How Plains All American's Earnings And Cash Flows Will Keep Moving Higher

Plains All American (PAA) has posted strong growth in earnings and cash flows in the latest quarterly results, and I believe the good times are just getting started for the master limited partnership. Plains All American’s earnings and cash flows will likely move much higher as it brings a number of major pipelines to service over the next couple of years.

Earnings Recap

Plains All American has reported solid results for the three months ended September 30 in which it posted a 15% increase in adjusted EBITDA from the same quarter last year to $731 million and a 16% increase in distributable cash flows to $469 million, or $0.64 per unit. The partnership increased distributions by 20% in this period to $262 million, $0.36 per unit. From this, we can see that Plains All American generated strong levels of DCF which were in excess of distributions and the MLP ended the quarter with a decent coverage ratio of 1.79x and $207 million of excess cash.

The growth was driven in large part by the strong performance of Plains All American’s transportation segment which witnessed a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $462 million. The partnership’s average daily pipeline volumes increased by 18.2% to 7 million barrels per day, with a majority of that growth coming from the Permian Basin where Plains All American brought the Sunrise II and Cactus II pipelines online in Q4-2018 and Q3-2019 respectively. The facilities segment’s adjusted EBITDA was flat from last year at $173 million and the Supply & Logistics segment booked a 23% increase in earnings to $92 million.

Looking Ahead

The business environment for the energy industry is not ideal. The oil price outlook is looking uncertain as crude oil inventories in the US rise, shale output climbs, and the US-China trade war lingers. The crude oil stockpiles in the US increased by 7.9 million barrels for the week to November 1, exceeding analysts’ estimate of a build of 1.5 million barrels, as per the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration. This marked the sixth weekly increase out of the last seven weeks. The US benchmark WTI crude is currently hovering near $56 a barrel, down from more than $65 in April.

Plains All American doesn’t have direct exposure to commodity prices since the partnership primarily earns fee-based revenues by transporting fuels and providing other related midstream services. But a prolonged stretch of weak prices and low demand can force oil producers to dramatically curtail drilling activity which can push commodity volumes lower and hurt Plains All American’s future earnings and cash flows.

The good thing, however, is that although oil prices have been weak, they haven’t fallen to a point where shale drillers start reducing production. Since last year, a number of oil producers have reduced spending on new drilling which has led to a drop in the rig count in all major oil basins and slowed production growth. The output, however, will still climb and a majority of that growth will come from the Permian Basin where Plains All American is one of the biggest operators. The US Energy Information Administration is expecting a 900,000 bpd increase in the country’s oil production in 2020 to an average of 13.2 million bpd. Plains All American expects production growth to decelerate but still climb by 500,000 bpd in the Permian Basin in 2020. As a result, I believe there will be plenty of oil flowing through Plains All American’s pipelines in the coming quarters.

Plains All American reported double-digit growth in oil flows in the third quarter and, in my view, the MLP is well-positioned to continue growing volumes in the future. Its Cactus II pipeline, which can ship 670,000 barrels of oil per day from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas and other nearby locations began commercial operations in mid-August. The line is 65% owned by Plains All American and will likely play a crucial role in driving the MLP’s growth from the fourth quarter which will be the first full quarter of Cactus II’s operations. Moreover, Plains All American will complete expansion work on two joint venture projects – the 85,000 bpd expansion of the Red River pipeline system (67% owned by PAA) and the 100,000 bpd expansion of Saddlehorn pipeline (40% owned by PAA) – in 2020.

After that, in 2021, Plains All American will bring three major projects online. This includes the Red Oak pipeline, which the partnership is developing through a 50/50 JV with Phillips 66 (PSX) and connects oil volumes in Cushing, Oklahoma, and the Permian Basin in West Texas with key markets in Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston and Beaumont, Texas. Plains All American is leading the construction work on Red Oak which is slated for an H1-2021 start-up and will cost around $2.5 billion. Plains All American will also begin construction work on the Wink-to-Webster pipeline by the end of the year. The crude oil pipeline, which is 16% owned by Plains All American, will be able to transport a million barrels of oil per day from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast after it begins commercial operations from early-2021. Furthermore, Plains All American will complete work for transportation of light crude on the Diamond and reversed Capline pipeline system in H1-2021 and the heavy crude deliveries will begin from early-2022.

Moreover, Plains All American has also recently formed a 50/50 joint venture with Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to develop a 160,000 bpd crude oil pipeline that will connect the Cushing oil hub to a refining complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma owned by Holly Energy’s sister entity. Plains All American and Holly Energy will also construct a crude oil storage facility of 1.5 million barrels in Cushing which will be placed into service in Q2-2020 while the pipeline will start-up in Q1-2021.

In my view, the above-mentioned projects have put Plains All American in a great position to continue growing volumes in the future. This will drive the MLP’s earnings and distributable cash flow growth. The earnings growth will have a positive impact on the company’s financial health. Plains All American has done a great job of reducing its leverage - measured in terms of debt/EBITDA ratio - substantially in the last few years. The MLPs leverage metric has fallen from 5.1x in Q3-2017 to 2.8x at the end of Q3-2019. That leverage may increase slightly in the future as the MLP borrows additional funds to work on the major projects but with growing levels of earnings, I expect Plains All American to maintain its debt-to-EBITDA ratio within its targeted range of 3.0x to 3.5x.

The earnings and cash flow growth will also enable the partnership to reward unitholders by growing distributions. Plains All American currently offers a distribution yield of 7.9% which is lower than the average yield of more than 9.2% offered by MLPs, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. However, Plains All American is a high-quality MLP, with a great asset base in the most prolific oil-producing region of the US, visible growth prospects, and a rock-solid balance sheet. As such, I think Plains All American’s premium valuation which translates into a below-average yield, is justified. Note that other high-quality MLPs, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), offer lower distribution yields of less than 7%. Therefore, I believe Plains All American is a great MLP for investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.