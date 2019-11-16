U.S. Production Weighs On The Price Of Oil - Bullish And Bearish Factors In The Energy Commodity

The prices of WTI and Brent crude oil futures on the NYMEX division of the CME and the Intercontinental Exchange have been crawling higher since early October.

When it comes to the nearby NYMEX WTI futures, the third trip below the $51 per barrel level in early October took the price of the energy commodity to a low at $50.89 on the December futures contract. While the price oil nearby WTI crude oil has traded below $51 in October, August, and June this year, it has not probed below the $50 level.

Since the early October low, the price of oil has been making higher lows and higher highs, with the most recent peak coming on November 7 at $57.88 per barrel. On Friday, November 15, the price of December NYMEX futures was just above the $57 level, close to the recent high. US production continues to be at a record level, and inventories had been rising over the past weeks, according to the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, the oil ministers of OPEC will meet in Vienna, Austria, on December 5 and 6 to decide on production policy for the first half of 2020. We could see an increase in volatility in the oil futures markets over the coming weeks.

The most direct route for a risk position in the oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME and the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to take a risk position in the oil market, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double leveraged instruments that reflect the price action in the WTI futures market that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME. USO and SCO are available to those who hold standard equity accounts.

API reports a small withdrawal

Since the start of October, stockpiles of crude oil have been trending higher according to the API. Since the beginning of October, crude oil stocks have risen while product inventories declined.

Source: API

The chart highlights the increase in crude oil stocks since the first week of October and the decline in gasoline and distillate inventories. For the week ending on November 8, the market had expected an injection of 1.649 million barrels of crude oil, but the API reported that they fell by 500,000 barrels. The API data was slightly bullish for the price of the energy commodity despite the rise in product stockpiles.

EIA rise more since early October - the rig count continues to drop

The EIA report for the week ending on November 8 was more in line with market expectations.

Source: EIA

The chart of the EIA oil and product data since October 4 highlights the rise in crude oil inventories that have been higher than the declines in gasoline and distillate stocks. US daily production rose to a new high at 12.6 million barrels per day for the week ending on October 4. Output remained steady at the record level until the week of November 8 when it rose to a new all-time high at 12.8 million barrels per day.

Rig counts, according to Baker Hughes, stood at 684 rigs in operation as of November 8, which was 202 lower than at the same time the previous year. Rising production and falling rigs is a sign that production has become more efficient in the US. However, it is likely that the falling rig count will eventually weigh on output.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has increased since the week ending on October 4.

Source: CQG

As the chart of nearby December NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, crude oil moved from a low at $50.89 on October 3 to the $57.30 per barrel level at the end of last week. At the same time, January Brent futures were trading at around the $62.90 per barrel level as of Friday, November 15, up from $55.55 on October 3.

U.S. output increases to a new record level - critical for the OPEC meeting

After holding at 12.6 million barrels each day, US output rose to 12.8 million according to the latest EIA data. Regulatory reforms in the US, together with technological advances in extracting crude oil from the crust of the earth, have vaulted the US into the position as the world's leading producer of the energy commodity. US output has climbed appreciably above Russian and Saudi Arabian production.

On December 5 and 6, OPEC ministers will meet to decide on output policy. The ever-rising level of US production will be one of the main topics of discussion. In 2015 and 2016, OPEC attempted to flood the market with oil to force US producers out of business. While the price fell to $26.05 per barrel, the members of the cartel shot themselves in the foot as producers in the US adjusted to a lower price environment. After the decline in price, OPEC has put output quotas in place to stabilize the price of the energy commodity. The current 1.2 million barrel per day cut will remain in place until the second half of 2020. However, with crude oil at its current level, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the other members of OPEC may decide to agree on an even deeper cut. Before the last OPEC meeting in July, the Saudis said they would like to see Brent crude oil trade in a range between $60 and $70 per barrel. While at $62.90, the price is close to the bottom of that range, Brent crude oil futures spent plenty of time below $60 since the last biannual meeting.

We could see increased volatility going into the early December meeting of the oil ministers. The trajectory of the price of oil has been higher since early October, as the market could be positioning for another production cut. To balance the Saudi budget, $80 per barrel is the sweet spot for Brent futures.

Trade and Aramco

The trade war between the US and China will be another significant issue at OPEC's winter meeting. The issue is so crucial for world energy demand that OPEC delayed its last meeting until after Presidents Trump and Xi met in Japan in late June. Optimism has returned to markets over the prospects of a "phase one" trade deal between the US and China, which is one of the reasons for the rally in crude oil since early October. However, until there is a signed deal, the oil cartel will continue to worry that protectionism will weigh on the global economy and the demand for crude oil. Fear over the ongoing trade war and the potential for another escalation could support another production cut above the 1.2 million barrel per day level.

Moreover, the Saudis have told the world they plan to sell shares in Aramco via an IPO. A higher price of oil would support the valuation of the company. Therefore, the Saudi oil minister could push for a larger production cut at the December meeting on the back of the planned IPO.

UCO and SCO for those who do not trade futures

Crude oil has a habit of taking the stairs higher and the elevator to the downside. Like in the stock market, volatility tends to increase during times when the price of oil is declining. Stockpiles in the US have been rising because of record production. However, the number of rigs in operation has declined significantly over the past year. The trade war has weighed on the price of oil, but a deal between the US and China could boost demand. A production cut by OPEC in early December would likely boost the price. At the same time, Iran remains a threat in the Middle East that could cause price spikes to the upside, as we witnessed in mid-September after the drone attack on Saudi oilfields. And, the US Presidential election could serve as a referendum for energy policy in the US starting in early 2021. One of the leading candidates from the opposition party pledged to ban fracking in the US on day one of her administration. A progressive victory in the US election could dramatically reduce the production of crude oil and natural gas in the US.

The bottom line is that we could see lots of volatility in the oil market over the coming weeks and months. Bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions.

The most direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME and the Intercontinental Exchange. When it comes to the NYMEX WTI futures, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative to the futures arena. UCO holds bullish positions in WTI futures and swaps, while SCO holds bearish positions. Both offer double leverage compared to daily price movement on the NYMEX nearby futures market. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $334.51 million, trades over 3.6 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%.

The top holdings of SCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $75.18 million, trades over 2.5 million shares each day, and charges the same expense ratio of 0.95%.

December NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from $50.89 on October 3 to a high at $57.88 on November 7 or 13.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO has moved from $14.28 to $18.39 per share or 28.8%. SCO operates inversely as it provides double leverage when the price of WTI oil futures decline.

We could see lots of two-way price variance in the oil futures markets over the coming weeks and months. The next significant event will be the OPEC meeting in a few weeks. While the cartel has less influence than in the past, that could change if the US political landscape changes dramatically one year from now.

