Energy Transfer: Dead Capital, Leverage, Shorts, And Take Under Considerations

Read on to see how these and other items may affect you. Then weigh in with your own views/comments.

What's the probability of Energy Transfer going private, or enacting some other kind of entity change?

In this quarterly writeup, I'll stray from simply recapping Energy Transfer's (ET) third-quarter results. As has been the case for the last several quarters, the numbers were quite solid. Distributable cash flow, operating cash flow, and EBITDA continue to rise. Leverage is trending down. Liquidity is strong.

For this edition, let's review several ancillary items:

Does “dead capex,” or spent capital that isn't providing any meaningful cash returns, contributing to subpar return-on-invested-capital versus peers? Energy Transfer continues to record lower RoIC than peers.

How's management doing on the leverage front? They made it clear it's not about total debt; the objective is to drive down the net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio as aligned with credit rating agency computations.

What's ET short interest looking like? Are short sellers distorting the price?

What change-entity options could be considered? I'll handicap my views on the potential for Energy Transfer to go private via LBO, enact a take under, set up a two-tier buyout; or convert to a C-corp.

Dead Capex

Energy Transfer's return-on-invested-capital (RoIC) lags peers. For this exercise, MPLX LP (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Plains All-America (PAA) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are considered peers.

Here's the scorecard:

Return-on-Invested-Capital – MLP Peers ((ttm))

Company RoIC % MPLX LP 9.6% Enterprise Products Partners 12.9% Plains All-America 10.1% Magellan Midstream Partners 18.1% Energy Transfer 7.3%

A discussion is in order.

RoIC may be calculated in a number of different ways. A traditional measure is:

EBIT / (Total Assets – Current Liabilities – Cash)

However, given the MLP model emphasizes Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), I elected to use this metric for the numerator. DCF is a non-GAAP measure that seeks to reflect core net cash flow after run-and-maintain capital expenditures. DCF carves out one-off cash expenditures. It's considered a standard-bearer within the MLP industry.

So the table above uses this formula:

DCF / (Total Assets – Current Liabilities – Cash)

For the denominator of the calculation, I determined Invested Capital using 3Q 2019 balance sheet figures. Other analysts may use average Invested Capital through the period; that's perfectly reasonable. Furthermore, I included goodwill and intangible assets in my computation. Some omit these items.

For reference, MPLX has the highest percentage of goodwill and intangible assets as a function of total assets: 29%. Following in rank order are EPD (15%), ET (12%), PAA (9%) and MMP (nil).

Interpreting the Results

Clearly, Energy Transfer is low on the RoIC totem pole; and it's been low for awhile. Carrying post-acquisition goodwill and intangible assets doesn't appear to explain the delta since several peers carry similar figures. Since ET has been growing quickly, one may argue for utilizing average Invest Capital through the period. However, a peek at the other balance sheets indicates the other MLPs are growing, too.

But what about “dead capex?”

Dead capex is expended growth capital not yet providing a cash return. It represents project that are incomplete, suspended, or haven't begun to generate meaningful cash flow yet.

That begs the question: how much “dead capital” is on the Energy Transfer balance sheet?

Armed with no more than an educated guess, I figure the sum total is between $5 billion to $10 billion. The ME2x pipeline isn't operational; neither is Revolution. Lots of sleeping dough there. Mont Belvieu Frac VII and Frac VIII are still in the construction phase. So is the Lone Star Express expansion, and the Orbit JV. The Arrowhead III gas processing plant, Permian Express 4, and the Red Bluff Express pipeline just went live a month or so ago. I presume current cash flows on these projects are light.

Let's say there's $7 billion tied up and not generating meaningful cash flow.

Now we'll presume this capital may ultimately return 12%. Of course, some of these projects will return more, but some are highly likely to provide a lesser return.

Presuming there's little run-and-maintain capital required on new construction, these projects may increase DCF by ~$840 million.

