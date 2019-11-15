Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: Still Proving Itself

Make no mistake that this sector is tough, but there are better places to park your money in this sector.

The name recently caught our eye again as it quietly hit a one month high, on hopes that the rate environment will be a benefit.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) recently reported earnings and we were asked about our thoughts on the name. We felt it would be best to put "pen to paper" as the saying goes. This small mREIT is one we have examined several times over the years and remains largely uncovered. The name recently caught our eye again as it quietly hit a one-month high. This comes months after the stock had been hit hard, and the company issues another dividend cut. Ultimately, we have been concerned with what we have seen in recent quarters for this stock. The purpose of today's article is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss our expectations as we move forward. We are net bearish on the name right now, based on the critical metrics. To justify considering this stock, we need to ensure the performance is relatively stable. Specifically, we want to ensure the dividend is safe and that book value is stable. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage is shown below for Q3 2019:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q3 2019 book value and % change from Q2 2019 $12.42 (+0.1%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 2019 0.81% Dividend (yield) $0.28 (10.3%) Q3 Net income per share $0.30 Q3 Core income per share $0.19 Dividend covered? No 52-week share price range $9.68-12.14

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q3 2019 Results

Table created by BAD BEAT Investing

*as of 9/30/19

Dividend coverage still a problem

The dividend has been cut time and again with this firm. The way things looked in Q3 2019, another cut could be in the cards. It is still an income name, but this is a name to be avoided. There are other stocks in this sector that can be bought. As a reminder, the company has begun to present adjusted core earnings in the last year, which we have been using as a gauge for dividend coverage, and EARN has been behind on coverage.

There was a lot we did not like this quarter. There was pain in the indicators we look at for in an mREIT. On the earnings front, the company saw a net gain of $3.7 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per common share last quarter. This is a nice improvement in performance. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings and here we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were just $0.9 million or $0.07 per share. On an adjusted basis, which excludes catch-up premiums, core earnings were only $2.4 million, or $0.19 per share, versus $2.7 million, or $0.22 per share, last quarter. Let us be clear. Core earnings have been significantly short to cover the dividend of $0.28.

This leads us to, of course, question the results. That is, why were they so weak? Well, it was a challenging landscape for many in the sector, but the best companies continue to do well in the sector. Although adjusted core earnings declined quarter over quarter, management "believe[s] that the prospects to expand our net interest margin and grow core earnings are improving." This is less than bullish. So, what happened?

Constant prepayment rate

With the threat of a rate cut coming, we thought prepayments/refinancings to increase. But we did not expect them to rise as much as they did. We saw the constant prepayment rate rise sharply for the company. Prepayments rose over 50% in the quarter to put the level of prepayments far and above sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income on average. In the present quarter, prepayments were at 14.5%, rising from 9.6% in the sequential quarter. They were also up dramatically from 6.0% in Q1 2019. This is a painful result.

Net interest rate spread

The constant prepayment rate is related to the net interest rate spread. EARN saw its average asset yields decline and its cost of fund decline as well. The average net interest rate spread was just 0.81%, but it did widen slightly from the adjusted spread of 0.78% in Q2. Regardless, these margins are essentially at all-time lows. These are much lower than in the past, helping explain a significant hit on income relative to any report that you can pull from a few years ago. What about the all-important book value of the company?

Book value

Book value was relatively well preserved considering the extreme volatility and actually rose 2 cents. However, the trend has been much lower in the last five years. Here in Q3, book value inched higher to $12.42. This is the first environment in over a decade where the market faces dramatic increases in prepayment rates without the support of the Federal Reserve as a buyer of last resort. Things could get worse, which is why we caution you to hold off on buying until there is a 20% or higher discount to book. Here at $10.81, we are at a $1.61 or a 13% discount. To get to a 20% or higher discount, we need to see a print of $9.94 or lower.

Take home

We do think that the smaller overall size of the company and its holdings is an advantage in this market environment. It has more flexibility to quickly adapt. However, in our opinion, EARN needs to prove itself. Make no mistake that this sector is tough, but there are better places to park your money in this sector. The results speak for themselves, once again.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow."

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.