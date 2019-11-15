VIVO Cannabis Inc. (VVCIF) CEO Barry Fishman on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB:VVCIF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Barry Fishman - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bumby - Chief Financial Officer

Kimberly Hedlin - Canaccord Genuity

Barry Fishman

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to VIVO’s third quarter 2019 investor conference call. I’m going to start by providing a perspective on the current state of the Capital Markets, followed by an overview of our Q3 2019 performance and update on our four strategic priorities. And finally, some comments about VIVO’s growth drivers and our path to profitability.

I will start by discussing our share price. VIVO has been focused on preparing its business for long-term profitable growth. The overall weakness in the cannabis sector has had a strong negative impact on most cannabis companies. VIVO has been hit particularly hard and we are trading at multiples far lower than many of our peers. We appreciate this trend has been difficult for our shareholder base, many of whom have been loyal investors in our company for years.

Our management and Board recognizes that the disciplined and focused approach we have taken to building our business is not the course that some of our competitors have taken. VIVO’s approach has been somewhat conservative, and as such relies on a long-term focus.

For example, we face the building of additional capacity once we were confident there was a market demand for our products. And we focused on expanding in three countries and did not rush to invest in other markets that lack the strong business case to invest time and money.

Our business foundation includes building a strong team and Board, with great business experience from industries, such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol beverage, CPG, real estate and financial services. Recently, market realities have significantly changed, and a major shift has occurred in the way investors are evaluating cannabis companies.

My belief is that VIVO’s thoughtful and measured philosophy towards business growth was slightly ahead of our time. I am confident that this approach makes good sense going forward, and that our loyal shareholders will eventually reap their rewards of our focus and discipline.

Cannabis, like any other sector, is prone to cycles. Right now, we’re in a downturn. There is a strong degree of market uncertainty, poor governance and compliance seen by some companies and it’s difficult to see the path forward. But VIVO has a clear path forward, while we continue to build a solid diversified business for the long-term, with strong governance, a company-wide focus on quality and compliance, great brands, and an unwavering disciplined approach to capital allocation, as evidenced by our three M&A transactions we completed in the last two years, Harvest Medicine, Canna Farms, and Trauma Healing Centers.

These acquisitions were thoughtful and underwent detailed due diligence with strong strategic rationale. In a market where access to capital has become difficult, cash is King. We have a strong balance sheet with $50 million in cash and we are committed to a culture of carefully managing our spending.

We have a solid foundation of quality products and quality systems that are highly scalable. Compliance is in our DNA. And we’ve implemented ongoing third-party quality audits of our licensed facilities, with key observations reported going directly to our executive team and Board of Directors.

We expect to continue to increase revenue and EBITDA and trust in the fullness of time, the market will recognize the value we are creating as the strong foundation for future profitable growth.

Now, turning to Q3 performance. We are pleased with our Q3 results, which confirms our business continues to grow on multiple fronts. Our net revenue for the quarter was $6.3 million, an increase of almost 20% from the last quarter and an almost tripling from the same quarter last year.

Many of our competitors have recently announced quarter-to-quarter sales declines. Our September year-to-date revenue was approximately $17 million, a fourfold increase from the same period last year.

Unlike others in the space who have seen sharp price decreases, we realized the 3% quarter-over-quarter increase in the pricing of dry flower to $7.15 per gram in Q3. In many provinces, VIVO brands are in the top tier of pricing in the ultra premium cannabis category.

We remain confident that there are many consumers who are ready and willing to pay a premium for top quality. We are also pleased to have achieved many operational milestones during the quarter. Earlier this week, we announced that we received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange and list our common shares on the TSX.

Now, let’s turn to our strategic priorities, which our team is sharply focused on. First, expanding capacity and increasing production capability, which we have been able to do at both our facilities in British Columbia and Ontario. Our current total internal license cultivation capacity is 12,000 kilos, and we have third-party agreements in place to supply up to 5,000 kilos per year.

We’ve also commenced construction of Phase 5 of our Canna Farms facility. This expansion is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020 and will be used primarily to focus on expanding production capabilities.

During the third quarter, we also completed work and installed equipment for our fully functional chocolate factory and food grade environment, where we can create a vast portfolio of cannabis 2.0 products in our Canna Farms facility.

We recently posted a new video on the presentation section of the VIVO corporate website that I encourage all of you to watch. It provides a great overview of our impressive Canna Farms facility and will give you a taste of our people and our operating philosophy.

Turning to our Napanee Operations. We recently completed our pilot harvest at our Kimmetts facility. Not only did we complete it on time, we did so approximately 90 days from the initial planting at the facility. That is an amazing achievement, and I want to acknowledge and thank our hard working Napanee team that made that happen.

