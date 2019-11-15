OIL: Prepare For The Coming Rally In Crude

This year has seen a mixed narrative and sentiment, however it is my belief that memories of the largest draw in history have faded.

Crude fundamentals are strong and I believe the market is seriously underestimating the weakness on the supply side of the balance.

Despite today's pullback in crude prices, on a year-to-date basis, the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) has delivered an outstanding return of over 20%. In this piece, I will argue that I believe that both fundamental and instrument-specific factors strongly indicate that OIL is headed higher in the future.

Crude Markets

Let's begin this piece with a discussion regarding the underlying fundamental and large price trends in crude oil throughout 2019. In the next section we'll dig into the specific market factors impacting the OIL ETN, but in this section we are going to zero in on exactly what is happening in the crude markets. I don't have the space to do a full deep-dive of the fundamentals here, but if you'd like to see my latest, here is the link.

In the following chart, I have identified several of the key fundamental developments and sentiment shifts which occurred over the last year in crude oil.

We started off the year with an incredible rally in crude oil as OPEC initiated a set of cuts to curb production. These cuts constrained crude oil stocks and we saw inventories travel sideways during a time of the year in which inventories typically rise. This led to bullishness in the price of crude oil as traders perceived the slowdown in stocks as a structural shift which would lead prices higher.

Around the middle of May, we entered an odd period. On the one hand, the financial media became very bearish crude oil due to oversupply worries (despite ongoing OPEC cuts). But on the other hand, crude inventories began to fall in what turned out to be the largest decline in the history of published data.

What is very noteworthy here is that for the most part, the market simply didn't get the message and it seems that for a time fundamentals were ignored because prices fell and then traded sideways for several months while inventories plunged due to ongoing OPEC cuts.

This summer, OPEC agreed to extend the cuts which drove the price rally of the first half of 2019 - and prices remained generally weak for several months. During this period of summer through late October, the overwhelming narrative from the news agencies was that oil prices were likely to collapse due to the fact that demand was very weak - as can be seen to be the case in the following chart, which shows incredibly weak utilization almost all year.

The market appears to be uncertain what to think at this point due to the fact that OPEC cuts are ongoing, refining runs are ticking back up, but production is generally still growing. However, I believe this is a very unique opportunity because it seems that at this moment, the market doesn't have a very good memory of the collapse in crude oil inventories from just a few months ago.

Starting in May, crude inventories fell by the largest amount ever reported over the next 2-3 months. The driver here was simple. OPEC cuts were reducing imports and we saw a brief pop in refining demand. These two simple variables led to a drop in inventories of nearly 70 million barrels despite growing production.

And here's what I believe the market is missing: nothing has changed to weaken the underlying driver. OPEC cuts are still in place through March of 2020 and refining demand is actually starting to tick up. Production growth is slowing and exports remain strong.

Crude fundamentals stand upon a precipice. We are entering a season in which crude runs will be increasing while production is dropping and exports are rising. These simple variables are almost certainly going to lead to another strong collapse in crude oil inventories over the coming months and quarters. The reason why this matters is pretty simple - as crude stocks fall, prices rise.

Based on what is actually happening in crude oil fundamentals, I believe it's a very strong time to buy OIL.

Understanding OIL

Now that we've talked about the underlying fundamentals for crude oil, let's take a brief exploration of what exactly OIL is. OIL is an ETN which tracks the GSCI Crude index. This index is provided by S&P Global and has a few noteworthy things to point out.

First and foremost, it holds both Brent and WTI futures. These instruments are highly correlated (think 90%+ coefficient of correlation) and really are just telling the same story. As goes Brent, so goes WTI and so on. If you're a discerning shopper, you've likely dug through the S&P methodology for the index and found that GSCI holds both of these commodities - but just know that this really isn't that noteworthy. If you held a portfolio of Brent or WTI, you'd basically get the same return.

Where GSCI shines however, is in its rolling methodology. The key benefit at this time for holding GSCI (and therefore OIL) is that it gives exposure to both Brent and WTI futures. WTI futures are currently in contango in the front of the curve whereas Brent is in backwardation. Roll yield is what you get for holding exposure across a futures curve when prices move towards convergence. This means that roll yield on WTI is currently negative whereas roll yield for Brent is positive. The spread on Brent is currently bigger than WTI so in general, GSCI will be earning a positive roll yield since the gains in Brent will be larger than the losses in WTI.

If you're only holding OIL for very short periods of time (less than a few weeks), then these roll yield factors likely can largely be ignored, but over lengthy periods of time they are material. For example, USO (a popular oil ETF which holds just the front two months of WTI futures) has seen returns of several dozen percentage points less than the underlying price of crude oil in some years.

Conclusion

Crude fundamentals are strong and I believe the market is seriously underestimating the weakness on the supply side of the balance. This year has seen a mixed narrative and sentiment, however it is my belief that memories of the largest draw in history have faded. The GSCI index which OIL follows is currently giving positive roll yield as Brent's backwardation is greater than WTI's contango.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.