stadiums.

Toro classifies its operations into three reportable business segments: Professional (74% of FY2018 sales - Landscape & Grounds: 44%, Golf: 25%, Ag-Irrigation: 5%), Residential (25% of FY2018 sales, mainly homeowners), and Other (1% of 2018 sales, mostly earnings from wholly-owned domestic distribution company).

Source: Toro 2018 Annual report

Toro advertises and sales products worldwide in 125 countries through a network of distributors, dealers, retailers, as well as online (direct to end-users). Per the chart above, as of 2018, the company had 75% of the net sales generated in the United States and the remaining 25% came from overseas (i.e., Europe, Middle East & Africa 11%, Canada/Latin America 6%, Australia/New Zealand 5%, Asia 3%).

Source: Toro Corporate Fact Sheet

Competitive Advantage

Toro's main competitive advantage comes from the company's robust portfolio of long-history brands as well as patents in our view.

Source: Toro Investor presentation 2019

Founded in 1914, Century-old Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment. The Toro brand itself is widely recognized as the all-around leading brand in the lawn equipment. If you take a glance at mowersdirect.com below, you may notice that Toro products are not only the best sellers on the site, but also have more reviews than many others, demonstrating the popularity.

Source: mowersdirect.com.

Besides, the company owns a bunch of strong brands that focus on different categories. According to the company itself, the legendary Ditch Witch invented the underground utility construction; Exmark is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers; BOSS is the leader in the snow and ice management business; Irritrol is the leader of professional irrigation products.

In the meantime, with more than 100 years of operation, the company has built a strong network of trade channels, which helps to fulfill the needs of customers more efficiently and maintain good customer relationships.

Moreover, the company owns many US patents, some of which have high rankings in their respective technology classes, according to the proprietary strength index of Patent Buddy.

Source: patentbuddy.com

We believe that Toro will be able to hold a leading position in its space for the medium-term future. Still, our concern remains whether such a market leadership can be protected well enough by the brands and patents alone for over a decade.

Growth Prospect

The net sales of the company in 2018 is roughly $2.6 billion, increased by 4.55% from 2017.

Source: Morningstar.

We find that Toro has been historically growing its top line both organically and inorganically.

Product development

Toro primarily focuses on investing in R&D to drive its sales. During the past few years, the company spent at least 3% of the net sales every year on research & engineering, almost in line with Deere & Co. (DE) (4%) and AGCO (AGCO) (3%).

With continuous investment, the company has kept launching new products that receive the favor of customers. For example, the company introduced a new compact tractor called Outcross 9060 (see below). Compared to the competing products, Outcross 9060 is more turf-friendly and maneuverable, and customers also appreciate the two-seat configuration. Also, this year, the company launched an all-new Lynx Smart Module equipped with precision control of irrigation, reducing water use, and overall operating costs.

Source: Toro 2018 Annual Report

It is also worth mentioning that new products (defined as ones "introduced in the current or two previous fiscal years") have generated over 35% of revenue for the past six years (check out the Vitality Index below).

Source: Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference, November 2019.

Strategic acquisition

One of Toro’s growth strategies is to conduct targeted acquisitions and alliances. In 1962, Toro entered the underground irrigation business with the purchase of Moist O’Matic of Riverside and pioneered the use of plastics in irrigation. In 1986, Toro acquired Wheel Horse Products, a division of American Motors. Then, acquisitions continued with the purchase of Lawn-Boy in 1989, James Hardie Irrigation in 1996, Exmark Manufacturing in 1997, Hayter in 2005, Rain Master Irrigation Systems, and Turf Guard Wireless Monitoring Technology in 2007, TYCROP Manufacturing turf equipment product line in 2009, and USPraxis in 2010. In FY2018, the company acquired L.T. Rich Products, a manufacturer of spreader/sprayers, aerators, and snow and ice management equipment. Earlier this year, Toro reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Charles Machine Works, the parent company of Ditch Witch and MTI Equipment, for $700 million. Through years of deals, Toro not only has enriched its product offerings but also has leveraged the acquirees' brands, the technologies, and sales network to fuel the growth of the whole business. As you may have expected, the serial acquisitions also pose an investment risk for minority shareholders in our view, which will be discussed further below.

Investment Risk

In our opinion, both external and internal factors contribute to the risk profile of investing in Toro.

Recession risk

With nearly 75% of Toro’s sales coming from professional users mainly in the landscape & grounds construction market and golf market, the overall business of the company can be adversely affected by economic conditions in the U.S. and other countries.

Source: Toro Annual Reports.

During the global financial crisis, Toro’s sales increased by only 0.1% in 2008 and decreased by 18.9% in 2009 while the operating income decreased by 11.3% and 41.9% in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Serial acquisitions

Acquisitions are embedded in Toro’s business strategy. The company has made a couple of successful acquisitions to enhance product offerings and to expand distribution globally. However, it is hard to predict whether Toro can keep making success in acquisitions. Even though the net sales of Toro have increased at a CAGR of over 5% in the past five years, the asset turnover ratio of the company has been decreasing since 2012, as shown below, implying lower capital efficiency. As Toro just completed the acquisition of the Charles Machine Works in aim to diversify its business, investors should pay attention to this regard.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

Valuation

Despite the lack of a clear moat and the growth risks, the share of Toro does not seem cheap. As shown below, the most common price multiples, such as P/E, P/S, P/CF, are above their respective historical averages.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/11/2019.

Per GuruFocus below, P/FCF has trended up significantly over the past couple of years, and the current reading is more than 3x the level in 2009/2010.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/11/2019.

Summary

To conclude, The Toro Company does appear to be a great business on the surface of the recent-year financial performance. Qualitatively, however, a couple of things worry us, including the lack of a clear, robust moat, the company's growth strategy based on acquisitions, and the highly-cyclical nature of the business. We want to pass on the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.