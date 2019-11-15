Snap-on: The Bull Case Is Strengthening, But I'm Still Not Convinced

Snap-on has been one of the 'weirdest' industrials on my radar as the stock has pretty much completely ignored the economic trend since 2015.

Snap-on (SNA) has been on my radar for many years. The stock was one of the biggest winners since the recession until the first quarter of 2016. The stock has been in a very volatile sideways trend since then, completely ignoring the trend of the domestic and global economy. In my last article, I was bearish as the stock continued to disappoint. However, I felt I had to upgrade my outlook on the stock as it seems we are getting at least some support from the economy. It is starting to look a lot better. Nonetheless, I still do not think this stock is the best buy right now.

Another Quarter, Another Strong Sales Number

The Wisconsin-based producer of industrial tools just reported its third quarter earnings. I was very eager to see how the company performed as the US economy has been in a slowing cycle since the end of 2018. This happened shortly after the global economy peaked in the first quarter of 2018. Snap-on did see a growth slowing trend as well. However, adjusted EPS did not contract. Adjusted EPS rose by 3% to $2.96. This is pretty much in line with expectations. Overall, I have to say that I am impressed by the accuracy of consensus expectations. The company's business is more predictable compared to let's say a tech stock, but investors get really close to the actual number more often than not.

Anyhow, what bothers me is that the company's growth streak did not seem to matter to the stock price. The stock peaked at the start of 2016 while earnings continued the steep uptrend that started shortly after the recession in 2010. Without looking at other data, I think it makes sense to say that the stock got ahead of itself prior to 2016. Everything else does not make too much sense as the stock peaked while pretty much all other cyclical industrial stocks bottomed in Q1 of 2016 - along with the (global) economy. Note that the stock did not show any weakness prior to Q1/2016. The industrial ETF (XLI) was down almost 20% before bottoming in 2016.

Total sales were up 0.4% to $902 million as the company continued to suffer from currency headwinds. Organic sales were up 1.4%, which once again shows the success of the company's product portfolio to grow sales in a tough market environment. The headwinds from a negative currency translation were 1.3%. Especially the company's second-biggest segment commercial & industrial was hit hard by negative currency translation (1.8%). Sales in this segment were up 1.5% as 2.9% higher organic sales were able to more than offset currency headwinds.

Snap-on tools saw 1.2% slower sales as organic sales contraction of 0.3% was further weakened by a 0.9% currency translation headwind. Repair systems saw 2.6% higher sales as 3.2% higher organic sales more than offset a 1.2% currency translation decline.

Total consolidated operating margin fell from 23.7% in the prior-year quarter to 23.3% in Q3 of this year. That said, the bigger picture shows that EBITDA margin has indeed not gone anywhere since the end of 2016. Luckily, the company was able to maintain steady revenues, which prevented net income from falling.

Regardless, I am happy to see that despite currency headwinds, the good news prevailed as sales growth still managed to be positive. Snap-on continues to see strength in the automotive repair markets. Especially, the US is seeing the strength and was able to more than offset international weakness. As vehicles are getting more complex, Snap-on is seeing advantages and chances to continue strong sales growth.

In addition to that, management believes to be well positioned to continue improvements. The company's Snap-on Value Creation Processes, safety, quality, customer connection, innovation, Rapid Continuous Improvement are key drivers behind ongoing on future sales success according to the company. For example, in the third quarter, the company was rewarded with 13 Professional Tool & Equipment News People's Choice awards. A lot of users base their buying decisions on the outcome of these awards, and Snap-on continues to impress thanks to the reasons I just listed.

Takeaway

Snap-on has given me more than one headache. I like the way the company has positioned itself in the market as its products continue to deliver strong organic growth. Even in a tough economic environment like the one we are witnessing today. Unfortunately, currency headwinds are pressuring the top line and margins are essentially flat.

Investors have been very cautious and are waiting for an earnings breakout. Personally, I (obviously) hope that the economy is bottoming around current levels. The latest data shows that both regional manufacturing surveys and the ISM index are showing signs that a bottom could be near.

If the economy is indeed able to bottom, I hope this can finally get Snap-on the earnings boost it needs and deserves. If that does not happen, I am very sure this stock will lack the upside potential to reach new highs. Even though the stock is trading at just 12.9x next year's earnings and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

If you are a long-term investor, I think it is best to stick to this stock. However, traders who are looking for momentum stocks to buy as a bet on the economy, I think there are much better stocks on the market. Snap-on needs some time to grow its earnings and the fact that an economic bottom is not a certainty makes this a trade with an unfavorable risk/reward ratio.

Regardless, I am updating my outlook to bullish based on the economic developments which cause me to no longer be bearish.

Stay tuned!

