Gold Continues To Slide

The gold futures market went on an impressive run in 2019. The low for the year came in April when the continuous futures contract on COMEX fell to a low at $1266 per ounce. In June, the US Federal Reserve lit a bullish fuse under the yellow metal when it told markets to expect interest rates to decline by the end of the year.

The last time the Fed cut interest rates was almost a decade ago when they put the short-term rate at zero percent. Gold did not even wait for the central bank to act. The precious metal moved to the upside and broke through its critical level of technical resistance at the July 2016 post-Brexit high of $1377.50 per ounce.

On July 31, the Fed pulled the trigger and cut rates by one-quarter of a percent. At the same time, they stopped the program of balance sheet normalization that had been pushing interest rates higher further out along the yield curve. Since then, the FOMC has acted twice more for a total rate reduction of seventy-five basis points. The rate cuts combined with the uncertainty created by the trade war between the US and China and a continually moving deadline for the UK's departure from the EU pushed the price of gold to a high at $1599.80 per ounce during the first week of September.

Gold hit its peak on September 4, and since then, the price has been consolidating and correcting lower. The recent price action has taken gold below $1500 per ounce and is threatening an attack on the $1450 level as it traded down to a low at $1448.90 on November 11. If gold is going to find a bottom at a higher level than the July 2016 high, this could be the perfect time to begin to put the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) on your radar. When it comes to leveraged ETNs like UGLD, timing is the critical element for success.

A correction gets deeper

Gold traded in a range between $1559.90 and $1458.30 from early September through the beginning of November. The December futures contract on COMEX spent most of its time trading around the $1500 level until the week of November 4 when it broke below the bottom end of the trading band.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price put in a marginal new low at $1457 on Friday, November 8. Last week, the price followed through on the downside as the correction became deeper. Gold fell to a lower low at $1446.20 on November 12.

Price momentum is heading towards an oversold condition. Relative strength fell below a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility moved higher to around 11.91%. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market continued to rise into record territory and was over the 714,000-contract level as of November 14. Gold fell as the market's sentiment shifted over the recent trading sessions.

The prospects for lower rates decline

After three reductions in the Fed Funds rate since July 31, it appears that the FOMC could be done for the year. The stock market has risen to new record highs over recent sessions. Economic data continues to point to moderate growth in the US economy. The odds of a Brexit with an agreement between the UK and EU have increased with a compromise on the Irish border in the form of a dual customs zone. And, pessimism over trade has turned to optimism over the recent weeks.

The bond market is telling us that the Fed is done cutting rates for 2019, which is likely weighing on the price of gold.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the 30-Year US Treasury bond futures illustrates, the long bond peaked in early September at 167-16 at the same time gold reached its high for the year at almost $1560. Since then, the bond futures have declined, reaching a low at 155-26 during the first week of November. On November 15, the bond futures were above the recent low at the 158-11 level. Rising interest rates and the prospects for a pause by the Federal reserve have weighed on the price of the yellow metal.

Optimism over the trade war returns

China was the first to announce that they were close to an agreement with the US on a "phase one" trade deal. Since the trade war began in 2018 and escalated in 2019, the uncertainty and fear of protectionist policies have supported the price of gold. The combination of falling rate and an escalating trade war created a potent bullish cocktail for the gold futures market.

On July 31, the Fed cut the short-term interest rate in the US by 25 basis points for the first time in many years, which was bullish for the price of the yellow metal. However, it was the escalation of the trade war on August 1 when US President Trump slapped a new round of tariffs on the Chinese that sent the price of gold above the $1500 per ounce level. The bottom line is that pessimism over trade has been a bullish factor for gold, and optimism had the opposite effect on the precious metal. The prospects for a "phase one" agreement and the market's optimism have created the environment that has pushed gold lower and made the correction from the highs deeper over the recent trading sessions.

Levels to watch on the downside

Gold traded to a low at $1446.20 on November 12, the lowest price since the week of August 5 when gold was rallying on the back of the July 31 rate cut and the escalation of the trade war. The first level to watch on the downside is at around $1440 per ounce. However, critical technical support is at $1377.50 per ounce.

In June 2016, the shock of the Brexit referendum in the UK pushed the price of gold to a high of $1377.50 in July of that year. The post-Brexit high stood as technical resistance for three years until June 2019. With gold above the former resistance level, it has become technical support.

The current environment suggests that the price of gold could have more downside potential over the coming days and perhaps weeks. However, I continue to believe that the price will make a higher low and will not challenge the $1377.50 support level. While optimism over trade and Brexit have returned to markets, and bonds have declined, either trade or Brexit could hit roadblocks over the coming days and weeks. Iran has been quiet in the Middle East, but US sanctions continue to choke the Iranian economy. Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a commanding lead in the polls, the December 12 election in the UK could bring a surprise. At the same time, the US Presidential election in the US is now less than one year away, and it promises to be the most contentious contest, perhaps in history. Last week, the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump shifted from behind closed doors to public testimony. There are more than a few issues that could change the market sentiment and cause fear and uncertainty to return to markets, which would likely cause a rebound in the price of gold.

Markets rarely move in a straight line. I view the correction in the gold market as a speed bump in the long-term bull market that began around the turn of this century. Gold rose from a low at almost $250 per ounce in 1999 and 2001 to a high at $1920.70 in 2011. After a correction to $1046.20 in December 2015, when the Fed began tightening credit, gold traded in a $331.30 range until June 2019. The recent rally in gold was the next leg in a long-term bull market that began two decades ago. Moreover, the price of gold in almost all currencies, except for the US dollar and Swiss francs, rose to record levels over the recent months. Gold in euros, pounds, Australian and Canadian dollars, Chinese yuan, Russian rubles, and a host of other currencies moved to all-time highs.

Interest rates remain at historically low levels. Short-term rates in the US are now at the 1.50%-1.75% level. In Europe, a ten-basis point cut in the deposit rate at the ECB's September meeting pushed short-term euro rates to negative 50 basis points. The bottom line is that low rates make gold a more attractive investment vehicle given its long history of holding value and as a store of wealth. Central banks, the world's leading holders of gold, rarely talk publicly about the yellow metal. However, they have been net buyers over recent years, and that trend continues in 2019. I believe that gold is heading higher and will challenge the 2011 peak, and we will see the yellow metal trade above $2000 per ounce.

A higher low on the horizon - UGLD will turbocharge results, but timing is everything

If a higher low is in the cards for the gold futures market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product could be an excellent tool for those looking to position for the end of the current corrective period in the yellow metal. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD is a liquid tool with net assets of $191.04 million. Over 144,600 shares change hand on an average trading session, and the product charges an expense ratio of 1.35%. The price of gold futures rallied in almost a straight line from $1269 during the week of May 20 to $1559.80 in early September, a move of 22.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGLD shares moved from $88.70 to $158.04 or 78.2%, more than triple the percentage move in the gold futures market. Timing is everything when it comes to triple leveraged products like UGLD. If gold moves lower or remains in a tight trading range, the price of UGLD will evaporate rapidly. However, if the price of gold takes off on the upside again, UGLD would provide explosive returns.

When using tools like UGLD, I like to use price and time stops. When buying during a correction, I am prepared to stop out of a risk position in a leveraged instrument repeatedly in the hopes of catching a wave higher.

The price of gold continued to slide last week, but I believe that the long-term bull market that began at the turn of this century at a low of around $250 per ounce will continue to take the price higher. I expect a higher low in the gold market but would reconsider my bullish view if the price of gold fell below the $1377.50 critical support level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.