What's this do to Energy Transfer's RoIC if it instantly had access to that growth capital cash flow?

It raises the RoIC to 8.3% from 7.3%. Yes, it's a bump, but it doesn't get the team into the first division, either.

Energy Transfer appears to be saddled with sub-optimal growth investments, chronic project over-runs, lower-than-expected cash returns, or a combination of the above. As advocated in earlier article, good investors should keep an eye on this.

Leverage

The Street's been pounding on Energy Transfer management about excessive debt leverage, and in turn, management has been responding. The stated goal is to get leverage (defined as net-debt-to-EBITDA) down to 4.0x to 4.5x.

Once again, a discussion in in order.

First, the leverage calculation isn't set in stone. Each quarter, Energy Transfer reports “bank leverage.” This represents ND2EBITDA as determined by the company's banking covenants. As of the end of 3Q 2019, bank leverage is down to 3.63x.

The Street is interested in the credit rating agencies' leverage ratios. Each outfit determines leverage a bit differently; Energy Transfer doesn't offer investors bookends or rough estimates. However, on a recent conference call, CEO Tom Long indicated the company is “on the doorstep” of the 4.0x to 4.5x bogey. Well, that sounds promising.

Yours truly computed Energy Transfer's 3Q 2019 leverage to be 4.75x.

My calculation utilized “straight” EBITDA , meaning no management adjustments. I just took unadjusted figures from the income statement. For net debt, I included 50% of the total issued value of all preferred stock (NOTE: management secured agreement from the rating agencies that the preferred offerings constituted 50% debt and 50% equity), but excluded operating lease liabilities (totaling $870 million). Under recent accounting rules, operating lease liability is now considered indebtedness.

As an adjunct exercise, if I run the same leverage numbers using “adjusted” EBITDA, the ratio drops to just 4.28x. Therefore, we know that's NOT how the rating agencies calculate it, but it's worthwhile to understand even a few permitted EBITDA adjustments could get debt leverage within the bulls-eye. So Tom Long appears to be giving us the straight skinny.

Indeed, leverage as calculated via the aforementioned formula is trending down. Management seems focused upon meeting the target range.

And that's a good thing.

Short Interest/Short Squeeze

Are large investors shorting Energy Transfer stock? Shorts can pound a stock price down.

However, shorts also must pay dividends (or distributions) from whom they borrowed the stock. A wise man once noted,

At some point, shorts always cover.

For longs, a short squeeze is a beautiful thing.

Here's another scorecard showing the short interest ratio and days-to-cover for Energy Transfer versus peers:

Short Interest Ratio and Days-To-Cover – MLP Peers

Short Ratio Days-To-Cover MPLX LP 5.8% 9.0 days Enterprise Products Partners 2.5% 9.4 days Plains All-America 4.6% 7.6 days Magellan Midstream Partners 4.2% 4.1 days Energy Transfer 5.3% 9.7 days

data souce: shortsqueeze.com

While Energy Transfer stock has the highest days-to-cover and a relatively high short interest ratio, there's nothing in the table indicating a significant degree of separation versus peers. Many MLPs are under pressure (out-of-favor, terrible investor sentiment), and ET is in the same House of Pain.

For reference, I consider a short interest ratio above 10% and / or a days-to-cover greater than 10 days to be high. Energy Transfer is approaching a marker, but currently none of the group (including ET) passes the threshold.

Change-Entity Options

The subject of change-entity appears to be a hot topic among many Energy Transfer retail investors. I get questions about it all the time.

Some inquirers are trying to see things through the lens of management: "I wonder if they've got some home-cooking going on?" Others show the effects of being traumatized; and fear getting “Kindered.”

Upfront, I have no particular insight to this issue. Management cannot talk with you or me about this without making some kind of public disclosure. They're not doing that. So following are simply my opinions. Nothing more or less.

