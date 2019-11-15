Spirax-Sarco Engineering: Buy The Dip In This Quality Earner

Industrial engineering group Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCPK:SPXSF) has traditionally been a UK market FTSE 100 favorite with a strong reputation for high-quality earnings. Recent operational weakness this year has spurred around a 15% fall back in its share price and The Global Investor thinks this presents a very good buying opportunity for long term investors.

Company description

The company's business is the provision of knowledge, service and products, worldwide for the control and efficient use of steam and other industrial fluids and for peristaltic pumping. Its business is made up of three segments: steam specialties, Watson-Marlow and Chromalox.

Steam specialties is its largest division, providing steam control and management systems. It accounted for 63% of group sales in 2018. Watson-Marlow is focused on fluid-path technologies and made up 23% of Spirax's sales last year. It is performing well and contributing double-digit growth. Lastly, the Chromalox division, which was bought for $415m in 2017, provides fluid control and electrical heating products, accounted for 14% of group sales.

It's believed that the stock price has fallen thanks to a difficult first half of the year period for Chromalox, which investors, analysts and media have focused on. First-half operating profit fall by around a quarter at Chromalox. However, management has committed to turn this around and has begun restructuring the division, starting by Spirax's £135m acquisition of Thermocoax, a French electrical thermal products business, in May. This acquisition dovetails well with Spirax's activities in North America and synergies should follow. Spirax-Sarco has a good M&A track record and Thermocoax is the first major deal since Chromalox. Thanks to Spirax-Sarco's strong balance sheet there is further potential for more similarly sized deals to Thermocoax in the short to medium term, which could add to operating profits. This acquisition potential is thanks to a strong balance sheet with Net debt/Equity standing at just 0.6.

Buy the dip

The recent sell in the stock was no doubt exacerbated by a cautious statement from that industrial production forecasts for the second half had fallen below previous estimates and would mean that the group's full-year outlook would face some pressure versus previous expectations. A global industrial production growth forecast for 2019 was revised to 1.6%, around half the 3.1% achieved in 2018. Growth in Europe and Asia Pacific, excluding China, was flat, while North America growth slowed versus 2018. Management has downgraded its second-half growth prospects thanks to the more uncertain macro environment. As an industrial engineering group operating worldwide Spirax-Sarco is leveraged to global industrial production trends.

It's most recent Trading Update, released on November 13, gave the following realistic outlook:

Industrial production growth rates are forecast to continue to slow for the remainder of the year in both developed and emerging markets and while predictions for 2020 are less clear, forecasters are indicating a modestly improving trend through the next year. Comparisons with previous cycles would lead us to suspect that any macro-economic recovery may be slower than predicted. Notwithstanding the economic backdrop, we continue with our investment programs to support future growth and the implementation of our strategy to generate growth from our own actions to outperform our markets. We achieve this by being more effective in identifying and generating engineered solutions to help our customers with energy efficiency, sustainability, productivity, quality, cost reduction and compliance with ever increasing regulatory requirements. Whilst, as always, we have limited visibility due to the short-term nature of our order book, we have good diversification across market sectors and geographic regions and remain focused on our strategies for growth, which, together with the Group's fundamental strengths, stand us in good stead. Our overall expectations for the Full Year are unchanged and the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2019.

Spirax-Sarco's stock is not super cheap, and the stock can be volatile. But The Global Investor thinks the market has over-reacted to what is actually a minor and short-term setback in Chromalox. The sell-off seems overdone especially as Spirax-Sarco's growth rate is still pretty reasonable. First-half organic sales growth came in at 8%. The Global Investor is looking to buy the stock on any further weakness.

China

As a UK headquartered company Spirax-Sarco is not directly affected by the current US-China trade war and the company has been making advances in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese industrial production grew at a rate of 5.8%, above the Asia Pacific average of 3%. The company has set out its stall in China and is focusing on direct sales, building stronger and more profitable customer relationships in China, which seems to be a more sensible strategy than just relying on a lower margin wholesale approach. Spirax-Sarco established a new steam specialties sales business in China earlier in the year and it secured various oil & gas and electronics orders, seeing an increase in self-generated sales.

Focusing on building up in China, while many of its industrial competitors are leaving or reducing business there might seem a bit counterintuitive, but Spirax-Sarco's core business grew its half-year revenues by 11% organically over its first half - despite China's slowing economy.

Diverse and niche product offering

Against the industrial market uncertainties, operating margins for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow have stayed strong at 22.9% and 31.6%, respectively. Spirax-Sarco has a diverse and niche range of products has helped protect the company from the world's slowing economy. For example, Watson-Marlow has performed well in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets, having experienced growth in every region and accounting for nearly half of the division's sales.

Sales driven by customer Opex not Capex spending

Spirax-Sarco's focus on its customers' Opex spend (about 85% of sales), as opposed to Capex spend, also helps protects group sales from a global slowdown, as by definition Opex is ongoing and necessary spend while Capex always get cut in a downturn. Even Chromalox, which seems to be taking the blame for Spirax-Sarco's recent stock price action, achieved 8% growth in its order intake in the first half.

Overall, first-half group operating margin stayed strong at 21.9%. Spirax-Sarco's niche products have given it a competitive advantage which means operating margins are sticky around this level, giving the stock longer-term moat status. Return on Equity at Spirax-Sarco's is an impressive 32.5%.

Risks

Performance at Chromalox has been underwhelming and management have stated their disappointment and reiterated their resolve to turn this division around by improving operational performance. While The Global Investor believes this performance is just a temporary slowdown thanks to a difficult market environment, but there is always the risk it's something deeper. However, a turnaround here could offer a catalyst for a stock price re-rating, and it must be remembered this is Spirax-Sarco smallest division, and its larger divisions have seen decent trading performance.

As a global industrial engineering company there's not getting away from the fact that a slowdown in global industrial production will of course have be a headwind for the company. However as mentioned Spirax-Sarco has demonstrated some resilience to global economic conditions so far. Management does need to communicate its China strategy more effectively as sentiment towards anything China related has soured, however again Spirax-Sarco has demonstrated resilience in that important and large market, while others have performed much worse.

Conclusion

The stock is not a value stock, as it trades on a P/E of around 26x. However, its niche product range gives it a strong moat, as demonstrated by high and sticky margins. This coupled with its strong balance sheet puts it firmly into the "Quality" bucket. There is no danger of demand for steam-control and industrial fluids markets going away any time soon. "Self-help" turnaround efforts offer a catalyst for a re-rating. Buy the dip and tuck it away as a long-term holding in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPXSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.