Chesapeake Energy Merger Progress

Even the going concern warning itself states it may happen. It does not state that it certainly will happen.

All the noise about reverse splits and going concern assumptions has undercut the news about operational optimization and cost-cutting benefits of the Chesapeake Energy (CHK) merger with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD). The only possible way to evaluate whether or not the company will in fact violate a bank covenant that is the source of the going concern debt is to look at the current progress since the merger and then combine that with reasonable commodity price projections for a forecast of whether or not the feared events have a reasonable chance to happen.

The reaction of the stock combined with many of the comments and articles available for reading make the going concern problem a "done deal". Management though never stated that the covenant violation had to happen. All management stated was that if commodity prices followed a certain trend, it could happen should management not take corrective action. As we are about to see though, management is already taking corrective action to make sure that covenant violation does not happen.

Success is definitely not guaranteed. Then again, this was a speculative stock and some serious bumps along the way are par for the course with speculative investments. A small position does no serious damage to a portfolio. But a "home run" can help the portfolio to a decent year.

As management noted during the conference call, a waiver can be easily obtained. Morgan Stanley further offered assurance that the debt can be handled. But the possession of a waiver does place the company within a certain credit category that management would rather avoid. This management has so far adroitly handled the company's debt problems when the cash flow was in far worse condition than it is now. There is every chance that management can avoid the feared future situation by taking appropriate actions currently. A long recession or even a depression could derail those hopes. So could a supply increase that outstrips demand. However, industry capital cutbacks combined with the reasonably strong world economy should keep prices within the current range.

As has been noted in several articles, the dry gas basin areas are seeing a reduction in activity that should cause a strengthening of gas prices over the long term. Other sources of gas, such as the Permian will probably not make up for the reduction of dry gas basin activity. Chesapeake management itself noted a sharp cutback of drilling in the more gaseous areas. This is following the industry trend. The problem is that the timing of gas price strengthening is what motivated the going concern warning.

Latest Results

Management recently reduced the outstanding long-term debt by initiating an exchange of debt for equity.

Management issued approximately 319 million shares in the place of the debt retired shown above and some preferred stock as well. The debt retired will reduce the leverage calculation somewhat and make the goal of not triggering a covenant violation easier. Clearly the stock was issued at a premium to the current price when using the face value of the bonds as the value of the transaction.

The downside of a transaction such as this is that the ratings agencies do not like this and the accountants do not like gains reported as a result of a transaction like this. The company can afford this because the debt profile shown above is much more favorable than it was a couple of years back. Chesapeake does not have to cut back much to retire the debt due each of the next couple of years. Should that be the case, then the chance to "roll over" the bank lines on current terms is excellent.

The acquisition of the Brazos Valley leases has added considerable oil production compared to the previous year. Margins have in fact improved but that fact was hidden by the weaker oil prices received in the third quarter when compared to the third quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, weak gas prices managed to decline to even lower levels.

This makes it hard to see the advantage of replacing the Utica Shale production of 2018 with the Brazos Valley production. Nonetheless the advantage becomes clear if one knows where to look.

Notice that the increasing percentage of oil produced allowed an increase in the average price per oil equivalent barrel after the effect of settled hedge contracts was included. In the previous year, the hedges produced a loss to lower the price of oil received by the company.

Without the hedges, the decrease in the price of natural gas liquids and natural gas was too much for the increasing percentage of oil produced to overcome. That is going to affect the cash flow and EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

Still one can see where the oil equivalent price before hedges now approaches half the price of oil, whereas in the previous year, it was closer to one-third. Management hopes to build on the continuing average price increase by increasing the percentage of oil production by 10% in the fourth quarter and then holding that new percentage constant next year.

The result of this and some cost improvements was that adjusted EBITDAX in $/BOE rose to $13.12 in the current third quarter from $11.82 in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operating activities was undoubtedly influenced by a lot of initial combination costs. It will probably take a quarter or two before one can accurately tell the effect of management's initial post acquisition activities. What is apparent is that before management has even begun to really realize all the benefits of the merger, there are some obvious financial benefits from the very beginning.

Operations

The acquisition itself is operating far more competitively than before the acquisition. The experience of management in the Eagle Ford is being demonstrated through these rapid improvements.

As long as management can report the progress shown above, then the announced capital decrease will not have the effect the market fears. Clearly management can maintain production with a whole lot less activity as long as the current improvements are maintained.

It is quite possible though that management has issued conservative guidance for next year that assumes no improvement in operations past the current announcements. However, most competitors are planning for more operational improvements next year as well as a decrease in service costs due to the overall reduction of industry activities. 10% would probably be a conservative improvement for next year. That would mean that despite guidance, it is quite possible that oil production will grow in the low single digits. That would provide still more protection from a covenant violation.

Similarly, management appears to be gaining profitability for wells drilled in the DJ Basin. A successful Niobrara well should open up a lot more first class possibilities on these leases. That would mean that two intervals are now available to profitably develop. The key here will be consistency while keeping in mind the importance of making today's records an average performance tomorrow.

Other Important Costs

Gathering Processing and Transportation costs have long been highly excessive for this company and a thorn in the side of progress. Management continues to attack this problem as shown below:

One thing that Aubrey McClendon, past chairman, was famous for leaving behind was sky-high transportation contracts. The current management paid huge sums to get "out from under" some extremely high cost contracts. The result is shown above. Obviously there is still more work to be done as most competitors do not report anything close to the amounts shown above in the slide. However, this management has made remarkable progress on a long-term off balance sheet future obligation.

Management did restructure some contracts this year with supposed future benefits. Even after all the work done to reduce these costs, there is still more work needed to bring these costs down to average industry levels.

Summary

Management issued a material warning that needs to be taken seriously by any investor. But that same management is doing everything it can to avoid a covenant violation. The steps taken include enough operational improvements and cost cutting to maintain production within expected cash flow while reducing enough debt to avoid a violation.

Obviously the going concern warning indicates a significant chance of a covenant violation. The normal remedy for such a violation initially is a waiver to avoid default. Dependence upon future waivers would not be wise. Therefore it is in the company's best interest to clear up this warning as fast as possible. The company has plenty of liquidity under various loans. Only one loan appears to be the culprit generating this warning. It may be possible to pay down some money and get that warning eliminated by either transferring the balance to another credit line or sell something to pay off the loan entirely.

About 5% of the debt total has already been eliminated. Probably another 2% or so will come due next year. Management will probably plan for enough cash flow to pay that maturing debt so it also would not be part of the ratio calculation.

Currently reduced gas production and an unusually cold November in many parts of the country are aiding gas prices. A continuation of the current cold weather as well as continuing drilling and completion activity declines in dry gas areas would make the covenant warning irrelevant quickly. But weather is almost never a dependable part of a finance plan.

Continuing operational improvements could aid EBITDAX materially as long as oil prices remain in their current price range while the prices of natural gas continue to improve.

In short, management has several ways to avoid a covenant violation. Should all the avenues taken fail, then there is a very high chance that a waiver would be given in the form of a borrowing agreement amendment. The current risk of default and reorganization appears to be low. Still the debt needs to come down or EBITDAX needs to increase significantly. The company still has a good shot to obtain an investment grade rating. But clearly more work is needed to eliminate some challenges in the way of that investment grade rating.

