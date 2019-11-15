Globe Telecom: Data Driven Growth With Upside Potential From Stake In Growing Fintech Company

Strong growth in data revenues helped Globe Telecom's 3Q2019 earnings beat consensus estimates, and there is room for further growth as data consumption in the Philippines continues to increase.

The 30% market share target of new entrant Dito Telecommunity is too ambitious, considering that Globe Telecom took 8-9 years to grab over 20% of market share from PLDT.

Philippines-listed Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM] is one of the two telecommunications companies operating in a duopoly in the Philippines, the other industry player is PLDT Inc. (PHI) (OTCPK:PHTCF) [TEL:PM].

Globe Telecom trades at 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. This represents a discount to both the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.5 times, and its peer PLDT's consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 5.2 times. Globe Telecom also offers a trailing dividend yield of 4.7%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Globe Telecom published on August 9, 2019. Globe Telecom's share price has declined marginally by -1.6% from PHP1,960 as of August 7, 2019 to PHP1,928 as of November 14, 2019 since my initiation article.

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on the stock, as I am positive on the company's future data revenue growth potential, and expect the negative impact of the third telecommunications player to be lower than what the market expects. Also, there could be further upside potential from the increase in value of Globe Telecom's 45% stake in growing fintech company Mynt.

Market Share Target Of New Entrant And Third Telecommunications Player Is Not Realistic

In my earlier initiation article on Globe Telecom, my key investment thesis for the company was that it will be difficult for Dito Telecommunity Corp., the third telecommunications services operator to gain significant market share from the two incumbents, Globe Telecom and PLDT. Challenges for Dito Telecommunity detailed in my earlier article include difficulties meeting high network quality standards without existing network infrastructure and fiber assets; economies of scale effects favoring the two incumbents over the new entrant; dependence on regulatory support from the Philippines government to execute on its roll-out and commercial launch plans; and incumbents' preemptive moves to improve network quality and coverage to fend off competition.

There have been no significant updates regarding Dito Telecommunity in the past three months, except for a statement released to the media in early November 2019, which stated Dito Telecommunity's target of achieving a 30% market share in the Philippines telecommunications market in the first two to three years of operation.

Dito Telecommunity expects to launch its telecommunications services in 2Q2020. Dito Telecommunity has earlier committed to covering 37.03% of the Philippines' population in the first year of operation, and gradually ramp up coverage to 84.01% within five years. Dito Telecommunity also plans to spend approximately PHP257 billion in five years, of which PHP150 billion will be spent in the first year.

At Globe Telecom's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 7, 2019, the company responded to Dito Telecommunity's 30% market share target. Globe Telecom highlighted that it took the company eight to nine years to increase its market share from 33% to 57%. Globe Telecom also shared at the recent earnings call that building new telecommunications towers in the Philippines is challenging for all telecommunications companies including Globe Telecom, as significant time is spent on both securing relevant permits and actual construction.

It is impossible to predict exactly how Dito Telecommunity will perform when it launches its telecommunications services in the Philippines next year. Nevertheless, the market has already priced in the impact of market share loss and price competition into Globe Telecom's share price, and there is a good chance that Dito Telecommunity could be less of a threat to the incumbents than expected.

Strong Growth In Data Revenues Help Globe Telecom's Earnings Beat Consensus

Notwithstanding uncertainty over the impact of Dito Telecommunity's commercial launch of telecommunications services in 2020, Globe Telecom delivered a strong set of financial results for 3Q2019 which was announced on November 6, 2019.

Globe Telecom's revenue and EBITDA increased by +14% and +17% YoY to PHP37.7 billion and PHP19.3 billion respectively for 3Q2019. For the first nine months of FY2019, Globe Telecom's core net income after tax (excluding foreign exchange, mark-to-market charges and other non-recurring charges) grew +20% YoY to PHP17.9 billion which represented approximately 83% of full-year FY2019 consensus estimates.

Data-related products and services were the key driver of Globe Telecom's better-than-expected performance in 3Q2019. The contribution of data revenues to Globe Telecom's total service revenues increased from 59% in 9M2018 to 70% in 9M2019.

Specifically, Globe Telecom's core mobile services business which contributed 75% of total service revenues in 9M2019, saw a +13% YoY increase in mobile revenues to PHP52.2 billion for 9M2019. A 44% YoY growth in mobile data revenues more than offset a -15% decline in mobile voice revenues and a -22% decrease in mobile SMS (Short Messaging Service) revenues over the same period. Mobile data accounted for 63% of mobile revenues in 9M2019, up from 49% in 9M2018.

