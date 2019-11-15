Apple: The India Question

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) executives were noticeably reticent on India on the recent Q4 2019 analyst call. Both in terms of retail sales and in terms of manufacturing capacity, the country could add substantially to Apple's future revenues.

Various reports are indicating important developments pending in India. It may be that for political reasons the ever-diplomatic Tim Cook is playing his cards close to his chest. He has to balance competing interests in China and India against a background of American protectionism. His reported upcoming visit to Texas with President Trump illustrates this.

Comments on the analyst call reinforced the ever-growing importance of Asia to the company. This is despite the problems in China this year which are temporary. The 5G roll-out and increased smartphone use is very likely to increase the importance of Asian revenues to the company.

Q4 Analyst Call

The company highlighted record Q4 revenue in the "Rest of Asia Pacific" sector. Greater China continued its quarter-by-quarter decline, but with continued improvement from a 27% decline in Q1 to a 2% decline in Q4. China has of course been a difficult market this year mainly because of the Trump Administration's protectionist trade war, as well as a slowdown in China's rate of growth. On the Q3 analyst call, Tim Cook had been optimistic about China because of sequential improvements in all the product categories. This optimism appears to have been borne out by Q4 numbers.

Asian countries enjoying record Q4 revenues included South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Malaysia. Japan remains Apple's strongest market in the world in terms of market share. It seems certain that Asia will continue to contribute higher and higher percentages to Apple's total revenues over the years. This is in line with Asia's stronger growth rates compared to other regions of the world and its population growth rates. I have written about this previously. Most recently my article in April detailed why both China and Rest of Asia Pacific should continue to be stronger growth markets for Apple than other regions of the world. On the Q3 analyst call CFO Luca Maestri had emphasized the continuing importance of BRIC countries going forward.

For the three months ending 30th September, as per the Consolidated Statement of Operations, revenues for Asia totaled US$19.77 billion. This represented 30.8% of the company's total revenues. For the three months ending 30th September 2018 revenue in Asia had equated to 31.7% of the company total. 2019 is the first time year-on-year revenue ex Asia had declined. This has followed years of Asia becoming more important. In fact the decline from 31.7% to 30.8% is impressive when one considers what has happened in China this year.

The company's 10K shows the comparative regional trends over just two years as follows:

2020 is likely to see a resumption of the trend. That is, increased proportion of revenue coming from Asia as seen in 2018 and in earlier years. Japan has been a little disappointing but it's starting from a very high user base. iPhone sales there have been hit somewhat by a reduction in carrier subsidies.

App Store spending is rising much faster in Asia than elsewhere. A surge in Indian revenues would be the icing on the cake for Apple in this regard. Apple bears have always pointed to the high cost of Apple products compared to average incomes in Asian countries. The figures show they have been wrong on this. Brand loyalty and aspiration is higher in Asia than elsewhere. Additionally average incomes do not take into account greater wealth inequality than in the Western world. So the rising middle classes in quite poor countries actually have substantial spending power.

There are more than 5 billion people in Asia. 1.8 billion of these live outside China or India. This represents 34% of world GDP. That's just above what Asia represents to Apple revenues. Future smartphone growth potential in the continent is almost unlimited. Those who think the growth era of smartphones is over may be mistaken.

5G is another factor that should drive iPhone growth in Asia. Already South Korea has a 5G network up and running. Singapore will follow suit next year. Asian countries do not share the Trump Administration's views on 5G leader Huawei. This is shown for example by Huawei leading the 5G roll-out in Malaysia. Most importantly of all is China's apparent worldwide lead in 5G technology and their plans to roll out domestic 5G networks next year. It is forecast that US$370 billion will be spent on 5G networks in Asia by 2025. 61% of connections are currently on mobile. This figure is expected to rise to more than 80% by 2025. Given the huge population of Asia this is fertile ground indeed for Apple. The 5G roll-out will feed the demand for new 5G iPhones Apple is expected to bring out next year.

India as Manufacturing Base

Tim Cook continues to walk a tightrope on manufacturing. He needs to keep Trump happy bearing in mind the president's obviously unrealistic call to bring manufacturing back to the US. He needs to keep China happy with a commitment to invest in that country where Apple provides for about 4 million jobs. He needs to keep Prime Minister Modi happy with the offer of substantial investment in India's slowing economy. Pictured below is a meeting between the two in India earlier this year:

In many ways, India actually needs Apple more than Apple needs India. The Indian government needs to understand the complex international global supply chain involved in manufacturing high-end products. Its current rules are somewhat unrealistic in this regard.

At the Q3 analyst call, Tim Cook had really dodged a direct answer by stating:

"The vast majority of our products are kind of made everywhere. There's a significant level of content from the United States and a lot from Japan to Korea to China and the European Union also contributes a fair amount. And so, that's the nature of a global supply chain."

