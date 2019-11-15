Valuation Keeps Me From 'Boarding' Kansas City Southern

Though it is my favorite railroad, I am passing on Kansas City Southern for now.

I have been bullish on the railroads as an industry for some time and Kansas City Southern (KSU) has been one of my favorites. The railroad’s most recent quarterly earnings report was strong and the stock is up 60% year-to-date. As you might expect, shares of the railroad are now trading with an extended valuation.

Are improving business fundamentals and double-digit dividend growth enough to make up for a mid-20s multiple?

Recent Earnings Results – Strong Revenue Growth Despite Flat Volumes

On 10/18/2019, Kansas City Southern reported third quarter earnings results.

Adjusted earnings-per share totaled $1.94, which was $0.15 above estimates and a 24% improvement from the third quarter for 2018. Revenue increased 7% to $747.7 million, which was slightly higher than expected. The adjusted operating ratio improved 270 bps to 60.7%.

Car loads overall were flat year-over-year and individual shipment categories were mixed during the quarter.

Chemical & Petroleum volumes were up 12% and revenue was higher by 21%, as petroleum carloads increased 29% while revenues were up 38%. Plastic revenues were up 13%. Chemicals had a 2% decline in volumes, but revenue per carload improved 10%.

Agriculture & Minerals carloads were up 10% and revenues increased 15%. Grain, which has been a headwind for several other railroads in recent quarters, had 14% revenue and 7% volume growth. Ores & Minerals performed very well during the quarter, with a 33% increase in carloads while revenues moved higher by 24%.

Industrial & Consumer Products had 2% revenue growth despite flat volumes. A 13% decline Forest Products carloads were offset by a 10% increase in metals and scarps and a 5% improvement in the other category.

On the other hand, energy revenues were lower by 11% and carloads were down 8%. Coal volumes were lower by 22% and crude carloads were down 29%. Crude revenues were also down 35%.

Intermodal revenues grew 1% as an increase in revenue per unit was partially offset by lower carloads.

Automotive had a 4% drop in car loads, leading to a 2% decline in revenues.

Kansas City Southern operating metrics improved in quite a few categories. Velocity was up 32% from the previous year and 11% sequentially. Terminal dwell was down 23% quarter-over-quarter and 4% sequentially. Car miles per day increased 14% and fuel efficiencies improved 5% from the previous year. The railroad is currently ahead of all of its targets for the year in each of these areas.

Kansas City Southern also gave guidance for the rest of the year. Volume growth is expected to be flat to slightly down for the year. At the same time, revenue is expected to grow between 5% and 7% due to higher revenue per unit. Kansas City Southern estimates that roughly 70% of its business units will show growth from the previous year.

The company has a 60% to 61% target for operating ratio and projects earnings-per-share growth of in the low to mid-teens for 2019 through 2021. Double-digit earnings growth isn’t unusual for Kansas City Southern the company has done this every year since 2010.

Kansas City Southern did have higher compensation costs during the quarter, but did counteract this with a lower headcount. Improved operating efficiencies allowed the company to lower its cars online by 17% since the beginning of the year.

Kansas City Southern also bought back 816,000 shares during the quarter and expects to complete its current $800 million stock buyback authorization by the end of the year. Cash flow is up 76% for the first nine months of the year compared to last year.

The railroad’s ability to produce higher revenue and strong earnings growth numbers are a testament to its business model considering volumes are not expected to increase from the previous year. This is why Kansas City Southern remains my favorite railroad.

Dividend Analysis – Low Yield, But Also Low Payout Ratios

Kansas City Southern increased its dividend by 11.1% for the upcoming 1/22/2019 payment. This marks the second consecutive year of a raise of at least 10%. Shares currently offer a yield of 1%, which is almost half of the average yield of the S&P 500. Those looking for income will likely pass on the stock.

Those looking for a safe dividend should be intrigued by the railroad.

Kansas City Southern paid out $1.44 in dividends in 2019. Using analysts’ estimates for earnings-per-share for the year of $6.97, the payout ratio is 21%. This is exactly the same as the company’s average payout ratio since it began paying a dividend in 2012.

Free cash flow also points to a very safe dividend. Over the last twelve months, Kansas City Southern has distributed $145 million of dividends while producing free cash flow of $630 million, for a free cash flow payout ratio of 23%.

Using either earnings or free cash flow, Kansas City Southern’s dividend appears very safe. Considering the company’s earnings and free cash flow growth, I think its very likely that shareholders can expect double-digit dividend growth to continue without worrying too much about the payout ratios reaching a level that is higher than normal

Valuation – Slightly Above Its Historical Average So I Am Waiting to Buy

A consequence of improving business is that the stock usually moves higher. And that is just what has happened to Kansas City Southern since the beginning of the year.

Kansas City Southern is easily the best performer in the railroad industry.

Trading at ~$154 and the average analysts’ estimate, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. This would be Kansas City Southern’s highest price-to-earnings ratio since 2014 if the stock were to average this valuation for the entire year.

The current multiple is also above the stock’s average of 20.9x earnings since 2010. This is also higher than the five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9.

Using earnings estimates for the year, if the stock were to trade with these average valuations, then the share price could fall to a range of $139 to $146. This is 5% to 10% below current levels and where I am looking to buy Kansas City Southern.

Final Thoughts

Kansas City Southern’s third quarter beat on the top and bottom-lines even with volumes flat from the previous year. The different product categories that the railroad ships were mixed, but the company does expect 70% of business units to be positive for the year. Kansas City Southern expects earnings growth to continue for the next few years as well.

Kansas City Southern has a short history of dividend growth, but just raised its dividend by 11%. The company’s earnings and free cash flow growth has resulted in the payout ratios remaining very low.

Unfortunately, the gains in the price have the stock trading slightly above its normal valuation range. So, while the railroad remains my favorite in the sector, I am waiting for a pullback before adding the stock to our portfolio.

