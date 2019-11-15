Zscaler: Frothy Stock, Frothy Sector

Zscaler needs to unlock more market size in the cloud security space for this to be a safe investment.

After Zscaler's (ZS) recent sell-off, investors have been trying to reposition ahead of the next earnings call. For long-term investors, I'm sure you're not worried, especially if you got in early. Timing is key. For new investors, the thesis remains the same: hunt for a pullback. Patience is also key. I will be sharing some visuals alongside some analysis proving that Zscaler is still not cheap. I have a HOLD rating with a price target of $41.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

According to Gartner, the cloud secure web gateway market is expected to grow at a rate of 25% in 2019, while the appliance-based secure web gateway market is expected to grow at 7%. Zscaler is a leader in the cloud secure web gateway market which was valued at $2 billion in 2018.

Zscaler is one of the fastest growth plays out there. If it hits its revenue target this year and next year, valuation ratios will come down by 40%. Management made it clear during the last conference call that it will keep spending money to pursue growth. Therefore, come next earnings, we shouldn't be surprised by a revenue beat and earnings miss. The world has bought into the cloud migration narrative, and Zscaler is trying to position itself as the go-to vendor for cloud security. The last earnings call was all about the narrative that Zscaler is the cloud security king. It was easily clear that investors shouldn't bother scrutinizing profitability ratios. This isn't safe; regardless, I'm bullish on Zscaler's growth initiatives, which will be driven by new additions to the leadership team to drive sales efficiency and a ramp in OPEX to expand its total addressable market.

Business (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Zscaler isn't a profitable business. However, profitability ratios aren't as bad as other SaaS plays. Like I argued in my previous thesis, Zscaler relies too much on its cloud proxy solution. While this is the future, Zscaler will need to keep spending a lot on SG&A to help the market transition from appliance-based SWGs (secure web gateways) to cloud SWGs. This partly explains the EPS miss last quarter. Going forward, I expect Zscaler to double down on its marketing strategy to achieve this goal.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

To achieve its lofty future growth projections, Zscaler has to keep spending on stock-based compensation to attract top talent.

Cash flow from investing activities has been driven by CAPEX spend and purchase of intangible assets. There is a strong possibility that Zscaler will look into more acquisitions to sustain its cloud security domination in the coming quarters.

Cash flow from financing is a function of its issuance of common stock. This trend will continue as more stocks reach their vesting period. Also, investors shouldn't rule out the possibility that Zscaler will issue debt as the debt market has been more attractive due to lower interest rates.

Lastly, Zscaler has a strong balance sheet with zero debt. Overall, its financials aren't the most attractive, given the lack of profitability, and negative cash flow.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zscaler appears expensive compared to its sector median valuation ratios. This is because it is expected to grow at ~5x the sector median. This means Zscaler will take a big hit when the sector takes a small hit. Risk-averse investors should trim their position due to the huge volatility inherent in the stock. Zscaler reminds me of Proofpoint (PFPT) in 2016. Proofpoint had a similar momentum, narrative, and valuation. Proofpoint was all about growth with little regard for profit. The stock managed to stay afloat as management always found a way to renew the growth narrative. Zscaler's valuation might begin to stabilize if management can retain the growth narrative. From the last earnings call, it is clear Zscaler will be sailing in the growth direction. This doesn't erase the fact that Zscaler will sell-off off the back of a slight macro or competitive headwind.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I have a price target of $41. This assumes revenue will continue to grow in the double-digit range as Zscaler capitalizes on the expanding cloud SWG market. This also assumes SG&A spend as a percent of revenue will come down from 67% in 2019 to 52% in 2024. R&D and COGS as a % of revenue are also expected to improve by 100 basis points yearly as Zscaler scales. Using the revenue assumptions above, assuming FCF % of revenue improves from 10% to 38% in 2024, driven by improved margins and cash collections, this gives a forward P/S of 12x and a P/FCF of 69x.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I consider this estimate bullish as it assumes Zscaler will be profitable within the next five years. Also, it is near the average P/S (FWD) ratio of a basket of unprofitable SaaS stocks. Value investors won't buy a stock with a forward P/S ratio of 12x. However, for the growth and momentum investors, this might be worth a try. Though, a recent note by Michael Hartnett of Bank of America indicates that a Long US Tech & Growth strategy now tops the most crowded trade. As it currently stands, investors have oversubscribed to these unprofitable SaaS plays, including Zscaler.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Overall the competitive environment remains favorable and we've high win rates coupled with a strong net dollar retention rate of 118%. In fact, our customer churn rate declined quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. - last CC

Management did a great job quelling the fear of Zscaler's weakening competitive positioning painted by some competitors. Management laid out a convincing statement why firewall vendors can't compete with proxies when protecting a cloud network as most firewall-based solutions can't analyze encrypted traffic. These solutions were developed in the HTTP era. Today, the bulk of internet traffic is encrypted. Most malwares are also encrypted. Therefore, deploying a traditional firewall to inspect SSL traffic is like placing a police officer at the entrance of a cinema without a metal detector. The best he can do is a pat-down of movie-watchers.

Source: Gartner

NortonLifelock (NASDAQ:NLOK) remains Zscaler's biggest competitor in the cloud SWG space. It was also voted "the most often replaced," according to a Gartner survey of all vendors in this quadrant. Zscaler remains positioned as a leader in the cloud security segment due to its niche strategy and rapid revenue growth. Zscaler will continue to ride on its current momentum due to its unique specialty in cloud security proxies, which can analyze encrypted traffic.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: HOLD, PT: $41)

History suggests Zscaler's valuation will keep normalizing and revising to its mean, given its EPS guidance of margin sacrifice for growth pursuit. I'm not comfortable betting on Zscaler's proxy solutions at the current price and margin. As a result, I will be initiating a HOLD rating with a price target of $41. I consider this a bullish estimate.

