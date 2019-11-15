ConocoPhillips: Downside Is Coming

Cash flows remain solid, but the medium-term outlook is dull, and investors should continue to punish the stock.

With the divestiture of its U.K. and Australian assets, COP boosts its cash pile, while enhancing its shareholder-friendly intentions.

Investment thesis

Since our last piece on ConocoPhillips (COP), our bearish view on the company has not materialized and the O&G independent's stock price advanced marginally, up 1.15% to $58.23 per share.

Going forward and although COP's financials remain healthy enabling enough flexibility to delivering on its strategic plan, we reiterate our short view, as we see more downward risks ahead that are set to hurt the profitability of the company.

Source: TradingView

With the divestiture of its U.K. and Australian assets, COP boosts its cash pile, while enhancing its shareholder-friendly intentions

COP continues to pursue its strategic plan initiated in 2016 focused on enhancing shareholder value, delivering positive free cash flow and generating high long-term value for the company.

To do so, the company is divesting international exposure in order to increase its North American output. The completion of the U.K. divestiture in 3Q, delivering $2.2b in proceeds, and the recent sale interest announcement of the Australia-West asset for $1.39b to Santos is meant to doing just that.

Source: ConocoPhillips 3Q Earnings Presentation

While COP recognized that its Australian asset had among the lowest cost of supply for the new global LNG supply, the company is expected to redeploy this capital into its growing North American unconventional and Alaskan positions.

This move is firmly in line with its strategic plan, as the company has allocated in the last three quarters more than 75% of its capital expenditures to boost production in these two plays. Besides, with these advancements, COP will probably increase its exposure to juicier oil markets, yet its geographical diversification and price realizations are set to weaken, given that both natural gas and WTI benchmarks are trading with a discount compared to international peers.

The company remains shareholder friendly, announcing during the 3Q earnings conference call a 38% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.42 per share and a $3b share repurchase program in 2020.

Going forward, COP's execution risks are mounting, and betting on increasing its exposure to shale looks counterproductive, as U.S. oil and gas markets are oversupplied and given that crude oil transportation infrastructure remains limited.

Cash flows remain solid, but the medium-term outlook is dull and investors should continue to punish the stock

In 3Q2019 and as expected in our last take, COP's top-line growth decelerated slightly over the quarter, down 2.5% (q/q) to $7.75b, posting the third consecutive decline, excluding the U.S. asset sale proceeds.

Overall costs advanced moderately over the period, up 4.4% (q/q) $6.6b, as purchased commodities lifted marginally, up 1.3% (q/q) to $2.7b, whereas exploration expenses surged threefold (q/q) to $0.36b, somewhat explaining the massive Lower 48 earnings drop seen on the quarter, down 87.8%.

Meanwhile, COP slightly lifted its total liquids production, up 2.6% (q/q) to 1,366 MBOED, yet 4Q output guidance is expected to shrink between 1,265 and 1,305 MBOED, representing a quarterly decline of 4.5%. In addition, with the Australian asset divestiture set for completion in 1Q2020, COP's production is expected to decline at least for the next six months, bringing renewed headwinds on the share price.

In spite of that, the company's cash generation remains solid, and even if free cash flow declined steeply over the quarter, down 43% to $0.66b, following a sharp deceleration in net cash provided by operating activities, down 19.2% (q/q) to $2.33b, COP's financials remain healthy. Indeed, the company posted recurrent positive free cash flow and the balance sheet is well balanced, with debt steadying to $14.8b and cash on hand lifting steeply, up 20.7% (q/q) to $8.4b.

Source: ConocoPhillips 3Q Earnings Presentation

Comps valuation

With regards to COP's 2020e financials, the oil & gas independent corporation is slightly overvalued in terms of P/E, with an expected ratio of 17x versus 17.8x for Exxon Mobil (XOM), 16.6x for Chevron Corp. (CVX) and 10.4x for Total (NYSE:TOT).

As to 2020e EV/EBITDA, COP is slightly undervalued (5.31x) compared to American blue-chips (7.75x for XOM and 6.45x for CVX), yet it is more expensive than European oil and gas majors, 4.67x for BP Plc (BP), 5.01x for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and 5.63x for Total.

On the bright side and in spite of the recent asset disposals, COP is still the most profitable company of our peer group, with an expected net margin of 11.9% in 2020 compared to an average of 6.1% for our comparables. Besides, COP's leverage established right after CVX, with a ratio of 0.63x and 0.5x respectively.

Nevertheless and although the company robustly lifted its dividend yield during the quarter, its modest yield of 2.75% does not compare to that of CVX (4.14%), XOM (5%), or TOT (5.63%).

Source: Marketscreener.com

Closing thoughts

That being said, we see downside risks lingering on COP's stock in the next two quarters. Although the company is delivering on its strategic plan, we are not convinced that its prospects to focus on unconventional shale will deliver the highest returns to shareholders, as American crude market oversupply is set to linger.

In this context, we expect COP's profitability to remain under pressure in the forthcoming quarters and we are reiterating our bearish view on the company.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.