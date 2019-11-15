Market Volatility Bulletin: Don't Fight It

The M1 VX contract has fallen markedly, as expiration approaches. But the M2 has held its own.

Rising bond index duration could likely transmit vol spikes in other risk assets, if and when rates do move higher.

Question it all you like, but the fact is that stocks are trucking north, while spot VIX appears to be eyeing 11-handle territory.

Market Intro

Another record! Well, at least just so long as we close near here. Some may argue with the behavior of the market, but it is not left to mere mortals to fight, but to be left in wonder.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) continue to push higher, coaxed by falling volatility. The utilities (XLU) and staples (XLP) sectors are down a touch, while the other sectors are upwardly mobile. Health care (XLV) and communications (XLC) lead the pack, up close to 1%.

Thoughts on Volatility

In my view, bond price stability is a linchpin for suppressed equity vol.

As yields have fallen, the duration on bond securities has increased. Two possible reasons for this:

Maturities themselves are extending. As intermediate cash flows fall (lower yields) relative to principal value, duration increases.

Higher bond duration leads to the potential for larger swings in the bond market. To be sure, something has to actually stir the bond market to get choppy, and central banks may do whatever they can to suppress such activity. But higher duration could well drive heightened bond vol, which in turn would likely transmit into many other risk asset categories, including equities.

So now they've thought of everything! Not only will block cheese futures trade (thank you, CME!), but so will options. As an avid consumer of the good, I'll want to lock in prices for the foreseeable future<s>, and so I'm going long the "BC".

In all seriousness, we should applaud more markets for participants to have available to them in order to manage their risk profiles as is suitable; who knows whether the product will be successful or not, but one of the major benefits that financial markets confer upon society is by providing us channels to reassign risk as we see fit.

US GDP growth is still on the downswing. Is this the price to be paid for ultra-low unemployment coupled with manageable inflation? Maybe prices aren't overheating because growth is still hard to come by.

Talk of recession seems to be cooling down relative to a few months back. Still, the trajectory is not heading in the right direction. Unemployment is a lagging indicator, and one must wonder whether the Fed rate cuts were not such a bad idea after all.

Readers, do you think this may be part of the reason that the VX futures curve has remained pretty stubborn at the back end?

Term Structure

Spot VIX has ranged between 12 and 13.8 over the past few days. As the week wraps up and new record highs appear imminent, the spot index is nearing the bottom of that range.

The M1 is trading at 13.1 at the moment, and with Tuesday as the last full day to expiration, the contract looks quite vulnerable should the spot index make its way down into the 11-handle region.

Still, roll yield has declined precipitously over the past few sessions. While long-vol positions (UVXY, VXX) have struggled mightily, it has more to do with the outright decline in the M1. The current roll yield is about 5%. All the while, the M1-M2 gap has steadily widened, intoning that the M2 has for the time being been far more resistant to the pull of spot VIX.

For those thinking of shorting vol using the popular ETPs (SVXY), bear in mind that at this point most of the weight is in the M2, which at least for the time being looks to be holding firm.

MarketChameleon.com - XLU (teal) vs. SPY (red) implied volatility

I like to compare vols from time to time between XLU and SPX. XLU has much less diversification, but it's also more closely connecting to bonds, and features reduced vol in comparison to other sector SPDRs.

Because of this, we sometimes see SPY vol trade at a premium to XLU vol, while other times it may trade lower. Currently, the two are both at the low end of their respective 52-week ranges, and are about on par.

TYVIX (VIX of 10YR UST) has been calming over the last several sessions, but it is still well above the lows of last February through April. I think there's a decent chance that the rate-sensitive utilities sector exceeds the vol levels of SPY for a time. Those looking to get long vol (though admittedly with more limited upside) at a cheap price may turn their gaze to the XLU.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

