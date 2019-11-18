Natural Gas Corrects - Let The Wild Ride Begin

After rising to a high at $2.905 per MMBtu on the December NYMEX natural gas futures contract on November 5, the price pulled back below the $2.60 level at the end of last week. The $2.905 peak was the highest price level for the energy commodity since late May.

Natural gas rallied because of a wave of cold weather that descended on broad areas of the United States over the recent days. At the same time, with the end of the injection season on the horizon, the price of natural gas was positioned for a rally as inventories will begin to decline as heating demand rises over the coming days and weeks.

We are coming into the most volatile time of the year in the natural gas futures arena. The shift from rising to falling stockpiles and the uncertainty of the average temperatures and the weather conditions during the winter months typically increases the price ranges at the start of the winter season each year. In 2019, natural gas is at a far lower price level than last year at this time, as stockpiles are significantly higher.

The latest dip in the natural gas futures market could be another buying opportunity before the season of high demand gets into full swing. The most direct route for taking risk in the natural gas market is via the futures and options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) move higher and lower with the price of natural gas futures.

The volatile season arrives

Futures markets always tend to anticipate the coming months. In natural gas, the price action in November and December typically reflects the market's concern or sentiment for the average temperatures during the coldest months of the year in the United States from January through March.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the price variance metric tends to be at an elevated level during the final months of the year. As an example, in October 2018, the metric was at 19.23%. By last December, it had jumped to almost 65%.

Last year was a dramatic example of natural gas's penchant for late-year volatility. The stars lined up on the bullish side of the market as inventories dropped to the lowest level in years, and a cold snap in November ignited a bullish fuse in the energy commodity.

Nothing compared to last year

Last November, natural gas experienced a dramatic rally for three reasons. Inventories found a peak at 3.247 tcf in November, the lowest level in years. In 2015 and 2016, the amount of natural gas in storage across the US peaked at over 4.0 tcf. Second, when cold temperatures descended on the US in November, the market became concerned that the stocks would quickly decline, and a shortage would develop if the cold start to winter continued throughout the entire season. Finally, a significant risk position by some market participants had them short natural gas and long crude oil. As the price of crude oil futures began to decline from $76.90 per barrel in early October to a low of $42.36 in late December, the unwind of the trade caused additional buying in natural gas.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of natural gas exploded to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November 2018, one year ago. The price last year at this time was the highest since 2014. The temperatures moderated following the late 2018 spike to the upside in the natural gas futures market. There was plenty of the energy commodity available to meet the demand for heating across the US. The early season rally gave way to selling, and the price fell steadily throughout the winter months, reaching a low at $2.029 per MMBtu in August, the lowest price since 2016. Natural gas was trading at around $2.72 per MMBtu as of Friday, November 15, 2019. The price was $2.209 below last year's high. Even though the injection season is at its end, there is a lot more gas in storage this year than last, and market participants are not overly short in the natural gas futures market.

Stocks reach a plateau

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas inventory report on Thursday, November 14. The market had expected an injection of around ten billion cubic feet into storage. The rate of injections had been slowing over recent weeks. The last triple-digit injection came for the week ending on October 11. While the flow into storage was at 89 bcf for the week ending October 25, the injection for the following week came in at only 34 bcf.

Source: EIA

As of the week ending on November 8, only three bcf of natural gas flowed into storage around the US, bringing the total amount of available stocks to 3.732 trillion cubic feet. While the available supply is 15.1% higher than last year at this time, it is only 0.1% above the five-year average. Last year, the amount in stockpiles peaked at 3.247, which was 482 bcf below the current level. Given the recent cold weather conditions and the latest injection data, the three bcf injection is likely to be the final of the season, and withdrawals should begin next week. The early consensus estimates for the week of November 15 show that the market expects over a 50 bcf withdrawal from stockpiles when the EIA releases its next report on Thursday, November 21.

December will be a critical month

The average temperatures over the coming weeks will determine the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures. At the end of last week, the price of natural gas was trading at the midpoint of the price range since mid-October when the market moved into winter trading mode.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the trading range in the December futures contract since October 11 has been from $2.388 to a high at $2.905. That trading band has been in place since August when nearby futures fell to a low at $2.029, and December futures reached a bottom at $2.339 per MMBtu. The midpoint of the recent range stands at $2.6465, which was a bit below where the December future was trading last Friday.

Since the price of natural gas declined from $2.905 on November 5 to its current level, price momentum has been declining. As of last week, it was in the upper region of oversold territory on the daily chart. At around a reading of 55, relative strength was neutral. Daily historical volatility at over 44.4% is typically elevated for this time of the year. Finally, the open interest metric stood at 1.175 million contracts as of November 14. Last year the total number of open long and short positions on NYMEX natural gas futures contracts was at 1.418 million contracts on the same day. The metric was almost one-quarter of one million contracts higher than the current level last year at this time. The decline in open interest is a sign that there is not an overabundance of speculative long or short positions that will send the price appreciably higher or lower over the coming weeks.

However, the weather conditions and temperatures across the US over the coming weeks will determine the price path of the energy commodity in the futures market in the winter month contracts.

I still favor the long side on dips

I continue to believe that natural gas is in the buy zone at the midpoint value at around $2.65 per MMBtu. I would add to long positions on a price dip, but if the price dropped to under $2.30 over the coming week, I would move to the sidelines. I am not looking for an explosive move to the upside, as we witnessed last year. However, one journey up to test $3 per MMBtu is possible before the end of 2019 and into the first two weeks of 2020. I continue to use the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products as well as the futures market to trade the volatile natural gas market. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ is a highly liquid short-term trading tool with $980.85 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 18 million shares. UGAZ charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. DGAZ is the inverse product with $169.92 million in net assets, and an average of over 1.18 million shares changing hands each day. DGAZ charges the same 1.65% expense ratio. Both UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in natural gas. The triple leverage causes significant time decay if the price of natural gas does not move consistently higher in the case of UGAZ or lower when it comes to DGAZ.

The price of natural gas moved from $2.388 on October 11 to a high of $2.905 per MMBtu on November 5 or 21.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ rose from $13.27 to $20.66 per share or 55.7% as it delivered just under a triple leveraged return on the upside.

The price of natural gas futures fell from the November 5 high to a low of $2.57 on November 13 or 11.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $86.30 to $119.38 per share or 38.3%, which was over three times the price decline in the futures market on a percentage basis.

The injection season in the natural gas market has ended, and supplies will begin to fall when the EIA releases its weekly report next week. We are now at the time of the year when volatility tends to peak. I believe the odds favor a challenge of the $3 per MMBtu level on January futures, but the early winter of 2019 does not have the potential to do a repeat performance to last year at this time, given the level of stockpiles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.