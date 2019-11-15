Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Berkshire Hathaway's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Warren Buffett's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking 10 Years Of Berkshire Hathaway's Investment Portfolio article series for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the moves in Q2 2019.

During Q3 2019, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 13F stock portfolio value increased ~3% from $208B to $215B. The top five positions account for two-thirds of the portfolio: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO), Wells Fargo (WFC), and American Express (AXP). There are 45 individual stock positions many of which are minutely small compared to the overall size of the portfolio.

Warren Buffett's writings (PDFS) are a treasure trove of information and are a very good source for anyone starting out on individual investing.

Note: In Q3 2019, Berkshire Hathaway repurchased ~2.2M Class B Equivalent Shares for a total outlay of $440M. The average price paid was ~$200. Book Value as of Q3 2019 was ~$162 per share. So, the repurchase happened at ~124% of Book Value. In July 2018, Berkshire had announced a plan to make their repurchase criteria to be more flexible - instead of the 120% of Book Value criteria, Buffett & Munger had to agree that Berkshire was trading below intrinsic value. The Class B shares currently trade at ~$219.

New Stakes:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and RH Inc. (RH): These are the two new positions this quarter. The 0.15% of the portfolio OXY stake was purchased at prices between $42 and $53 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $37.76. The 0.10% of the portfolio RH position was established at prices between $119 and $174 and it is now at ~$175.

Note: Berkshire also has warrants to purchase 80M shares of OXY at $62.50 per share. That came about as part of a $10B funding deal (perpetual preferred stock with 8% annual dividend) done in May. For investors attempting to follow, OXY is a good option to consider for further research.

Stake Disposals:

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT): Red Hat was a 0.47% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2018 and increased by ~22% next quarter. Last October, IBM (NYSE:IBM) agreed to acquire Red Hat for $190 per share cash. That transaction closed in July thus eliminating this position.

Stake Increases:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Apple Inc.: AAPL is currently the largest 13F portfolio stake at ~26%. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $93 and $110 and increased by ~55% the following quarter at prices between $90 and $112. Q4 2016 saw another ~275% increase at prices between $106 and $118 and that was followed with a stake doubling in January 2017 at prices between $116 and $122. There was another ~23% increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $154 and $176 and that was followed with a ~45% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $155 and $182. Since then, the activity has been minor. The stock currently trades at ~$263.

Note: Berkshire's overall cost basis on Apple is ~$141 per share. They have a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Wells Fargo & Co.: WFC is Buffett's fourth-largest stake at 8.89% of the 13F portfolio. Recent activity follows: last two quarters saw a ~8% selling at prices between $43 and $52. The stock currently trades at $53.49. Berkshire's cost-basis is at ~$24.50.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI): The 0.40% SIRI stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $4.08 and $4.61. Q2 2017 saw selling: ~20% reduction at prices between $4.70 and $5.50. The stock is currently at $6.98. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

Phillips 66 (PSX): The minutely small 0.25% of the portfolio PSX position saw a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Bank of America: Berkshire established this large (top three) ~13% of the portfolio position through the exercise of Bank of America warrants. The warrants had a strike price of $7.14 compared to the current price of $32.70. The cost to exercise was $5B and it was funded using the $5B in 6% preferred stock they held. There was a ~30% stake increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $27.75 and $31.80 and a marginal increase next quarter. Last quarter also saw a ~4% stake increase.

Note: Berkshire's overall cost-basis is ~$13.

American Express and Coca-Cola: These two very large stakes were kept steady during the last ~5 years. Buffett has said these positions will be held "permanently". Berkshire's cost-basis on AXP and KO are at around $8.49 and $3.25 respectively and the ownership stakes are at ~17.6% and ~9.4% respectively.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC): KHC is currently a fairly large position at 4.24% of the portfolio. Kraft Heinz started trading in July 2015 with Berkshire owning just over 325M shares (~27% of the business). The stake came about as a result of two transactions with 3G capital as a partner: a ~$4B net investment in 2013 for half of Heinz and a ~$5B investment for the acquisition of Kraft Foods Group in early 2015. Berkshire's cost-basis on KHC is ~$30 per share compared to the current price of $30.96.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): The 3.41% USB stake has been in the portfolio since 2006. The original position was tripled during the 2007-2009 timeframe. It was then kept relatively steady till Q2 2013 when ~17M shares were purchased at prices between $32 and $36. H1 2018 had seen a ~16% increase at prices between $49 and $58 and that was followed with a ~25% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $50 and $55. The stock is now at $58.57 and Berkshire's cost-basis is ~$38. There was a ~4% stake increase in Q4 2018 and that was followed with a ~2% stake increase last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and PNC Financial (PNC): These two positions established in Q3 2018 saw substantial increases over the next two quarters. The 3.26% JPM stake was established at prices between $104 and $119 and increased by ~40% next quarter at prices between $92 and $115. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $107. The stock currently trades at ~$129. The 0.57% PNC stake was established at prices between $134 and $146 and increased by just over one-third next quarter at prices between $110 and $140. The stock is now at ~$149. Q1 2019 also saw a ~5% stake increase.

