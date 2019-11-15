STAAR Surgical: Bullish Following Investor Day Updates

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a 30-year history specializing in products for eye surgery with a treatment for cataracts in 1991 and the introduction of its revolutionary "implantable collamer lenses" marketed as Visian ICL in 1996. The product here is an alternative to laser-based procedures which still maintain the largest share in the global refractive surgery market. STAAR highlights some clinical advantages over treatments like "LASIK" and the recent gain in market share worldwide. The company has posted an impressive 22% composite annual growth rate since 2017 with increasing adoption by ophthalmic surgeons and from patient demand particularly in the Asia region. We are bullish on STAA recognizing the positive fundamentals like accelerating profitability and strong balance sheet with no debt. Shares trade at a high valuation premium which we think is justified given significant market opportunity. This article covers recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

STAAR Surgical reported Q3 earnings on October 30th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, which beat expectations by $0.04 while GAAP EPS of $0.05 was in line with the estimate. Revenues in the quarter at $39.1 million represented an increase of 22.9% y/y. Year to date, net income of $7.7 million is up nearly 100% compared to $3.9 million through nine months of last year.

This quarter the gross margin decreased slightly to 74.4% from 75.1% last year, which was related to expenses incurred as it builds out a new manufacturing facility to meet growing demand. During the conference call, management noted that long-term gross margins are expected to expand to a range between 80% and 85%, which is one of the bullish themes for the stock. The operating margin in Q3 increased to 8.5% from 5% last year driven by a favorable decrease across SG&A as a percentage of revenue.

Balance sheet data was also solid with the company ending the quarter with $112.3 million in cash and equivalents. For context, considering the company's market cap of $1.58 billion, the cash position supports a strong liquidity position as the current ratio is 5.5x. As mentioned, STAAR does not carry any long-term debt.

This was a positive report with the company noting record sales and strong unit level growth by region. ICL units sold increased by 35% year over year with growth in Japan at 57%, 48% in China, 38% in South Korea, France up 20% among other countries with unit growth rates in the teens. The company also reiterated full-year targets including 30% ICL unit growth and 20% revenue growth. The numbers here were largely a continuation of trends over the past year that drove the stock price rally. Two years ago, the company laid out an outlook through 2020 and the numbers thus far have exceeded those estimates.

STAAR mentions that it is gaining market share to laser-based refractive surgery and sees upside with growth driven by the expansion into new markets. From the press release.

STAAR's strong ICL unit growth, up 36% through the first three quarters of 2019 versus the prior year period, represents meaningful market share expansion as compared to recent data published by Market Scope forecasting a 2.4% global increase for refractive procedures in 2019. According to Market Scope, the total number of laser vision correction procedures has declined as the number of lens-based procedures has increased in the first half of 2019.This data and our strong quarterly sales results underscores our view that the future of vision correction will be lens-based.

Looking ahead, according to market consensus estimates, STAAR is forecasted to grow revenues from around $150 million this year to $225 million by 2021, a rate above 20% per year for the next two years. EPS is forecast to increase by 27% in 2020. The key here is that there is upside to these numbers in our opinion.

STAA Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

STAAR Surgical held its annual investor day meeting, and as would be expected, the presentation was filled with a very positive outlook and impressive marketing material. One of the trends in China is the emergence of clinics specializing in the EVO ICL Surgery with STAAR selling "thousands per day".

There was also a story about an eye surgery clinic network in the U.S. with the Chief Medical Office completely moving away from LASIK and retooling the business in anticipation that the experience in Asia is a leading indicator for the U.S. market.

Our takeaway is that there are a number of ongoing trends globally that are working in STAAR's favor which support a continued runway for growth. The core of the story here is that there are about 4 million refractive procedures annually globally, which remains dominated by laser solutions to treat conditions between myopia and presbyopia. Demographic tailwinds like aging population are set to increase the prevalence of myopia towards 50% in the population by the year 2050.

STAAR sees a market opportunity of 35 million "Myopes" and 55 million "Presbyopes" worldwide which could be potential ICL users. The challenge is to get an increasing number of these people to choose the ICL solution compared to simply wearing eyeglasses, contact lenses, or going with LASIK. The upside for STAAR is a recognition among consumers that the ICL is the best solution, which appears to be happening in Asian countries.

