UrtheCast Corp. (LFDEF) CEO Don Osborne on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sai Chu

Before we get started, I'd like to direct our listeners to the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to throughout today's call. A copy of the presentation is available on the Investor Highlights section of our website urthecast.com under the heading Presentations.

And with that I'll turn it over to Don.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Sai and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on our Q3 conference call today. I'll start things off by briefly mentioning some of the company's recent developments and then provide an update on our progress this past quarter on several of our key initiatives, Sai will then discuss our third quarter financial results, and we'll wrap up the call by welcoming any questions you might have.

Please turn to Page 3 of our earnings presentation. We are pleased to report the following developments since our last call. UrtheCast secured an additional term loan in July with the amount of $1.5 million which was used for general corporate purposes. In September, we closed a CAD6.6 million or $5 million financing that we've refinanced since its October 31st maturity date by extending the maturity until the end of this year.

During the third quarter, we signed a project funding agreement with Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster to receive up to approximately CAD1.4 million in non-repayable funding to reimburse costs incurred to advance our development on our UrthePipeline ground segment system. The company filed its first claim under the agreement during this quarter.

Please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. We continue to work tirelessly to advance our top near-term priorities and I'm pleased to be able to share the following updates with you.

First, we are continuing to show improvement in our operating results due to the significant restructuring efforts that we have engaged in since I joined the company more than a year ago. Quarterly and year-to-date revenue and adjusted EBITDA continued to trend upward on a year-over-year basis, driven by a positive contribution from our Geosys operation and substantial cost-reduction initiatives.

Year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA from continued operations has improved by CAD8.8 million compared to the prior year and the total adjusted EBITDA for the company has improved by $17 million. We continue to make progress towards achieving our target of breakeven adjusted EBITDA.

As I have said before, we intend to run UrtheCast as a profitable business, which we can stand -- which can stand on its own and which can provide a firm foundation as we head into the critical build phase of the UrtheDaily Constellation.

We have made further progress since our last earnings call in securing financing for our UrtheDaily Constellation. On our second quarter call, we communicated that we were on target to receive multiple indications of interest by the end of the third quarter.

I'm pleased to announce that we have received a number of non-binding indicative term sheets from prospective institutional investors that would individually finance all or a significant portion of the project. We are progressing through the due diligence phase with our financial advisers and negotiations with these potential investors and aim to secure a binding commitment before the end of this year.

We expect the UrtheDaily Constellation once operational to be a groundbreaking global change detection system that is uniquely designed to serve various market segments including digital, agriculture and big data analytics.

The market demand for high-quality data from UrtheDaily is robust and we continue to be active in discussions with a growing pipeline of prospective customers. We're also seeing recent increased investment activity in complementary areas of the market including Intelsat's investment in BlackSky's high-resolution system and the investment into Orbital Insight's geospatial analytics.

Turning to our efforts to divest our Deimos operation, we have received a number of non-binding bids to acquire all or substantially all of the Deimos imaging assets and are into the process of negotiating terms and completing due diligence activities with interested buyers.

The proceeds from the sale of Deimos will be used to strengthen our balance sheet. While we progress with our sale efforts, we have been able to improve Deimos' operating results significantly through our cost reduction efforts and management changes. As you would expect, the sales of Deimos would result in significant reduction in our corporate overhead.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Sai to discuss our third quarter result.

Sai Chu

Thank you, Don. Please turn to Page 5 of the presentation for a year-over-year comparison of our Q3 and year-to-date results. Please note that due to our plan to sell Deimos, the company's operating results have been represented to classify the discontinued operations separately from continuing operations.

As such, unless otherwise stated, the financial results I'll be discussing today refer to the company's continuing operations and exclude the results of Deimos. As Don mentioned earlier, our Q3 results continue to build on the improved operating results reported previously as a result of our cost-cutting efforts, restructuring the organization and integration of Geosys, which we acquired in January.

Analytics revenue from Geosys was CAD4.4 million in the quarter slightly below the CAD5.1 million in the previous quarter and CAD13.9 million year-to-date. A slight downturn in revenue was really due to seasonality.

The company did not recognize any SAR-related engineering services revenue in Q3 or year-to-date 2019, while last year the company recognized CAD1.2 million and CAD6 million respectively. This change was primarily due to continued project delays incurred by our key subcontractors, which affected our expected completion time line.

Operating costs were CAD8.7 million in Q3 CAD24.4 million year-to-date compared to CAD7.6 million and CAD21 million respectively. In the prior year, comparative results the increase in operating costs were primarily due to the addition of Geosys' operating costs since acquisition and offset by cost reductions that were implemented across the rest of the business during the year.

