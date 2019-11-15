PLN/USD: Temporary Dip, But Upside Remains

Last month, I made the argument that the Polish zloty would continue to see upside against the greenback.

The PLN/USD saw upside up until the 0.263 level – at which point the zloty began to retreat.

Source: investing.com

A significant reason for this has been due to strength in the greenback rather than weakness in the zloty. With October employment figures in the United States having been highly encouraging, the Federal Reserve decided that it would “pause” any further rate cuts after the most recent one – indicating that geopolitical tensions are not having as much an impact on economic growth as once feared – and the dollar has been seeing strength as a result.

On the other hand, the Polish central bank is anticipating weaker domestic growth – and this is a likely reason for the pullback in the zloty – as well as taking dollar strength into consideration.

Specifically, growth is expected to slow to 3.6% in 2020 – down from an expected growth rate of 4.3% for this year.

Additionally, inflation forecasts appear to be heading back downwards towards the 2.5% goal – which means it is unlikely that the central bank will need to raise interest rates to counter higher inflation.

That said, the Polish zloty has been at the top of the leaderboard in terms of gains on emerging market currencies for the month of October:

Source: bloomberg.com

Moreover, while the currency has come under pressure as a result of growth concerns – the fact that U.S. growth has remained strong is quite a good sign – it means that the recessionary risks arising from geopolitical tensions do not appear to be as stark as first feared – and this could in fact have the effect of weakening the dollar over time while we see a rebound in appetite for emerging market currencies like the zloty.

In this regard, I continue to remain bullish on the PLN/USD. While the currency has had a temporary pullback, I anticipate that the currency could hit the 0.263 level again before the year is out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.