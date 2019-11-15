Canada Goose: A Buying Opportunity

Business Overview

Canada Goose (GOOS) is a Canadian-based apparel company that specializes in the production and sale of high-end winter apparel. It is known primarily for its large, insulated parkas, some of which retail for $1000+.

Investors have been taken for a wild ride since the company's IPO in March of 2017: shares rose from $17 to highs of $70 due to rapid sales growth, healthy margins, and the status symbol appeal of its clothing.

Shares have plunged following the company's Q2 2020 earnings call due to weak guidance and concerns about the top-line impact of Hong Kong protests. While we agree that guidance was concerning (wholesale revenues are forecasted to decline next quarter), we believe that shares are worth a close look at current levels given a more attractive valuation and strong profitability.

Note: GOOS is a Canadian company and reports its earnings in CAD. However, all financial data presented in this article are in USD.

(Source: Vox)

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 110.66 Share Price 34.81 Market cap 3,852.0 Debt 260.22 Cash 25.82 Enterprise Value 4,086.4

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Q2 2020 Earnings Notes

The following is a brief overview of Q2 2020 results and management commentary on the earnings call:

Revenue increased by 28.3% YoY to $221.8 million on a constant-currency basis. This brought YoY sales growth for 1H 2020 to 32.7%.

DTC (direct-to-consumer) and wholesale revenues increased by 50% and 22% YoY, respectively.

DTC (driven by revenue from new retail stores) has been a major driver of growth in recent quarters and now comprises a quarter of GOOS's total revenues.

Operating margins for the quarter came in at 25.6%, down from 28.2% in Q2 2019. This is attributable to lower gross margins (down 120bp for the year) and higher D&A expenses.

Management forecasted 20% sales growth for FY 2020 in the Q&A session due to orders for the back-half of the year being "pulled back" (i.e. placed earlier in the year by Canada Goose's wholesale partners). This means that 2H 2020 sales growth will be much lower than that of 1H 2020 (the main reason why shares sold off).

Asia revenue was strong in the quarter (up nearly double to $36.9 million). This was in spite of the Hong Kong protests, which have negatively impacted Canada Goose - management mentioned on the call that it is actively trying to mitigate this impact by negotiating with landlords and minimizing costs.

We believe that today's share price drop is merited given the fact that ~20% annual growth represents much slower growth relative to previous years (GOOS revenues increased by 40% and 46% in FY 2019 and 2018, respectively).

However, we view this drop as a much-needed reset to Canada Goose's valuation that makes the stock more attractive from a relative and fundamental basis, which we'll expand on below. In addition, top-line headwinds from the Hong Kong protests are likely temporary since it is unlikely that these demonstrations will go on indefinitely (we hope that some sort of agreement or resolution is in the works).

Valuation

(Source: CapitalIQ)

GOOS's EV/sales multiple of 5.9x and P/Sales multiple of 5.5x appear expensive but this is mainly due to the fact that Canada goose is highly profitable with the highest profitability margins in its peer group. Its EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 22.3x and 35.5x are on the high side but fairly reasonable when one assumes that the company can grow its top-line by ~20% for the foreseeable future.

In our view, Lululemon (LULU) is similar to Canada Goose in a number of ways - both operate in the high-end of their respective markets and boast impressive margins. Lululemon is also growing quickly; LULU's revenue grew by 21.3% and 24.1% YoY in 1H 2019 and FY 2018, respectively.

We believe that GOOS and LULU should trade at similar earnings multiples since both companies have similar growth and margin profiles (see above chart). A 25x EV/EBITDA multiple seems fair given that Nike (NKE) trades at that multiple despite being a much slower-growing company (LULU trades at a 30x multiple). GOOS generated $161.95 million in EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 which (assuming a 20% EBITDA growth rate) implies $194.34 million in EBITDA for fiscal year 2020.

A 25x EV/EBITDA multiple translates into a share price of $41.79, which remains our price target for now. This is a fairly conservative estimate since 1H 2020 EBITDA increased by 35% YoY so FY 2020 EBITDA will likely be higher than our estimates.

Risks and Other Notes

The primary risk to our thesis if GOOS continues to re-rate downwards (multiples contract) which would happen if revenue growth continues to slow or if competitive pressures intensify. Speaking to the last point, Canada Goose has little in the way of direct competition except from Moncler, another high-end apparel company that specializes in cold-weather coats and jackets. The company also faces indirect competition from manufacturers of lower-priced cold weather gear like The North Face and Columbia Sportswear.

We are confident for the time being in Canada Goose's ability to grow since the company still has a long international growth runway (GOOS derived 65.6% of its revenue from North America in FY 2019). We are confident in GOOS's ability to expand overseas partly because of recent strong performance in Asia and also because there is significant demand in emerging economies for luxury products.

This puts Canada Goose in an excellent position since its products are expensive and have become a status symbol whose logo has become synonymous with luxurious cold-weather apparel.

Conclusion

In our view, Canada Goose is still in its early-stages of growth: the company boasts a line of well-regarded, well-known products; is expanding into new lines of clothing; and is expanding aggressively overseas. We view the company's recent share price deterioration as a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon.

Note that GOOS's share price has been on a downtrend for the past twelve months so we encourage investors to build their position gradually so as to avoid excessive losses if shares continue their downward spiral in the near-term. Thank you for reading and please feel free to share any comments via the comments section below or email (email address is located in our SA bio).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.