The Bull And Bear Cases For The U.S. Dollar Index

The dollar index hit its most recent high in early September at 99.33. Since then, the index corrected to a low at 96.885 and recovered to around the 98 level at the end of last week. The index has made higher lows and higher highs since reaching a bottom at 88.15 in February 2018.

The dollar index measures the value of the US currency against other leading world reserve currencies. The DXY trades in the Intercontinental Exchange.

Source: ICE

As the chart shows, the dollar index futures contract has 83.1% exposure to the euro, yen, and pound. The price action in the euro currency dominates the dollar index because it accounts for 57.6%.

While the trend in the dollar index since February 2018 remains higher, the index is facing bullish and bearish factors as it approaches the 100 level. The long-term level of critical technical resistance stands at the January 2017 high at 103.815.

The dollar continues to be the king of the currency market because of the political and economic stability of the United States. Central banks around the globe hold dollars as part of their foreign exchange reserves because of the high degree of liquidity offered by the US foreign exchange instrument. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures contracts in the Intercontinental Exchange. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to position on the long or short side of the index.

Interest rates do not offer a clear path

When it comes to the foreign exchange market, interest rate differentials play a leading role in the value of one currency versus the other. Since the US dollar and the euro are the two leading reserve currencies in the world, the difference in short-term yields on each currency is a significant factor in the exchange rate of the currency pair.

Before July 31, the interest spread between the dollar and euro stood at 2.65%-2.90%. On July 30, the exchange rate between the dollar and the euro stood at $1.12775 and the dollar index at 97.32. After three rate cuts in the US and one in Europe, short-term rates stand at 1.50%-1.75% and negative 50 basis points, respectively. The yield differential narrowed to 2.00%-2.25%. As of November 14, the euro versus the dollar currency pair was at $1.1065, and the dollar index was at the 97.915 level. Even though the differential declined, the euro has dropped, causing the dollar index to move higher. The counterintuitive move in the levels of the currency pair and the dollar index based on interest rate differentials offer no real clue about the path of least resistance of the exchange rate or the dollar index.

Trade - a counterintuitive approach

One of the reasons for the strength of the dollar index since 2018 has been the escalating trade war between the US and China. Tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US and retaliatory measures by China on US exports to the Asian nation have caused weakness in the Chinese economy. China has resorted to stimulus in the form of cutting domestic rates and devaluing the yuan to help its local economy. The move caused the dollar to rally.

In many ways, the strength in the dollar index has been counterintuitive. However, the dollar is the world's reserve currency; the concerns over the global economy have provided support for the greenback. Fears of global recessionary pressures caused market participants to purchase high-quality assets that serve as safe havens, including the dollar, US government bonds, and gold.

The recent return of optimism over a "phase one" trade agreement caused US government bonds to decline along with gold, but the dollar index has not suffered the same fate. At 97.915 on November 15, the dollar index was just below the midpoint of the recent trading range from 96.885 to 99.330. The current level of interest rate differentials and the ongoing saga of trade between the US and China have not had a substantial influence on the level of the dollar index.

Politics in the U.S. - a messy year ahead

Each day we move closer to what promises to be one of the most contentious Presidential elections in US history. We are now less than one year away from election day. It is starting to look like President Trump will limp into his re-election effort after an impeachment. The odds currently favor that the Republican majority in the Senate will not convict the sitting President. Meanwhile, on the other side of the political aisle, the progressive wing of the opposition party has gained lots of support. While former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls, the two leading progressive candidates, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, together have more support than Mr. Biden.

The nomination of a progressive candidate would cause significant changes in tax, energy, and a host of other policy initiatives if there were to win the 2020 election and unseat President Trump. If the Democrats nominate either Warren or Sanders at the convention, we could see lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes over the coming months, including the dollar index. As the primary season gets under way early next year, the price variance in the dollar index could rise with the polls and the results of the primaries. We are likely to see lots of action in the foreign exchange markets if the US election pits the status quo against a candidate like Warren or Sanders.

Politics in Europe - a path to stability

On December 12, the citizens of the United Kingdom will go to the polls to decide if Boris Johnson remains as the Prime Minister of the nation. The UK Parliament voted against his latest deal with the EU, which included a compromise on the Irish border that creates a dual customs zone. The move triggered a general election, which will serve as a referendum on Brexit with a deal.

The original referendum for Brexit was in June 2016. The uncertainty created by the lack of an agreement and the potential for a divorce without any agreement weighed on the value of both the pound and the euro currency. If the current Prime Minister emerges from the December 12 election with a victory, it could lead to a smooth path to Brexit, which would likely cause a recovery in the pound against both the dollar and the euro. At the same time, the move could also cause the euro currency to rally against the dollar as it would solve one of the most contentious issues facing the EU. Therefore, while the US is entering a period of uncertainty with the upcoming election, the EU and the UK could be entering a period of stability. The political landscapes on the US and Europe could weigh on the value of the dollar index in 2020. Meanwhile, the Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage could cause some problems for the Prime Minister if its candidates split votes in the election. We have learned never to take political polls for granted over the past years.

UUP and UDN could be excellent trading tools for volatile times in the dollar index

I see no clear path of the dollar index, given the many factors facing the currency markets. While interest rate differentials, the trade war, and politics in the US and Europe suggest that the dollar index could decline, the trend remains higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index remains in a bullish trend, making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are on either side of neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility at 5.10% is around the norm for the index. And, the level of open interest at 46,402 contracts at the end of last week provides few clues about the sentiment of market participants.

I believe that we will see an increase in volatility in the currency market in 2020, that could start in December following the UK election. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN are instruments that trade on the stock exchange and allow market participants to take long and short positions in the dollar index via their equity accounts. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UDN is the inverse product to UUP. UUP has net assets of $319.39 million, trades an average of 719,132 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. UDN's net assets stand at $37.12 million, trades an average of 30,833 shares daily, and charges the same 0.75% expense ratio.

The dollar index rose from 96.96 on the December futures contract on November 1 to a high at 98.300 on November 13, a rise of 1.38%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP appreciated from $26.56 to $26.92 per share or 1.36%.

The December dollar index futures declined from 99.305 on October 1 to a low at 96.885 on October 21 or 2.44%.

Source: Barchart

As the dollar index fell, UDN rose from $20.15 to $20.67 per share or 2.59%.

UUP and UDN do an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index. If 2020 is going to be a year of elevated volatility in the currency markets, UUP and UDN will be tools to take advantage of broader price variance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.