We expect to begin planting activities in the spring, which will be several months earlier than we did in 2019. These additional months will allow for a longer period of vegetative growth. Our second strategic priority is to expand our broad and loyal customer network in both medical and recreational markets. In the adult use market, VIVO has entered into a partnership – partnership agreements with leading Canadian cannabis retailers, such as Meta Growth, Choom and West Westleaf.

During the second quarter of 2019, VIVO entered into a strategic partnership with the Friendly Stranger, a very popular brand in the cannabis accessory and lifestyle market, with over 200,000 loyal and long-term customers. They are expected to rapidly move forward with establishing a retail cannabis footprint in Ontario to complement their existing offerings.

VIVO also has adult use supply agreements with the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, PEI, and the Yukon. As supply ramps up, we expect to sign agreements with all remaining provinces. I’m also proud to report that Canna Farms is the number one selling premium dry flower product with several customers, gaining customer loyalty with award-winning, BC indoor-grown craft products.

On the medical side, we entered into a partnership to implement CB2’s Data Management Software within Harvest Medicine. This partnership will help better leverage our current medical patient data, enhance patient care and health outcomes and provide insights to support the development of novel cannabis-based medicines.

Our third strategic priority is to build an innovation-driven branded organization, where we develop innovative medical cannabis products and a line of premium cannabis 2.0 products. The main objective of this priority is to focus the entire organization on high-margin, high-value future product launches.

Our internal team now includes a Master Chocolatier trained in Belgium. We expect to be selling premium cannabis chocolates in Ontario and other markets over the next few months. We have great confidence that this product line marketed under the Fireside brand will be highly sought after.

For those of you who are interested in cannabis 2.0 products, I really hope you get the opportunity to try this ultra premium product when it hits the shelves. In addition to edibles, we have several forms of cannabis concentrates accepted for launch in the New Year. These include wax, shatter, bubble hash, kief, live rosin and vape pens and cartridges.

Our final strategic priority is to accelerate our international medical business growth. During the third quarter, we announced our partnership with Linneo Health, our European medical cannabis supply partner. Linneo Health is a leading EU-GMP certified Spanish-based producer of pharma-grade cannabis.

By having an EU-GMP certified source of medical cannabis within Europe, we expect to be able to supply the unmet medical needs of the European high-growth, high-margin market with premium medical cannabis products.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we received our narcotics license in Germany, and our German affiliate is now fully licensed to sell cannabis from European sources. An import license, the final permit necessary to facilitate imports from Canada into Germany, is dependent on our Vanluven facility receiving EMP, EU-GMP certification, which is expected in early 2020.

We believe that GMP certification is mandatory to gain acceptance, with healthcare professionals and regulators in the international medical cannabis markets, and that it will unlock opportunities for VIVO to expand our product gross margins. In addition to Germany, we’re also focused on the Australian market, where we continue to ship product and have a commercial agreement with a leading medical cannabis distributor.

Last quarter, I discussed the near-term catalyst that we were looking to achieve. I’m pleased to say that we achieved many of them and have identified additional near-term catalysts. First, we expect to begin selling premium cannabis chocolates over the next few months, and we anticipate beginning to ship cannabis concentrates to Canadian adult use consumers in early 2020.

Second, we expect EU-GMP certification for our Vanluven facility and our German import license to be approved in early 2020. Third, construction of Phase 5 of the Canna Farms facility is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Lastly, the entire VIVO team is committed to cash stewardship, increasing supply and revenue generation, which is expected to result in positive operating cash flow during 2020.

In summary, while market conditions are difficult, I am pleased with the progress we have made to date and I’m proud of the VIVO team that made it possible. With our clear strategy, disciplined approach to execution and prudent allocation of capital, I believe VIVO is well-positioned for future success.

We have high expectations for ourselves. But we also want to be champions for this industry. There are no shortcuts to growth or profitability. It takes lots of hard work and a strong focus on business fundamentals. In all business businesses attention to detail matters and focus and discipline is what creates strong differentiated companies.

We’ve built a great foundation, put together a great team and have a focused game plan. We’ve also mapped out a clear path to profitability and look forward to executing our plans to create long-term shareholder value.

With that, I will hand it back to the operator, and Mike and I are pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Noel Atkinson. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. This is George [indiscernible] calling on behalf of Noel. Just a couple of questions here. On the Kimmetts facility, can you give us a sense of how much product has been harvested from the airhouses to date and what your average cultivation cost per gram was for this harvest?

Barry Fishman

Yes. Thanks, George, it’s Barry. Regarding Kimmetts, we actually just completed our harvest over the last few days. Let me start by saying, we’re very pleased that this pilot harvest created product that will certainly be – make itself to the marketplace. We are really at this point in time in the drying process. We are not disclosing the amount of output that happened in the Kimmetts facility.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. And in terms of the plans for selling the dry flower harvested, are you planning on selling using the pre-rolls and dry bud, or do you intend to use all that for extracts primarily?