The Chinese seem to understand that. The Trump and Modi administrations seem not to understand that, or not to want to understand that.

My article in May summarized the position at that time as for the possibilities of Apple expanding manufacturing in India. Progress has been slow. This can be put down partly to the cloying Indian bureaucracy and the government's "Make in India" policy. A general election further slowed down progress. India will not be a quick fix manufacturing (or revenue) solution for Apple. However it will almost certainly be a key manufacturing base for Apple in the medium to long term.

For a while now Apple has manufactured some product in India. This has been through its contract manufacturing partners. These are Wistron (OTC:OTC:WICOF) in Bengaluru and Foxconn (OTC:OTC:FXCOF) in Chennai. Wistron have been manufacturing mostly the iPhone SE and 6S. Foxconn is investing large sums in facilities at Chennai where the Apple iPhone XR is being manufactured.

It's reported locally in India that Apple has earmarked US$1 billion for manufacturing investment in the country. It's not certain whether that will be direct investment by Apple or investment in facilities for manufacturing Apple products by their partners such as Foxconn and Wistron.

A new lower cost model, the" iPhone SE2," has been rumoured by reliable sources. That would be for production next year. It might have a production run next year of 20 million to 30 million units. It may be that Apple would concentrate this on Indian production. If so, that might give a real boost to large scale manufacturing on the Indian sub-continent.

As my article in June detailed, there had been talk of Apple manufacturing iPhones in Indonesia with Taiwanese company Pegatron. There has not been an update on this. There must be some doubt as to whether Indonesia has the skills network which Apple would require. The situation is similar in Vietnam.

India as Retail Base

Some commentators have criticized Apple for not reducing iPhone prices more to buy market share in India. They are mistaken in my opinion. The same criticism was made of Apple in its early days in China. Now China is of course a massive market for Apple. India can go the same way. It will happen more slowly than it did in China though.

As reported by Bloomberg, sales and manufacturing for Apple in India are inextricably linked. Rules are somewhat in flux. It appears though that if Apple is able to ramp up its manufacturing and its exports of products from India, then it will be allowed to count those against local sourcing requirements. That would in turn allow for retail sales by the company. Some of the Wistron-made product is reported to have been exported from India to Europe. Apple has been involved in a long-running lobbying effort to get the Indian government to allow reduced or zero import duties on components imported which are later re-exported as part of complete iPhones.

Sales by Apple in India were only about US$2 billion in 2018. These figures do not include a lot of legal and illegal parallel importing of high-end phones from countries such as Singapore. India is the fastest-growing major smartphone market in the world. Apple has been hoping it can ramp up sales there. Changes in top management personnel in the country and changes in retail partners indicate the company is not happy with progress so far.

However sales of the iPhone XR have been reported to be quite strong in the second half of this year. It seems the iPhone 11 has subsequently been well received in the country following the surge in sales of the XR. These sales followed a moderate price reduction. Such moderate price reductions have been seen in subscription services, especially for Apple Music.

According to reported data from International Data Corporation, in Q2 this year Apple got 41.2% of the premium market. In doing this it replaced long-time premium best-seller Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF). If those figures are indeed accurate, it's a major breakthrough for Apple.

In the smartphone market in general, Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) remains the market leader, followed by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Xiaomi has been reported to be investing substantial sums in its retail network in the country. Apple does not feature in the top 10. It's estimated that there were 410 million smartphone users in India last year. This number is forecast to increase to 829 million by 2022. A small proportion of this increase would make a real difference to Apple's bottom line. By way of comparison it's estimated that in Apple's largest market, the US, there are currently 223 million smartphone users and this will rise to 270 million by 2022.

Sales of Macs have been buoyant in the second half of this year. This may be evidence that the Apple halo effect is finally starting to take place in the country. The country is pressing to get some traction for the Apple ecosystem throughout the country and build up its core developers market base.

A central plank for any Apple operation is its own store retail operation. It's reported that preparations for its first store in India are now under way. This would be for a 25,000 square foot store in the country's commercial center of Mumbai. Further stores are planned for Bengalauru and New Delhi. These may take some time to appear though. They would undoubtedly give a boost to sales in the country.

Conclusion

Obtaining an accurate assessment of the situation as for manufacturing and sales in India is never easy. Conflicting reports often appear in the Indian Press. Apple has had false dawns before in India. Thus one should be wary of declaring a breakthrough in long-term market share at this point.

It seems undeniable though that manufacturing is set for a substantial increase in India and that sales will increase quite strongly in the next couple of years. The pace of both may not be as fast as it was in China. It will though likely produce substantial new revenues for Apple in the world's fastest growing smartphone market. For Asia as a whole the problems in China should be seen as a blip. Asia will keep growing in importance for the company. India should finally become an integral part of this growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.