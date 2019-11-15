E*TRADE: Revenue Traction To Continue, Despite The Pricing Headwind

Company Description

E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) is an online broker platform that allows consumers to place electronic trades, focusing on a wide variety of products: from stocks, futures, EFS and options to mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and various fixed-income investments. In addition to making money on transaction fees, the company earns revenue on margin lending and cash management services. The company's core competitors are Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers, among others.

Valuation

ETFC has a vast comps group, which ranges from online brokers to various money management firms, which have an average 2020 P/E multiple of 16x. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $3.25, which already incorporates the impact from reduced fees (we note that not everyone on the Street has this impact in their numbers, hence our estimate is below that of consensus), we get the target price of $52.

Continued Attractive Story, Despite Changing Landscape Around Trading Fees:

Continued Volatility Provides Upside to the Company's Top-Line: This is not specific to ETFC, but to the overall industry: with VIX in the 11-25 range throughout the year, there is plenty of buying and selling activity. Data shows that the number of shares changing hands has been 15-18% Y/Y higher annually in 2018-19 than it has been in 2017, and we expect this trend to continue.

Corporate Services Business to Grow in Double Digits: We estimate an average growth of 11% for the Corporate Services business, which is ETFC's crown jewel, in our opinion. Independent of retail trading, this segment should continue to provide a solid upside both in terms of the top line, as well as on the margin side.

Customer Cash Growth to Remain Strong: As of Q3, ETFC had total customer cash and deposits ending the quarter at $65 billion, with approximately 5% sequential quarterly growth. Further, margin balances held up well with $9.9 billion of quarterly average.

Buybacks Remain On Track: The company did $566 MM in share buybacks during 3Q, with $1.5 billion program as the latest authorization. We note that commission cuts may slow free cash flow generation in the near term, but we do not expect the buyback activity to be impacted. We anticipate about $200-250 MM in quarterly buybacks for 2020, with the authorization further increased by mid-year.

Management Clearly Unhappy About Zero Commissions: It is important to emphasize that ETFC was not the leader in the zero retail commissions pricing war. Furthermore, we believe the company found itself unprepared to manage this shock to the top line, even though during the earnings call it tried to put on the best face: "While we did not favor this shift, we believe it enhances our competitive position in our core retail franchise. In this new paradigm, platform, functionality and customer experience are more important than ever." We note that the impact from losing retail commissions for online stocks, ETFs, and options is approximately $300 million per year for ETTC.

2020 May Become About Fractional Shares: Similar to what we've been voicing about Ameritrade, we expect fractional shares to become a hot-button issue in the near term and could also help determine who emerges as the key market share winner. As we stated in the past, we expect all trading players to eventually adopt fractional shares, with pricing within 1-3 bps of each other.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Macro risks. Should the recession unfold in the next 1-3 years, we should see meaningful decrease in trading volume from ETFC's key partners.

Cyber attacks are always key in the trading business, as disruptions happen, on average, every 45 days. ETFC and its competitors frequently discuss annual increases in their technology budgets as a way of boosting cybersecurity.

Interest rate risk is vital, since the company invests in interest-earning assets.

Default risk is a rare event but (particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis) is a real possibility, even from a large institution. It is our understanding that even the regulatory controls currently in place, such as Dodd-Frank, are not enough to prevent it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.