Barry Fishman

Yes. So, the product coming out of the pilot harvest is targeted to use in our cannabis 2.0 products, mostly as concentrates will extract it internally. As you know, George, we have our own internal capabilities to extract product. So, we’re vertically integrated in that way.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, great. Thanks for that. And just the last question here. How many provinces have you responded to formally for – with respect to the supply calls for process products, if any at all?

Barry Fishman

Yes. We actually applied for cannabis 2.0 listing in all provinces that we are selling in. And we’re in the process of negotiating final terms with all of those provinces.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks, Barry. That’s it for me.

Barry Fishman

Thank you, George.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Kimberly Hedlin. Your line is open.

Kimberly Hedlin

Hi, guys, thanks. Just wondering if you could provide some color on the market for your ultra premium product. Just wondering if something happened in the sub-segments in Q4, either in the market with you guys, or with you guys specifically, that resulted in such strong pricing in the quarter?

Barry Fishman

Yes. So, Kimberly, thanks for the question. Our pricing quarter-over-quarter increase was approximately 3% on dry bud. 3% is not a significant variance, I would attribute it to product mix. So, we have a variety of different pricing levels, some for our Fireside products and some for our Canna Farms brand product, and depending on that mix is sort of where we land with our pricing. But in any case, all I could say is, we continue to see great demand for good quality premium product in the marketplace and we’re very happy about that.

Kimberly Hedlin

I guess, maybe more specifically in the wreck market, there was – it looks like there was a bigger pop. The average price was higher than the medical and the variance quarter-over-quarter was more, any specific color there?

Barry Fishman

Yes. I would just say, it’s – I hate to use the term mix, but it is all mix-related.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay.

Barry Fishman

It kind of depends on which products we’re selling from Fireside and who’s buying it and what’s the ratio between Canna Farms is our highest price line of product…

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay.

Barry Fishman

…and Fireside is our second highest line of product pricing.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay, gotcha. That makes sense. If I might ask a couple more questions. That’s okay?

Barry Fishman

Sure.

Kimberly Hedlin

Yes. So, just from a G&A side, so they were up a bit on the quarter. Just wondering how much of that will persist into Q4 and into 2020, or how should we think about that going forward?

Michael Bumby

Yes. This is Mike. So, as we indicated, G&A was up for the quarter and the driver behind that was, to some extent, some of the expansion activities that we’ve taken on some consulting fees around that, which we consider one-time expenses and then also some professional fees of a sort of an unrelated nature, that are also one-time expenses. So, our expectation is that, Q3 G&A was higher as just an isolated quarter and that the G&A will fall into line with our expectations in the coming quarters, but to give you an actual number, we can’t do that at this stage.

Kimberly Hedlin

Just directionally, you would expect it to come down in the fourth quarter?

Michael Bumby

Yes.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay, great. And then last, maybe just touching on your European operations, I guess, what’s left in terms of your EU-GMP certification? And then can you comment on kind of the start of sales in Australia?

Barry Fishman

Yes. So, with respect to our our GMP certification from Vanluven, we are closing the remaining gaps from the inspection of the German regulatory body that came to visit us probably around two months ago, six weeks ago.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay.

Barry Fishman

And just like any inspection, they listed a number of observations, many of which were very easy to fix. And a select few required sometime and energy to close the gap. So, we’re closing the gap. We’re putting our response together. And once we submit our response to the observations, it’s really in the regulator’s hands. So, that’s why it’s difficult to determine the exact timing of our GMP certification. But we are confident that there are no gaps that we can’t resolve in the near-term.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay, great.

Barry Fishman

Yes. And, Kim, regarding Australia, yes, there are – we are selling product through a distributor in Australia. We are building brand awareness in Australia under the Beacon Medical brand. We are teaming up with a number of leading physicians in Melbourne, Australia, who are actually in the process of doing a pretty extensive observational trial on chronic pain, which will help us gain exposure in the marketplace and a better understanding of what the Australian physician requires to actually create demand for our product. So, we’re excited. I mean, we’re – go ahead.

Kimberly Hedlin

Oh, go ahead.

Barry Fishman

Yes. So, I think, Australia and Germany remain our two international countries of focus.

Kimberly Hedlin

And then with all the sales being noted as being Canadian, is that because the product comes from Canada versus that’s where the product lands?

Barry Fishman

Yes. They are recorded from a financial statement perspective as Canadian sales…

Kimberly Hedlin

Got you.

Barry Fishman

….and now our Australian partner has the, I guess, the title and he sells or she sells to customers in Australia.

Kimberly Hedlin

Okay, got you. Understood. Thank you.

Barry Fishman

Thank you so much, Kimberly.

Barry Fishman

Thanks, operator, and I want to just thank everyone on the line for participating. Please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team if you have any further questions. Have a great day, everyone.