If Geosys' operating results are excluded, our operating costs were reduced by 50% in Q3 and 54% year-to-date compared to the same periods year-over-year. We've executed as expected to realize substantial improvements as we transition the business with a plan for sustainable and valuable enterprise.

Total adjusted EBITDA in Q3 improved by CAD6 million compared to the same quarter last year and improved by CAD17 million on a year-to-date basis. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative CAD1.2 million in the quarter and negative CAD2.7 million year-to-date, a substantial improvement of CAD3 million and CAD8.8 million respectively. The improvements in adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by positive EBITDA contribution from Geosys as well as cost reductions in the rest of the business.

The adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations of a positive CAD0.4 million for the quarter and a negative CAD0.5 million year-to-date is again a substantial improvement compared to the negative CAD2.6 million and almost CAD9 million for the comparative periods respectively.

In terms of liquidity and financing, we ended the quarter with cash of $5.6 million, an increase of CAD4.1 million from December 2018, primarily as a result of the CAD5 million debenture financing we completed in September. In July, we also closed a US$1.5 million term loan secured by the assets of Geosys with any net proceeds resulting from the sale of Deimos. Proceeds were used for general corporate purposes.

Subsequent to the quarter, we successfully extended maturities with respect to the CAD6.6 million financing, which originally matured in October 31, and the interest-bearing convertible debentures in 2018. We received partial deferments on interest payments on various term loans and also received agreement from Land O' Lakes to defer the US$5 million Geosys acquisition payment, which was due in mid-October with US$0.75 million to be paid January 1, the remainder by mid-February.

Finally, the company remains in good standing with Banco de Sabadell, regarding its existing Spanish secured term loan. The bank has agreed to a further partial deferral of our previously scheduled principal repayment of €1.35 million to the end of January 2020. In addition, the €4 million principal repayment scheduled for mid-December of this year has also been deferred to the end of January 2020, in order to provide us time to complete the sale of Deimos.

It has been and will continue to be a very busy time for the management team with restructuring of the business and also having been tied up with many transactions and various due diligence paths. We are pleased to have the support of our various partners Land O' Lakes Sabadell and our capital provider's investors as we move through the process to close the Deimos and UrtheDaily financing transactions.

In closing, I'll note that, we will not be providing additional guidance at this time, due to our ongoing restructuring efforts, but we hope that the strategic commentary that we provided here gives you insight into the primary moving pieces that we focus on over the coming months and quarters.

And with that, operator we'd like to open it up for questions. Thank you.

Brendan Chong

Good morning guys. It's Brendan on here for Doug. Thanks for taking my call. I'd like to start with some of the revenue items, particularly on engineering contracts, something we haven't seen since last year. Can we expect this to pick back up again or can we expect it to be kind of just flat moving forward?

Sai Chu

Well, again, the key issue with the engineering revenues has been the performance of our subcontractors. They've been great, but there are certain milestones that we're still waiting to get realized. So, I think for purposes of what you're doing, I think it's a safe assumption to really take that off for now until we get greater clarity on the completion of the project.

Brendan Chong

All right. Got it. Thank you. And moving forward to the Geosys business, despite the seasonal decline in revenue, this seems to be performing pretty well. What's the pipeline like for this business as a whole? And do you guys see any opportunities to expand on the initial contracts you guys have signed with Land O' Lakes?

Don Osborne

Yes. No, we have been reasonably successful this year in expanding the business. Obviously, we took over in January of this year, so it hasn't been a lot of time under our supervision. But we are optimistic about the market growth in general and the positioning of Geosys within it.

Certainly, when we bring UrtheDaily online as a data source, we think that as a major opportunity to step-up the business. But, of course, that will be up to the deployment of the system.

Sai Chu

Yes. In addition the management team has done a great job. We've -- the bottom-line in terms of EBITDA is actually ahead of where we expected. So, as we continue to refocus and manage that business we expect it to continue to deliver results as expected or even better.

Brendan Chong

Perfect. Thank you. And I guess last question from here and still on that note. You guys have previously spoken to a breakeven EBITDA target by year-end. Is this something that we can still expect as you guys add on revenue to what looks like a pretty stable cost base?

Don Osborne

We're working towards that as quickly as we can get there.

Sai Chu

Yes. In addition the UrtheDaily financing is also a key catalyst because that's going to cover off some of the existing investment that we've been making for UrtheDaily.

Don Osborne

And continue to make.

Sai Chu

Yes.

Brendan Chong

Perfect. Great. Thank you guys. I'll pass on here and good luck moving forward.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Brendon.

Sai Chu

Thanks.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Case. And I'd like to thank everybody for joining us today and we look forward to giving you another update next quarter. Have a good day.

