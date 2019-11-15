Transocean Bonds: Attractive 10.6% Current Yield, 70 Cents On The Dollar

Despite volatile energy prices and a capital-intensive business, we believe Transocean easily pays these bonds with plenty of liquidity to spare.

Market conditions are improving (e.g. utilization rates are up, day rates are up and contract cycles are lengthening).

The company's liquidity profile is strong, its revenue backlog is extensive, and its modernized fleet is impressive.

Transocean's 2027 bonds are trading too low (~70 cents on the dollar), and the 10.6% current yield is attractive.

At 70 cents on the dollar, Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) 2027 bonds are trading too low, and the 10.6% current yield is attractive. Market conditions are improving (utilization rates are up, day rates are up, and contract cycles are lengthening), and the company's liquidity profile is strong (considering its ~$12 billion in backlog equals roughly 4 times annual revenues, plus it's got another $3.8 billion in current assets, and it recently issued $500 million in new 2023 bonds in May with only a 5.375% coupon). The existential threat is that by 2027 deepwater drilling will have essentially become obsolete considering the lower oil prices that have been brought about by shale production in the last decade. But considering Transocean's strong cash position, healthy debt ratios, $43 breakeven on offshore oil, and the 100% utilization rate on its high spec rigs, we think the 2027 bonds will comfortably pay in full. This article reviews the business, the cash flows, the risks, and concludes with our opinion about investing in Transocean's 2027 bonds.

Note: This article is an update to our full report published in August.

Overview

Transocean Ltd. is the largest international offshore drilling contractor with a presence in every major offshore producing basin around the world. The company contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. Its three largest customers are Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) (collectively they account for ~65% of consolidated operating revenues and ~88% of total contract backlog). Transocean categorizes its offshore drilling fleet into five categories, namely ultra-deepwater (UDW) floaters (59% of total revenue), harsh environment floaters (32%), deepwater floaters (4%), midwater floaters (2%) and high-specification jackups (2%).

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019)

Market Conditions

For perspective, and before getting into the bonds, here is a look at RIG's stock price in recent years, and it has been ugly.

The above chart also shows declining oil and natural gas prices, which have created challenges for the entire industry. More specifically, new shale production technologies have created increased competitive pressures across the industry, and Transocean's revenues have declined dramatically as it has been forced to adjust its business to the new competitive environment.

Why the Business Is Getting Better

Transocean's business is getting better. For starters, it has transformed its fleet, and now has the industry's largest and most technically capable fleet of floating rigs.

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019)

Further, offshore breakeven costs are declining, and breakeven is now 43 USD per barrel.

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019)

Further, in another good sign, offshore "Final Investment Decisions, or FIDS, are on the rise.

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019)

That means offshore spending is on the rise, a good thing for Transocean.

And from a global reserves replacement standpoint, there is evidence that offshore exploration must rise, according to Transocean.

(Image source: Susquehanna Energy Conference)

According to Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen during the most recent quarterly call:

"We're becoming increasingly encouraged by the ultra-deepwater market with the list of opportunities continues to grow rapidly and longer-term campaigns are beginning to surface. The combination of which will inevitably lead to higher day rates for our high-specification assets that are most coveted by our customers."

Further, Thigpen goes on to say

"It's really the first time since the start of the downturn we have multiple customers fighting over the same asset. And so that's a very good sign for us, and it's the reason we are really doing our best to push day rates upward."

The Bonds

As for Transocean's bonds, the market seems to have significantly less confidence in the outstanding bond issues that mature more than four to five years from now, as shown in the following table whereby after 2024 the bond prices fall sharply and the yields to maturity rise significantly.

(Source: Finra Morningstar)

And the 2027 bonds in particular (see chart below) fall into that low price and high yield category, and we think they are attractive. Specifically, it seems very likely that Transocean has the cash flows to easily support these bonds.

(Source: Finra Morningstar)

Before getting into the specifics of Transocean's cash flows, it is worth considering the company's attractive history of open market bond repurchases. Specifically, the company repurchased $130 million of its senior notes for the six months ending June 2019. And such actions continue to instill confidence that Transocean is committed to its bond investors and will manage its financial obligations prudently in the future.

Cash Flows

From a cash flow perspective, there are plenty of important reasons to believe Transocean has the wherewithal to support its business (and its debts) for many years to come. For starters, the company's backlog is impressive. Specifically, it's approximately 4 times as much as the company's annual revenues, and much of it extends beyond the maturity date of the 2027 bonds.

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019).

According to CEO Jeremy Thigpen (during the most recent quarterly call):

"We have the industry's largest and most profitable backlog, providing us with unparalleled visibility to future cash flows and a manageable debt maturity schedule along with an undrawn revolver providing continued financial flexibility."

(Image source: Bank of America Energy Conference, Nov 12-13, 2019).

Thigpen goes on to explain:

"We're confident that these initiatives [liquidity management] best position Transocean to capitalize on the recovery, which is now underway."

The company's $3.8 billion in current assets also instills confidence.

(Source: FactSet)

Not to mention, Transocean's modernized long-term fleet affords the company additional flexibility from an asset sale standpoint (i.e. it can sell assets to raise liquidity, if need be, as it's done in the past). According to CEO Jeremy Thigpen during the most recent quarterly call:

"Strategically, from an asset backlog and balance sheet perspective, Transocean remains uniquely and exceptionally well prepared. We spent the last several years positioning ourselves by establishing the industry's largest and most technically capable fleet of floating rigs with the industry's most talented and experienced crews and shore-based support personnel."

Further still, the company has the ability to issue new bonds that are backed by specific fleet assets, thereby increasing the credit quality and lowering the interest rate on specific bond issuances, ultimately providing increased cash flow and liquidity.

For a specific example of Transocean's access to capital markets, consider the company's recent issuance of 5.375% 2023 senior secured notes in May, which demonstrates the company's clear access to liquidity.

Also important to note, Transocean has remained free cash flow positive in recent years despite challenging market conditions, and those challenging conditions continue to subside as the industry recovery continues.

(Source: FactSet)

Overall, the business has plenty of cash flow and liquidity to support the 2027 bonds and beyond.

Risks

Of course, Transocean's business does face a variety of risk factors that should be considered. For example, energy price volatility is a big one for the industry. Another risk is supply in offshore drilling. The entire industry is just now recovering from excess capacity following the oil price recession of 2014. However, with oil prices now above $60, demand for offshore rigs is growing. And Transocean's large backlog also helps with price volatility.

High leverage is another risk factor to consider. The company has a large, long-term debt load of $9.6 billion, and EBITDA ($892 million, TTM) covers interest expense ($665 million, TTM) by not a huge margin; any slowdown in drilling activity or increase in capex could have a meaningful negative impact. However, important to note, RIG's fleet has been modernized, which helps to keep demand high and capex in check.

Finally, customer concentration is another risk factor. Specifically, its top three clients, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Corporation and Equinor ASA, account for ~65% of consolidated operating revenues and ~88% of total contract backlog. This shows high customer concentration risk, even if these customers currently have significant financial strength.

Conclusion

Anything that offers a high yield and low price is going to have warts on it. Transocean's include a volatile energy market and a capital-intensive business. However, the business is strong, it has plenty of long-term financial wherewithal, and market conditions are improving. We think these bonds will likely pay in full, with plenty of liquidity to spare. If you're looking for an attractive high-yield opportunity for your prudently diversified portfolio, Transocean's 2027s are worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no current positions in Transocean bonds, however our affiliated companies (Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management) do have current long positions in Transocean bonds.