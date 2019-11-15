Another Chance For The Gold Stocks To Shine

After a prolonged period of dormancy, the leading gold mining stocks are once again showing signs of life. While the price of gold has made a series of lower highs and lower lows since late October, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index - the benchmark for the U.S. gold miners - has established a higher low during that time. As we'll discuss in this report, the internal and fundamental attributes of this industry group suggest that the gold stocks could outperform other major industries in the months ahead.

Analysts are becoming increasingly bearish on the gold price outlook and have been quick to assume the worst-case scenario for the yellow metal. Making news recently was J.P. Morgan Securities, which, according to a Bloomberg report, has backed off a bullish bet on gold based on an improving global economic outlook and synchronized central bank monetary policy easing. Also joining the ranks of investment banks who are now bearish on gold is Citigroup, which also recently abandoned a long position in gold, according to the same report.

Putting into perspective the extent to which analysts and asset managers have reduced their long positions in gold of late is the following chart. This is based on CFTC data and shows the Comex managed money long position in gold since the start of this year. As you can see, bullish sentiment on gold peaked during the height of the metal's rally phase this summer and has diminished since August while the gold price has dropped.

Source: Bloomberg

There is definitely a growing sense among investors that global risks have diminished and therefore a less defensive posture is warranted. Yet, apparently, not everyone is convinced that the world economy is completely out of the woods yet. This can be seen in the recent technical action within the gold mining stocks. Let's begin with a look at the above-mentioned XAU index. As can be seen in the following graph, the XAU has clearly diverged higher against the physical gold price. In technical analysis, when one asset diverges higher against an asset in the same category, it's typically viewed as a sign that accumulation (i.e. informed buying) is taking place.

Source: BigCharts

Now, let's examine some even more compelling evidence which suggests that informed buying is taking place among the leading blue-chip gold producer stocks. The next chart exhibit shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks. The new highs and lows are my favorite measure of the incremental demand for stocks. When the momentum of the new highs-lows is rising, it suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for gold stock prices is to the upside.

Source: NYSE

The above indicator is showing remarkable strength, given the weak performance of gold bullion lately. Whenever this has happened in the past, it has almost always been followed by a period of outperformance in the gold stocks once the gold price bottoms out and turns up again. Based on the internal strength reflected in gold stock new highs and lows, participants should definitely be creating a watch list of potential buy candidates among the U.S.-listed senior, mid-tier, and small-cap gold stocks for when the next confirmed gold breakout signal occurs.

Another key consideration for the intermediate-term (3-6 month) gold mining stock outlook is the 120-day momentum indicator for the most actively traded gold miners. As you can see here, this indicator - which is also based on the new highs and lows for the gold stocks - remains in a decisively rising trend. This should provide some underlying support for the major U.S. gold stocks in the coming weeks, despite the immediate-term volatility in the gold price.

Source: NYSE

The strength currently reflected in the gold mining stock market isn't entirely based on technical considerations, however. There's also a fundamental basis for embracing a bullish intermediate-term outlook. Several major gold producers are sporting some of the most impressive forward earnings forecasts among several major industry groups. Among those is the blue-chip gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM), whose earnings estimates for the next few quarters continue an impressive rising trend that has been underway since last year.

Source: Nasdaq

Equally impressive is the accelerating upward trending in the earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), another leading North American gold producer (below).

Source: Nasdaq

Many of the XAU's component companies share a similar rising trend in forward earnings and revenue estimates. This is a key consideration since estimated earnings growth is arguably the most important basis behind a bull market. Thus, the intermediate-term upward trend within the gold mining stock group is supported by both fundamental and technical factors.

With the gold producers showing promise in the midst of gold's latest price decline, investors will likely soon have another opportunity in the mining stocks. Once we have a confirmed immediate-term bottom signal in the gold price, conservative investors can then begin buying the gold producers which have shown the greatest amount of relative strength in recent weeks, including Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake, as well as royalty companies like Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV).

On a strategic note, while longer-term investment positions in gold are still warranted, participants should continue to avoid new commitments to the metal until short-term market conditions have shown substantial improvement. My short-term trading portfolio is currently in a cash position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.