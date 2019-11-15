JJN: Wait Before Jumping In

We have revised our Q1-target for JJN to $80 per share from $85 previously.

Unless there are clear signs of improvement in fundamental indicators, we prefer to await until year-end (at least) to buy the dips.

Speculative and momentum-based selling could push nickel prices much lower into year-end, especially in November due to negative seasonal patterns.

The sell-off in JJN since the start of Q4 is driven by fresh selling, a sign that market participants have become more convinced on nickel’s downside potential.

JJN has come under increasing downward pressure since September, after a stellar performance in the first eight months of 2019.

Investment case

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN) has tumbled by nearly 20% since it hit a 2019 high of $73.92 per share in September.

Although we view this consolidation as healthy because the fundamental picture remains markedly tight, JJN could fall further from its current level due to speculative and momentum-based selling.

Once the spec positioning is normalized, we expect JJN to resume its uptrend, probably at the start of 2020.

Given the risk of a larger sell-off than initially envisaged, we have revised our Q1-target for JJN is to $80 per share from $85 previously.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJN

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN) seeks to track the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on nickel, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum, which is reasonable considering that JJN is the only ETN available to get exposure to nickel.

There is very thin liquidity, with an average daily volume of $86,000, resulting in an elevated spread of 0.59%.

In contrast, the liquidity of the LME nickel market is much deeper. In October, we estimate that the average daily trading volume for the LME select 3-month nickel (we look that the LME select 3-month because the 3-month contract is the most actively traded contract on any day) was at $700 million.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In this respect, investors should not trade JJN over a very short-term horizon; the ideal time horizon would be beyond 3 months to play the big move of a trend.

Buying frenzy is over

The LME nickel price appreciated substantially by 57% in the first eight months of the year, outperforming significantly its complex. The London Metal Exchange Index (LMEX) edged 0.1% lower over the same period.

Since September, however, the LME nickel price has lost nearly 14%, in contrast with the small gain of 1.1% in the LMEX. The underperformance of LME nickel can be seen in the decline in the LME nickel/LME ratio highlighted in the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Where the selling pressure is coming from? To answer this question, we take a look at the fluctuations in open interest. If the open interest rises while the price declines, it means that shorts are adding to their exposure, pushing the price lower. If the open interest declines while the price declines too, it means that longs are cutting their exposure, pushing the price lower.

Here is a visual for the LME nickel price and its open interest since the start of the year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As can be seen above, the open interest has picked up since October, suggesting that the depreciation in LME nickel prices comes from fresh selling. This is a negative market signal because it means that market participants have an increased conviction that nickel prices can move still lower.

Quantifying the speculative selling pressure

The London Metal Exchange publishes a weekly report showing changes in the positions (long and short) held by the investment funds, which can be used as a proxy for speculative activity.

Investment funds appear to have covered massively their short positions since June, as the chart below shows.

Source: LME, Orchid Research

Nickel is now one of the most preferred base metals among the speculative community (alongside lead). In the first half of 2019, specs were bearish, expecting that the rally in nickel prices would not last. From the start of the second half, the started to throw in the towel, amplifying the nickel rally.

There is a possibility that the speculative community turns bearish again on LME nickel in the near term, which could push prices much lower this time around, mainly because the market is weak and buying pressure has become exhausted since the start of Q4.

Our CTA model shows a 58% long position in LME nickel, while most of other LME base metals show a short position. There is a risk that momentum for LME nickel prices turn negatively in the final quarter of the year, which could push prices lower by eliciting momentum-based selling. The risk is even higher this month, considering the weak seasonality in November. Over 2002-2018, the LME nickel price has declined by an average 3% in November, before rebounding in December.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Closing thoughts

Unless real-time fundamental indicators markedly improve at this juncture (e.g., re-emergence of a deep backwardation in the forward curve, marked decline in visible inventories, or signs of firmer physical indicators), nickel is vulnerable to further selling pressure into year-end. In this regard, we would await a little longer before buying the dips in JJN.

Our Q1-target for JJN has been revised to $80 per share from $85 previously.

