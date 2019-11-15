AT&T: Why I'm Not Buying This Story

AT&T (T) possesses a narrow moat consisting of cost advantages in the wireless business and assets related to the Time Warner acquisition.

The purchase of Time Warner, however, has resulted in a restrictive debt load when the company needs to match competitors' investments in 5G. Additionally, one must question AT&T's ability to create significant shareholder returns driven by WarnerMedia considering the cord-cutting phenomenon, the competition presented by other companies, and the firm's acquisition history.

A case in point is the firms purchase of DirecTV. The acquisition was arguably ill timed while costing (debt included) AT&T $67 billion. In the brief span of three years, AT&T lost 12% of the firm's traditional TV customer base. From 2018 through Q3 of this year, T's video customers dropped from 25.4 million to 21.5 million. In the third quarter alone, T lost 1.4 million customers from the pay TV segment, including 195,000 AT&T TV Now subscribers. This leads me to lack confidence in the company's ability to deliver on the targets management set for WarnerMedia.

Data source: AT&T. Charts by Motley Fool author James Brumley.

Furthermore, my assessment of T management, combined with the lackluster (at best) performance of the stock gives me pause when considering the prospect of long-term capital appreciation of the shares. Consider this: since the current CEO gained the helm in 2007, AT&T's shares have returned 3.2% annually, with dividends reinvested! Compare this to the S&P 500 with an 8.1% return or T's closest competitor, Verizon, with an 8.3% return during that time frame.

Why AT&T's Time Warner Acquisition May Not Drive The Stock

Management guides for 50 million domestic subscribers by 2025. One of the barriers with reaching that goal can be summed up in one word: Competition.

Take a look at the outcome of a study by harrisX. According to their results, Disney (DIS) will draw nearly twice the number of households as HBO Max. They also forecast only 30% of HBO Now subscribers intend to switch to HBO Max. Those same subscribers are willing to pay for Disney's new service at a rate of 38%.

Of the 50 million hoped for subscribers, 10 million current subscribers will receive the upgrade to HBO Max at no additional cost. For all other viewers of HBO Max, the company is presented with the problem of raising the cost of services at the risk of losing subscribers.

Meanwhile, competitors are offering content at a significant discount to AT&T's HBO Max.

Service Price HBO Max $15 per month Netflix (standard plan) $13 per month Disney+ $7 per month Apple TV+ $5 per month

Data sources: Companies. Chart by Motley Fool author Evan Niu CFA.

Disney recently offered a three-year subscription for Disney Plus for $141. That's less than $4 per month.

Will the recent deal between Verizon (VZ) and Disney offering a free year of Disney+ to Verizon's unlimited data subscribers have a negative impact on the prospects of HBO Max?

Can AT&T count on 50 million subscribers when the service offered sells for a premium? Will the company eventually be forced to limit the subscription price to match competitors?

Barclays estimates HBO Max must add 15 million new subscribers to the existing HBO Now subscriber base to break even on its content spending.

Why I'm Not Buying At This Level

As illustrated in the ink I spilled above, I'm not convinced AT&T will execute at the hoped-for levels, in large part due to the firm's less than stellar management team. As previously stated, there is an additional concern that debt levels will hinder the company's investment in 5G at a time when competitors are forging ahead. I know Dividend Growth Investors (I'm an ardent member of that club) will quickly point to the current yield; however, I must argue against that viewpoint.

The biggest dividend is not the best dividend. For example, compare Lowe's (LOW) dividend history to that of AT&T's. (I should add that I've chosen Lowe's more or less at random for the comparison.) Back in 2011, Lowe's had an annual dividend payout of fifty cents per share, AT&T of $1.72. Fast forward to today's date. Lowe's now pays 55 cents per share per quarter, and AT&T's dividend is 51 cents. The three, five, and ten year dividend growth rates are in the high teens and low 20s for Lowe's while AT&T's stand a hair above 2%. One thing we know for certain, T has no intention of increasing the growth rate of the dividend above roughly 2% for the foreseeable future.

I loaded up on AT&T shares in the high 20s and low 30s. Today I see the shares as trading at fair value.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, AT&T trades at $39.11 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $37, CFRA values the shares at $39, Argus has a target price of $48 and Credit Suisse has a target price of $36.

My rating system provides a score of 25/39. To translate those numbers, I view the FV at a bit above that of the current share price, however, other aspects of the company are wanting. For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.

My Perspective

I consider T a hold. I wouldn't be surprised to see the share price increase over the short term, but I believe that we will see the stock settle into a trading range in the not too distant future. I wish I could say otherwise, but the company's track record, combined with the opaque nature of AT&T's prospects, don't compel me to buy at this point.

I would add that I hold a heavy cash position. My research indicates there are few companies trading with a margin of safety in this market. In the past, this was predictive of a correction looming somewhere in the distance.

Concerning My Rating System

I rate T 25/39. This indicates that the company is somewhat undervalued but is of poor quality in other respects. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.