Here's my shortlist of potential entity changes:

LBO buyout / go private

Take under buyout / go private

Two-tier buyout ala Tallgrass (TGE)

C-corp conversion ala Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Canadian C-corp conversion, relist on NASDAQ ala Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Let's pick these apart.

Leveraged Buyout or LBO

Definition: A leveraged buyout is the acquisition of another company using a significant amount of borrowed money (bonds or loans) to meet the cost of the acquisition. The purpose of leveraged buyouts is to allow companies or individuals to make large acquisitions without having to commit a lot of capital.

Discussion: Energy Transfer has a market cap of $29.3 billion and an enterprise value of $82.6 billion. It's one of the largest MLPs in the space. The size of the organization makes it difficult to acquire or take private, even for a big acquirer. Significant debt just makes it all the more difficult.

Probability: Very Low

Take Under

Definition: A take under is an offer to purchase or acquire a public company at a price per share (unit) that is less than its current market price. A take under is almost always unsolicited and generally occurs when the target company is in severe financial distress or has some other major problem that threatens its long-term viability as a going concern.

Discussion: The unit price is already below any reasonable semblance of fair value. Via several FVE metrics, I believe ET common units' fair value is $19 or $20 each. There are no current issues around Energy Transfer's financial stability. A third-party hostile take under would almost certainly rejected by management. If enacted internally, Energy Transfer's management would find it difficult to cajole enough LPs to sellout at prices below current bids to enable such a transaction.

Indeed, if the objective was to force prices lower for a potential insider take under, management is flunking the course. Separate and apart from the current miserable price action: distributable cash flow, operating cash flow, and EBITDA are being driven forward strongly. The cash distribution is covered 2x by DCF. Debt leverage is trending down. It appears to this humble contributor management is trying to get unit prices to go UP.

Probability: Very Low

Two-Tier Buyout

Definition: In this scenario, management and insiders receive a higher buyout price than the regular-Joe LPs.

Discussion: Tallgrass Energy (TGE) management and public LPs are grappling with this scenario.

In short, Blackstone (BX) bought up ~44% of Tallgrass common units, then announced it wanted to buy out the remaining shares and the General Partner. TGE common units crated on the news. To make matters worse, a letter agreement surfaced that promised certain management insiders a higher price for their units than offered to the general public. Ian Bezek, a fellow S.A. contributor, wrote about it here. An additional link about the situation is found via Reuters here.

The prospective deal isn't finalized. As one might expect, there are a lot of unhappy LP owners. Management is attempting to justify the uplift, right after indicating they weren't up to any shenanigans. It's still being sorted out.

Ugly.

Meanwhile, Tallgrass continues to struggle with capitalization problems. Plus it's a small MLP; the total market cap is barely over $5 billion. On a number of fronts, the circumstances don't compare apples-for-apples with Energy Transfer. However, for those who dislike (or don't trust) Kelcy Warren, I guess it's ripe for the offing. Indeed, the Tallgrass deal stinks for LP holders. It's a black eye for the MLP industry: pointing up the potential for horrendous governance. Re Energy Transfer, I don't see it.

Probability: Very Low

C-Corp Conversion

Definition: The definition is self-explanatory. The devil is in the details.

Discussion: Without going into too much depth, there is reasoning behind converting a MLP to a C-corp. These may include opening up a wider group of investors, (including certain ETFs), eliminating IDRs, eliminating the need for K-1 tax forms / reporting (some individual investors hate this), and ensuring stronger governance. The recent corporate tax changes (lower corporate tax rates) could also make C-corp conversion more appealing.

On the other hand, such a conversion triggers a re-valuation exercise whereby existing unitholders must pay taxes upon a new appraisal of the company's assets. This often triggers large tax liabilities.

