Copper Waits For News On Trade As Freeport-McMoRan Recovers

The price of copper hit its lowest level since late 2016 in early September when the price of the nearby COMEX futures contract fell to a low at $2.4675 per pound. The active month December contract found its bottom at $2.4820. The base metal that is often a barometer for the health and wellbeing of the global economy declined under the weight of the trade war between the US and China. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for the copper market, so weakness in the Chinese economy caused the price of the red metal to slide.

Since the beginning of the trade war in 2018, there have been periods of extreme pessimism when the US slapped tariffs on Chinese goods, and China retaliated with protectionist measures against the US. However, as negotiations between the nations with the world's leading GDPs continued, there have also been times where optimism over progress emerged. The price of copper has been following the ups and downs of the trade war. Escalations in the dispute pushed the price lower and hope that an agreement or breakthrough was one the horizon lifted the price. The copper market has been leaning higher since the early September low, but the price has not been able to mount a sustained approach on the $2.70 per pound level. The price of companies that produce the red metal moved up and down with the price of copper.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is one of the world's leading copper-producing companies. FCX shares have been volatile in 2019.

Copper is sitting below $2.70 per pound

A return of optimism over a "phase one" trade deal between the US and China sent the price of copper to a high at $2.73 per pound on November 7, where the red metal ran out of steam.

The weekly chart highlights that the price of nearby December COMEX copper futures fell below the $2.70 level and was trading at $2.6395 per pound on November 15. Price momentum rose into overbought territory during the recent rally. The slow stochastic remained at over 72 on November 15 but could be turning lower. Relative strength was at a neutral reading. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on COMEX copper futures contracts was at 237,441 contracts on November 14, which was closer to the low than the high for 2019. At 14.19%, weekly historical volatility was at a neutral level in the base metal.

FXC suffered a brutal correction

The weekly chart shows that the price of copper fell from a high at $2.9955 during the week of April 15 to a low at $2.4675 per pound in early September, a drop of 17.6%. Over the same period, shares of Freeport McMoRan suffered a far more substantial loss compared to the price of copper.

The chart illustrates that FCX shares declined from $14.68 in mid-April to a low at $8.43 in early October, as the shares lost 42.6% of their value. FCX made lower highs and lower lows since April, until recently.

The shares have recovered

The chart of the price action in FCX shares shows that the price traded at $10.97 per share in mid-September, which was another in a series of lower highs in the stock. After reaching the low at $8.43 on October 9, the shares ran out of selling and recovered to the most recent high at $11.57 on November 7. FCX broke the pattern of lower highs with the recent move and was trading at just over the $11 per share level at the end of last week.

FCX is a volatile stock that tends to follow the price of copper on the up and downside. The shares have recovered on the back of the rise in optimism over a trade deal between the US and China that took the price of copper higher.

FCX will continue to watch the copper market for clues when it comes to the path of least resistance of the stock. Copper is waiting for more concrete evidence of progress on trade. A signed "phase one" agreement between President Trump, and President Xi would likely send the price of copper well above the $2.70 per pound level. At the same time, we could see FCX shares move north of the recent high and to the $14 to $16 per share level. Since the stock was trading at just over $11 per share on November 15, there could be lots of upside potential in FCX over the coming weeks and months if the progress on trade continues.

Indonesia is a risk

Freeport McMoRan has a market cap of $16.155 billion and is a highly liquid trading stock. FCX pays a 1.85% dividend at $11.05 per share. When it comes to earnings, the company reported a loss of one penny per share in Q3 2019, which was in line with consensus estimates. In Q2, FCX lost five cents per share, but it reported earnings of five cents and eleven cents per share in Q1 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively. The market currently expects FCX to earn three cents per share in the final quarter of this year.

FCX has significant exposure in Indonesia as its assets include mines in the Grasberg minerals district. Investments in Indonesia have an elevated risk level as the country has been instituting mineral export bans. Indonesia is one of the world's leading producers of nickel ores. Earlier this year, the Indonesian government announced that its mineral export ban in the nickel market would start on January 1, 2020.

As the chart shows, the price of nickel exploded higher from $10,525 per ton at the start of 2019 to a peak of $18,450 in early September. At the $15,355 level on November 14, the price of nickel remains closer to the high of this year than the low. The price action in the nickel market is a warning for companies like FCX with significant exposure in Indonesia. A mineral export ban or other policy changes in the nation could cause the price of copper to rise but may not translate into gains in FCX shares. However, Indonesia is a far more significant force in the nickel than in the copper market, as Chile is the world's dominant producer of the red metal.

Levels to watch in FCX shares

From a fundamental perspective, Indonesian policy could have a significant impact on the price of FCX shares over the coming weeks, months, and years. However, FCX is likely to continue to follow the price of copper higher and lower.

The price volatility in FCX shares makes it a stock for trading rather than investing. The most recent low at just under $8.50 was a buying opportunity, and the selling zone is likely between the $14 and $16 per share level.

As the long-term chart shows, FCX has traded from lows of $3.38 to highs of $63.62 per share since 1995. The long-term technical resistance level stands at the January 2018 high at $20.25, which is well above my current target level at $15-$16 per share. At $11.16 on November 15, a move to $15 would yield an over 34% return.

Copper continues to wait for news on trade and a final "phase one" trade deal before the price of the red metal moves significantly above the $2.70 level. A $15-$16 target for FCX in the current environment is a logical level to take profits on the volatile stock.

