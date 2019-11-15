TVIX: Look Out Below

If you’re interested in hedging your portfolio, go the direct route and hedge through an instrument reflecting your holdings, not by buying a derivative of a derivative.

The story of TVIX is one of wealth destruction: it takes an index which drops by half per year and multiples its returns by a factor of two.

Let’s say your friend approaches you and says, “I’ve got a wonderful investment idea!” Genuinely curious, you reply, “Well, what is it?” “Okay get ready,” says your friend, “It’s called TVIX – and it offers a leveraged return of an index which falls by over 50% per year on average..are you in?”

This is the genuine question which investors in TVIX must answer and think about carefully – because this is exactly the story of this troublesome wealth-destroying ETN. In the table below, the returns for the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) can be seen…and ouch.

This is an article about why TVIX represents a horrible long-term investment and why I believe you should skip out on it. If you’re looking for the short of it – TVIX is a structurally-flawed instrument which is virtually guaranteed to destroy wealth unless the market fundamentally changes. Given the fact that it has suffered a 99% loss over the last three years (and an 89% loss on a year-to-date basis), I think you’ll likely agree with me.

A Methodology Designed to Destroy Wealth

The more I come to understand exactly what happens behind the scenes with TVIX, the less seriously I can treat the instrument. The reason why I have such a hard time taking the instrument seriously is this: it is literally designed to the worst possible thing in the market which it tracks. Allow me to explain.

TVIX is an instrument which tracks the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index but does so with a double-leveraged return. This index has a noble enough goal – allow investors to invest in VIX futures. But when you start to dig into the underlying market, things get messy. Fast.

I’ll say this briefly and then unpack it in the following paragraphs. The primary problem with TVIX is that it follows a methodology which rolls exposure in futures market which is almost always in contango. This issue is compounded by the fact that for some strange reason, the methodology of the short-term VIX futures index dynamically shifts exposure such that the average futures holding period is 30 days in the future. This means that as time goes on, roll yield actually increases in magnitude, precisely at the moment when roll yield effects become more strongly felt in the lifecycle of a typical futures curve.

Okay, let’s unpack this. First, here’s the recent VIX futures curve.

Since TVIX is targeting an average holding period of 30 days into the future, it has about 90% of its exposure in the contract which expires on December 18th and 10% in the contract which expires on November 20th as of today. Each day that we move towards expiry of the November contract, more exposure will be placed into December.

December is currently trading 14% higher than November. As time progresses, futures curves “roll” downwards. This means that if nothing were to change in the world over the next few weeks and TVIX were just to stop its rolling process, you would lose about 28% of your investment in TVIX because the fund’s holdings would fall by 14% and TVIX gives a 2X return of this. If that doesn’t make sense (and you’re more than mildly-curious about TVIX), please re-read it until it clicks. This is called “roll yield” and it is simply the Great Destroyer of Wealth in VIX-tracking ETPs.

TVIX makes the problem even more dramatic with its 30-day holding window “feature”. The problem here is that while it sounds fancy, it’s basically just dramatically juicing up the roll yield problem because a greater and greater share of its holdings are being moved into higher-priced contracts which are falling towards the front of the curve. I really am scratching my head over why S&P Global decided to do this rather than simply following a fixed rolling schedule like almost every other ETF or ETN which tracks futures markets, but I digress.

This methodology is ironically doing the wrong thing at the wrong time because the nature of futures curves tends see volatility congregate at the front of the curve. In other words, since most of the price movement happens in the months most prompt, the strongest impacts of roll yield will be felt in the front – which is exactly where TVIX is rolling exposure.

All of this is compounded when you take a long-run look at VIX futures markets. The following chart is taken from the excellent VIX Central and quantifies the problem.

VIX futures are in contango almost all of the time. This means that roll yield is negative for TVIX – almost all of the time. VIX futures can be strongly in contango – but on average, the differential between the first two contracts is about 15% in most time periods. In other words, if you recall our prior example of roll yield – at any given moment, if TVIX were to stop rolling and just accept the consequences, its baseline loss on second-month holdings would be around 30%. For this reason – ongoing negative roll yield most of the time – the underlying index which TVIX delivers a two-times return on has returned a -53% annualized rate of growth for the past decade. It doesn’t take a calculator to realize that a 2X leverage of something that halves about every year is a recipe for disaster.

I have interacted with a lot of individuals who simply don’t understand these facts about TVIX. I have seen technical analysis applied to the instrument. I have seen intricate discussions about trade talks and tariffs and how they relate to volatility. I have even heard individuals look at TVIX and want to trade it from a “value” standpoint as though it were a stock selling below book value. This is simply not how the instrument works – none of these are relevant to the returns of TVIX because it’s basically just a massively leveraged trade on a specific rolling methodology of VIX futures.

The price of TVIX has absolutely nothing to do with technical analysis or valuation ratios and everything to do with S&P Global’s decision to dynamically roll exposure in a futures curve with the average level of contango around 15% per month. To put this into perspective, investors tend to worry about the roll in instruments like USO when the monthly level of contango reaches a percent or more because this can translate into roll losses of 8-12% per year for holders of the instrument. TVIX leverages a roll which is fifteen times a level which is worrisome in other markets.

When I began writing about TVIX, I suggested going short due to this problem – and since then, TVIX has fallen 40%. Ironically, the VIX itself is actually up 3% since my first article…but TVIX is down 40% due to roll yield. This is the problem in a nutshell – even if you’re right on volatility, you’re wrong on methodology and that’s 100% of the problem when it comes to volatility ETPs and especially TVIX.

An Alternative

Throughout dozens of interactions with volatility traders and investors, I’ve come across a recurring line of reasoning: “TVIX is a hedge against a falling market.” This appears to be the central rallying point around which volatility investors justify holding the instrument. I would simple ask this: if you are seeking a hedge on the S&P 500, why not simply buy put options against your portfolio? Why not simply reduce risk? Why not simply use a stop loss on portfolio holdings? Each of these are direct and honest hedges whereas TVIX is a cautionary story in bad index design more than anything else.

Something I’ve learned from being in the market for a while now is that if you’re going to hedge something, cut straight to the chase and hedge it rather than relying on a proxy instrument to do the job. Not only is TVIX an instrument which is really just the story of a bad index design, but it isn’t even directly exposed to volatility. It is exposed to VIX futures – and the VIX itself is just a proxy for volatility and uses options 30-days out to form the index. In other words, TVIX isn’t even giving you direct exposure to true volatility, but can experience volatility of its own simply due to changes in implied volatility of a basket of index options in the S&P 500. It is entirely possible (while unlikely) for the S&P 500 to fall and true realized volatility to rise while implied volatility remains unchanged – in this scenario holding TVIX (or even VIX futures) as a hedge would simply not deliver the promised protection.

Finally, if you are interesting in hedging your equity portfolio using a VIX product, why not simply trade VIX futures themselves? Using this approach you could simply hold the front month VIX futures contract when you want exposure and then roll at your own leisure rather than TVIX’s comic method of scaling into roll yield.

I’d strongly encourage investors to choose the direct route and hedge your equity portfolios with actual equity products rather than a leveraged derivative of a derivative. It’s just not worth it.

Conclusion

The story of TVIX is one of wealth destruction: it takes an index which drops by half per year and multiples its returns by a factor of two. The VIX futures market has an average front-month differential of 15% of contango which means the baseline return for TVIX is strongly negative. If you’re interested in hedging your portfolio, go the direct route and hedge through an instrument reflecting your holdings, not by buying a derivative of a derivative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.