Globe Telecom's mobile data traffic grew +73% YoY from 252 petabytes in 3Q2018 to 436 petabytes in 3Q2019, while the number of its mobile data users increased by +8% YoY from 34.9 million to 37.6 million over the same period. The company's efforts to improve network coverage and quality in the past year have paid off. Globe Telecom increased the number of new cell sites by +150% in 9M2019 vis-a-vis 9M2018, and while the number of base stations also grew by over +50% in the same period. This led to a -7.5% decline in network latency and a +25.2% increase in LTE network download speeds for Globe Telecom's mobile subscribers since January 2019.

Looking ahead, there is still significant room for Globe Telecom's data revenues to grow further. Globe Telecom's mobile subscribers consume an average of 4.1 GB in data for 3Q2019, up +61% YoY from 2.5 GB in 3Q2018. Total mobile data traffic per month in South East Asia and Oceania is expected to grow seven times from 2.3 exabytes in 2018 to 16 exabytes by 2024, according to forecasts by Ericsson (ERIC). As smartphone affordability and network coverage improve, and more people use social video, play games and stream media content, mobile data consumption in the Philippines should continue to increase and Globe Telecom will benefit from this trend of growing data consumption.

Upside Potential From Value Of Stake In Fintech Arm

Besides its core telecommunications services business, Globe Telecom also has a 45% stake in fintech company, Mynt. The other two shareholders of Mynt are billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial and Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corporation (OTCPK:AYALY) (OTCPK:AYYLF) [AC:PM] with equity interests of 45% and 10% respectively.

Mynt operates GCash, the Philippines' leading e-wallet player, which provides services such as payments, remittances and loans, savings & investment products and insurance services. GCash has significant growth opportunities in the Philippines, because an estimated 77% of the Philippines' population of 105 million are un-banked, which implies a target client base of 80 million. GCash only had 24 million registered users as of May 2019.

Ant Financial and Ayala Corporation acquired their stakes in Mynt in early 2017 for a total $55 million, which implied a post-money valuation of $100 million for the company then. In February 2019, Globe Telecom highlighted that GCash's number of monthly active users has increased five-fold since Ant Financial and Ayala Corporation invested in Mynt. Globe Telecom further disclosed in May 2019 that GCash was ranked first in monthly active users in the Philippines and fifth in Southeast Asia in 2018 among all mobile wallet apps in 2018 based on App Annie data.

Given Mynt's post-money valuation of $100 million in 2017 and the fact that GCash's number of monthly active users has increased five-fold since then, Mynt should be at least worth $500 million now. In other words, Globe Telecom's 45% stake in Mynt is equivalent to $225 million or close to 5% of the company's current market capitalization. Since Mynt's losses are recognized as part of Globe Telecom's equity share of affiliates line item, the value of Globe Telecom's 45% stake in Mynt is ignored by most investors adopting an EV/EBITDA valuation approach to value the company.

Going forward, the value of Globe Telecom's 45% stake in Mynt should continue to grow, as GCash further penetrates the un-banked population in the Philippines and increases the number of monthly active users on the mobile e-wallet app.

Absolute Quarterly Dividend Payout Likely To Be Maintained Going Forward

Globe Telecom offers a trailing 4.7% dividend yield based on its share price of PHP1,928 as of November 14, 2019. The company's high dividend yield is a key investment merit for the stock. Globe Telecom had earlier reduced its dividend payout from 75%-90% of core net income to 60%-75% in 4Q2018, to fund increased capital expenditures to improve network coverage and quality.

In the recent 3Q2019 quarter, Globe Telecom declared a quarterly dividend per share of PHP22.75, equivalent to a 65% payout ratio. Globe Telecom highlighted at its 3Q2019 earnings call on November 7, 2019 that it is likely to maintain the absolute quarterly dividend payout of PHP22.75 per share going forward. This is positive news, as Globe Telecom's attractive 4.7% trailing dividend yield is likely to provide support for Globe Telecom's share price.

Notably, Globe Telecom's credit metrics continue to be maintained within covenant limits. The company's gross debt-to-equity, gross debt-to-EBITDA and debt service coverage ratios were 1.62 (covenant limit of maximum 3.0 times), 1.85 (covenant limit of maximum 3.5 times) and 2.88 times (covenant minimum of 1.3 times) respectively as of 3Q2019.

Valuation

Globe Telecom trades at 5.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of PHP1,928 as of November 14, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.5 times.

Globe Telecom is also valued by the market at a slight discount to its peer PLDT, which trades at 6.0 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Globe Telecom are new entrant Dito Telecommunity Corp. gaining larger-than-expected market share from incumbents when it launches its services in 2020, slower-than-expected growth in data revenues, a slowdown in the growth momentum of e-wallet company GCash, and lower-than-expected dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.