Moody's (MCO): MCO is a 2.35% of the 13F portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position and Buffett's cost basis is $10.05. The stock currently trades at ~$219. Berkshire controls ~13% of the business.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): DAL was a very small 0.19% position in Q3 2016. The stake saw a whopping ~850% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $39 and $52. The stock currently trades at $56.55 and the stake is at 1.90% of the portfolio. There was a ~20% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $49 and $56 and that was followed with a ~8% increase in Q1 2019 at ~$49.50.

Note: Berkshire controls ~10% of DAL and their overall cost-basis is ~$44.

Goldman Sachs (GS): GS is a 1.77% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2013. Berkshire received $5B worth of warrants to buy GS stock during the financial crisis (October 2008) at a strike price of $115 (43.5M shares) that was to expire October 1, 2013. Buffett exercised the right before expiry to start this long position. Recent activity follows: Q3 2018 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $220 and $243. GS currently trades at ~$219. Their overall cost basis is ~$127 per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK): BK is a 1.70% of the 13F portfolio stake. The bulk of the original position was purchased in Q2 2012 at prices between $19.50 and $25. Recent activity follows: 2017 saw a ~180% increase at prices between $43.50 and $55 while last year saw another one-third increase at prices between $44.50 and $58.50. The stock currently trades at $48.42. Berkshire's cost basis on BK is ~$46 per share. For investors attempting to follow, BK is a good option to consider for further research.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): LUV is a 1.35% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $38.50 and $51 and increased by ~10% in the following quarter at prices between $49.50 and $59. Q2 2018 saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between $50 and $57. The stock is now at $57.63.

Note: Berkshire owns ~9.5% of LUV and their overall cost-basis is ~$42.

General Motors (GM): GM is a 1.26% of the 13F portfolio position that was first purchased in Q1 2012 at prices between $21 and $30. By Q3 2017, the position size had increased by around six-times (10M shares to 60M shares). Q4 2017 saw a reduction: ~17% selling at prices between $40.50 and $46.50. There was a ~38% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $30.50 and $38.50. The stock currently trades at $36.80. Overall, Berkshire's cost-basis on GM is ~$32.

Verisign Inc. (VRSN): VRSN was first purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $34 and $49.50. The position was more than doubled in Q1 2013 at prices between $38 and $48. The buying continued till Q2 2014 at prices up to $63. The stock currently trades at ~$187 and the position is at 1.14% of the portfolio (~10% of the business).

Charter Communications (CHTR): CHTR is a ~1% of the portfolio position. It was established during the last three quarters of 2014 at prices between $118 and $170. In Q2 2015, the position was again increased by ~42% at prices between $168 and $193 and that was followed with another ~21% increase the following quarter at prices between $167 and $195. The stock currently trades at ~$480 compared to Berkshire's cost-basis of ~$178. The six quarters thru Q4 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $250 and $395 and that was followed with a ~20% reduction in Q1 2019 at prices between $285 and $366. Last quarter also saw a ~5% trimming.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): DVA is a ~1% of the portfolio position that was aggressively built over several quarters in the 2012-13 timeframe at prices between $30 and $49. The stock currently trades at ~$70 compared to Berkshire's overall cost-basis of ~$45 per share.

Note: Berkshire's ownership stake in DaVita is ~30%.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL): A minutely small 0.18% UAL position as of Q3 2016 saw a huge ~540% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $52.50 and $76. It currently goes for $92.52. The stake is at 0.90% of the portfolio. Last year had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $63 and $98.

Note: Berkshire controls ~8% of UAL and their overall cost-basis is ~$55.