Refractive surgeries are a more permanent solution compared to wearing eye glasses or disposable contacts with the selling point being greater convenience and the aesthetic appearance. STAAR notes that one advantage of the ICL is that patients do not suffer from "dry eye syndrome" which affects up to 20% of "LASIK" patients moths after the procedure and has been known to lead to some mental health issues. ICL also has better vision outcomes in terms of lower nighttime glare compared to laser refractive surgeries. The lenses are also "semi-permanent" and can be removed or upgraded in the future.

Without getting too technical, there are ranges in the vision diopter scale where lasers simply don't work because it would need to "cut" too much of the cornea, ICL has always been the only type of surgical solution in these cases. What STAAR is doing now and showing progress is the ability to convert more mild cases of myopia towards the ICL and this is accelerating particularly in Asian countries. The market share of ICL is 23% in Japan and 14% in China supported by industry associations worldwide such as the Japanese Ophthalmological Society and German refractive society are expanding their recommendation on the use of "phakic refractive lenses" such as STAAR's EVO Visian ICL to a wider diopter range. The adoption in Asia has been impressive, and this is simply STAAR capturing market share from laser alternatives.

Untapped U.S. Market ICL market share

ICL's global market share of refractive surgeries which includes LASIK is at just 1% in the U.S. This is a reflection that the vast majority of patients are not familiar with the ICL alternative or the ophthalmic surgeons don't offer the option. Indeed, U.S. revenues represent less than 5% of total sales in Q2. STAAR is attempting to change that by marketing the line of products through industry conferences and signing "strategic alliance agreements" with clinics.

The next step is getting FDA approval for its EVO Visian ICL line which treats astigmatism and can be marketed towards a wider range of the population. The EVO line is a large part of the growth for the company worldwide where it's already for sale and the hope is that the success can carry over to the U.S. From the conference call, management noted progress in its moving forward with a clinical trial of the EVO lens in the U.S. and is working with the FDA.

In the U.S., we received a letter from FDA dated October 25, 2019, approving our supplement seeking approval for the clinical trial for our EVO family of lenses in the U.S. The letter included a few additional study design recommendations, which we are working to include in the study protocol. We are responding to FDA within a week or so. We continue to qualify study sites and expect our time lines will not be impacted as we work to close out the study design, including FDA's latest recommendations. We very much look forward to moving expeditiously through next steps and enrolling patients.

Valuation

Taking a step back, valuation here is on the rich side with the current stock a reflection of the bullishness and optimism around the company's expectations. STAA trades at 86x full-year 2019 earnings and 10.4x full-year revenue estimates. While multiples in this range are often more associated with software or emerging biotech stocks, we think there are enough positives with STAA and there is a long runway for growth to justify these premiums.

Beyond accelerating earnings and growing free cash flow, we think sentiment around anticipation of the EVO approval and eventual launch in the United States will drive the stock higher. The valuation also isolates any potential takeover. It's possible that a wave of demand with an increase in the number of ICL surgeries in the United States eventually could drive growth and earnings significantly higher.

Risks

Near-term risks include any setback in the U.S. FDA approval process for the company's EVO Visian ICL line. While STAAR considers its products to be superior and is the market leader within most segments of implantable phakic refractive lenses, the company does face competition. Our understanding is that particularly with EVO, STAAR has achieved some technical innovations that are unique on the market and benefits from extensive regulatory approvals and patent protection. That being said, it's a topic discussed in the company's annual report and investors should read it for a full list of risk factors related to the business.

Takeaway

Within the specialized medical device industry, STAAR stands out as a unique product with mass market appeal and significant global growth opportunity. The company has presented strong growth and firming profitability with overall strong fundamentals. At current valuation levels, the stock is pricey and carries the potential for significant volatility should growth decelerate. We expect the stock to maintain a positive sentiment and benefit from strong operational momentum worldwide over the near term. We rate shares of STAA as a buy with the future approval of the EVO ICL for sale in the United States as a catalyst for more upside.