In the specific case of Energy Transfer, it would very likely trigger such a liability. Such liability could include the largest common unitholder: Kelcy Warren. In a recent Bloomberg article, a C-corp conversion could buy KW a $65 million annual tax bite. Upon due consideration, I tend to agree with Bloomberg. As outlined in the article, the Warren and Duncan families (who own enormous individual stakes in Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners, respectively), it would seem a conversion may not be in their best interest.

Specifically for Kelcy Warren, now almost 65 years old, retaining the MLP structure and leaving his units to his heirs (including a step-up unit valuation upon death) is fairly easy math. Though, to be fair, on a recent conference call CEO Warren didn't dismiss the option completely.

It's also note-worthy, Energy Transfer insiders, including KW, continue to buy units. Over the past twelve months, insiders bought 9.2 million units, while selling 300 thousand. Over the past three months, insiders bought 3.5 million units, and NONE were sold.

About one year ago, Kelcy Warren bought 3 million ET units at prices ranging between $14.93 and $15.64. These were direct purchases. He's far underwater on this investment. Here's a link to Energy Transfer insider trading data.

Probability: Low, but could change if the prospective capital appreciation uplift appeared likely to eclipse the tax leakage.

Convert to Canadian C-corp

Definition: Self-explanatory.

Discussion: An esteemed S.A. reader turned me onto this one. Admittedly, I have done little due diligence on it. However, I did report this option to Energy Transfer management. The ET recipient stated he'd never heard about this MLP-to-corporation approach.

The scheme is similar to the aforementioned U.S. C-corp conversion; but there may be some twists. It creates an Exchange Corporation.

For those interested, Brookfield Renewable Partnership (BEP) plans to do this. A link with some details is provided here.

Evidently, it provides the opportunity / optionality for current investors to either convert common units into shares, or retain units in the LP entity. There may be additional advantageous tax consequences versus converting to a domestic corporation, but these are not clear to me. I have not researched this.

Nonetheless, I thought to share this information with you.

A corollary to this approach was Energy Transfer's proposed ETC shares. ETC was conceived to be a C-corp structure created in conjunction with the ill-fated Williams Co (WMB) merger. At the time, if the merger had been completed Energy Transfer unitholders may have elected to convert all or some of their units into ETC shares.

Probability: Unknown.

Summary And Conclusions

This article had attempted to look behind the recent earnings report and address a number of pertinent questions S.A. readers posed to me.

Based upon my best estimates, "dead capital" doesn't fully explain the relatively low return-on-invested-capital versus peers. An add-back offers about 100 bps greater return, but it's not enough to push ET on par with peers. I suspect a combination of other factors are also contributed to lower RoIC: including significant cost overruns on major projects now in service, pursuit of older projects that failed to meet the hurdle rate, and current project cash flows not yet ramped up.

The questions about debt and leverage and heading in the right direction. Bank leverage is down to 3.63x. Credit rating agency leverage calculations vary by outfit, but based upon my work it appears Energy Transfer now has a ~4.75x net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio. This is "on the doorstep" of the 4.0x to 4.5x ranged targeted by management. I believe we will see the objective met no later than mid-year 2020.

The question about short selling is relevant. Nonetheless when examined, it does not appear to be a major driver in the recent price decline. Many of the midstream MLPs are under price pressure, and most are facing a meaningful short selling. However, short interest ratios or days to cover haven't reached red flag levels for Energy Transfer or peers. It certainly doesn't separate ET from peers, or explain the recent horrendous price action.

Lastly, questions continue to swirl about the potential for the company to go private, or enact some other type of entity change. Indeed, the investment community has put the MLP model under pressure. However, in the case of Energy Transfer, after alternate structures are reviewed, I consider the current probability for a major change to be low. First, Energy Transfer is one of the largest MLPs in the space; it's a big pill to swallow, and the company is already heavily leveraged. Second, CEO Kelcy Warren is a major unitholder. Change-entity tax bleed is a major consideration. And third, it appears management is focused upon creating stockholder value, not taking the entity private.

In encourage relevant reader comments below. Please voice your opinion.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.