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The tracking stock was acquired as a result of Liberty Media's recapitalization in April 2016. Shareholders received 1 share of Liberty SiriusXM Group, 0.25 shares of Liberty Media Group and 0.1 shares of Liberty Braves Group for each share held. Berkshire held 30M shares of Liberty Media for which he received the same amount of Liberty SiriusXM Group shares. There was a ~40% stake increase in Q2 2017 at a cost-basis of ~$40 per share and the stock is currently at $47.36.

Note: LSXMA/LSXMK is trading at a significant NAV-discount to the parent's, SIRI, valuation. For investors attempting to follow Buffett, LSXMA/LSXMK is a good option to consider for further research.

American Airlines (AAL): AAL stake was first purchased in Q3 2016. The position is now at 0.55% of the portfolio. The original purchase was at prices between $28 and $39 and doubled in Q4 2016 at prices between $36.50 and $50. The stock is now at $28.77. There was a ~3% trimming in Q2 2018 and a similar reduction next quarter.

Note: Berkshire controls ~9% of AAL.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a 0.43% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2019 at prices between $1500 and $1820 and increased by ~11% last quarter at prices between $1693 and $1963. The stock currently trades at $1755.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): TEVA is a very small 0.14% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $11.20 and $19.33 and more than doubled next quarter at prices between $16.50 and $22. The stock currently trades at $9.37.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) (LBTYK): The position was established in Q4 2013 at prices between $37.50 and $44.50 (adjusted for the 03/2014 stock-split) and increased in the following two quarters at prices between $38.50 and $46. The three quarters thru Q1 2016 had also seen a combined ~30% increase at prices between $30 and $50. Q2 2016 saw a ~17% further increase at prices between $27 and $39. The stock is now at $21.82 and the stake is at 0.31% of the 13F portfolio.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): SYF is a 0.33% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $26.50 and $34.50 and increased by ~20% the following quarter at prices between $28.50 and $31.25. The stock is now at $36.73.

Note: Synchrony is the private label credit-card business split-off from GE that started trading in August 2014 at ~$23 per share.

Store Capital (STOR): The 0.32% STOR stake was established in Q2 2017 in a private placement transaction at $20.25 per share. The stock is now at $39.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA): AXTA is a small 0.34% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $28 and $36 and increased by ~16% the following quarter at prices between $24.50 and $33.50. The stock currently trades at $29.29. Berkshire owns 10.1% of the business.

Suncor Energy (SU) and StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): These two stakes were established in Q4 2018. The 0.16% SU stake was purchased at prices between $26 and $40 and it now goes for $32.08. STNE is a 0.23% position purchased at ~$21 per share compared to the current price of ~$37.

Note 1: Berkshire has a ~11% ownership stake in StoneCo. In October 2018, WSJ reported that Berkshire had invested ~$300M each in two Fintech's - India's Paytm and Brazil's StoneCo. The Paytm investment was made in August 2018 while the STNE purchase was following its IPO in October 2018.

Note 2: Suncor Energy has had a roundtrip in the portfolio. It was a 0.48% position purchased in Q2 2013 at prices between $27 and $32. That stake was disposed during Q2 & Q3 2016 at prices between $25.50 and $29.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR): QSR is a 0.28% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $35 and $42. The stock currently trades well above that range at $67.29. It started trading in December 2014 following a merger/rename transaction between Tim Hortons and Burger King Worldwide.

Note: Berkshire's stake in the business is ~4.2%.

Travelers Companies (TRV): TRV is a very small 0.43% position purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $112 and $134 and it currently trades at ~$134.

Costco Wholesale (COST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Liberty Latin America (LILA) (LILAK), Mondelez International (MDLZ), M&T Bank (MTB), Mastercard Inc. (MA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Globe Life (NYSE:GL), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Visa Inc. (V): These are very small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) kept steady this quarter.

Note 1: Since November 2015, Warren Buffett is known to own ~8% of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) at a cost-basis of $36.50 in his personal portfolio. It currently trades at $42.94. SRG is a REIT spinoff from Sears that started trading in July 2015.

Note 2: Berkshire Hathaway also has a 225M share position in BYD Company at a cost-basis of ~$1 per share (~$2 per share in terms of ADRs - BYDDY). The ADR currently trades at $9.67.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Berkshire Hathaway's 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAC, KHC, OXY, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.