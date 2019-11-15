Tencent Music: Can't Fight The TikTok

Tencent Music (TME) reported a largely in-line revenue of RMB6.51b (+31% YoY) and a beat on EPS. However, the stock traded lower following the print on what we believe to be negative sentiments and concerns regarding the competitive dynamic, particularly from short-form videos, the sustainability of its subscriber and MAU growth, as well as the upside potential of the ARPU.

We see two glaring issues with TME following the print:

First, the impact of short-form video was evident in the decelerating revenue growth of the social entertainment segment, which accounts for 70% of the revenue. Our view is that a growing number of users are shifting engagements away from conventional media verticals and toward the short-form video platforms such as ByteDance's TikTok and that the eroding engagement level will ultimately surprise the market to the downside. Without a clear strategy on how to address this gap, we believe investors will have little faith in the stock.

Second, subscription revenue saw solid growth, but we question its sustainability in both ARPU and users as TME shifts its content behind the paywall. With almost no content behind the paywall earlier this year and now the company has projected high-single-digit percentage of content behind the paywall, we are concerned about the aggressive transformation and user reception toward such moves given competitors such as Xiami, owned by Alibaba (BABA), or music platforms from smartphone makers such as Huawei Music still have very low percentage of content behind the paywall. The bottom line with putting content behind the paywall is that users are not accustomed to paying and that they can easily churn to the competing platforms to avoid such payment.

We believe that the stock could trade sideways until there is greater clarity on the magnitude of the impact from the short-form video. We do not recommend investors to buy on the dip as there is more downside risks associated with the stock.

Blame it on TikTok

Social entertainment revenue grew by 33% YoY to RMB4.6bn largely driven by a 23% increase in paying users while ARPU decelerated to RMB127/month, implying an 8% growth YoY.

What stood out was the weakness in MAU growth which is quite muted after a solid Q2 with net adds of only 3m.

We believe this weakness is mostly driven by the competition from short-form video platform that are attracting users away from TME and capturing an increasing percentage of user time. To address this challenge, TME has launched several initiatives such as penetrating the younger demographic, partnering with schools and universities to offer singing competitions, partner with movie and TV studios on campaigns around hit theme songs that resonate with this demographic group. Although TME is confident that these initiatives could draw users, we are more concerned about its ability to retain users. Without a question large marketing campaigns can attract users in the near-term, but user retention is a different story, and we are not sure whether TME has a proper strategy to retain the younger users who are engaged to TikTok more often than TME.

That said, the declining engagement will be a challenge to ARPU growth as indicated by the recent quarter when ARPU continues to decelerate to +7% YoY growth while the same time last year it was growing at +30%.

Subscription was driven by the paywall

Paywall appears to be the savior of the subscription segment, driving 4.4m net new subscribers during the quarter, which is the highest in eight quarters. Music subscription revenue grew 48% YoY to RMB942m with incremental improvement in paying ratio to 5.4% (+60bps) due to the gradual penetration into younger demographic and expanding the content library into the paywall, which TME expects to include 8-9% of the total songs by the end of this year.

To drive ARPU, promotions of the VIP package were the focus, and this largely resulted in an increase in ARPU this quarter compared with the prior quarter.

Although putting more content behind the paywall to encourage paying users and/or encouraging users to pay up for the VIP packages is a good way to drive ARPU growth, we question its sustainability as TME is not the only music service provider in China so it has little pricing power if the competitors do not follow suit with a similar paywall strategy. Given that competitors such as Xiami, NetEase (NTES), or even Huawei Music still have a small percentage of their content behind the paywall relative to that of TME, we believe that users could churn from TME and switch to a competing platform to avoid the fee.

In short, we are cautious on TME's near-term outlook as competitive pressure will continue to weigh in on its social entertainment business. Our understanding is that ByteDance is aggressively expanding its music services by acquiring content, and this will ultimately weigh in on TME's near- to medium-term growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.