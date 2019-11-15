The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report Mid-October 2019: CEF Valuations Still Elevated

Note: This article was released to members on October 19, 2019.

Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earning coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of October 18, 2019.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 49.02% 8.07% 1.6 5% 14.52% 11.84% 27% 1.77% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 30.08% 7.74% 1.1 37% 6.19% 9.74% 31% 1.17% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 20.13% 6.13% 1.4 27% 22.74% 2.55% 26% 1.03% (MFV) MFS Special Value Trust U.S. Growth & Income 10.26% 9.12% 2.4 29% 12.72% 7.86% 0% 1.36% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 10.16% 11.52% 0.0 44% 4.42% -0.02% 0% 1.15% (ETO) EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 9.84% 8.34% 1.5 21% 14.14% 6.47% 25% 1.27% (FEN) First Trust Energy Inc&Growth MLPs 8.39% 10.26% 2.9 0% 2.23% 9.93% 26% 1.56% (HIE) Miller/Howard High Income Equi U.S. Dividend Equity 7.83% 12.33% 2.2 34% 4.52% 4.60% 20% 1.90% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income 7.41% 12.16% 0.8 23% 14.46% 3.96% 28% 1.37% (BUI) BlackRock Util, Infra & Power U.S. Utilities 6.76% 6.47% 0.2 35% 16.75% 0.90% 0% 1.10%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -35.03% 0.49% -1.3 #DIV/0! 6.44% -2.74% 0% 2.09% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.54% 10.84% -1.3 40% 0.00% -11.96% 0% 0.00% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -20.76% 6.71% 1.7 7% 7.36% 2.29% 0% 1.33% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -19.31% 6.48% 2.0 28% 24.04% 1.50% 31% 1.80% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -18.24% 4.99% -1.2 2% 2.57% -1.33% 0% 1.66% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -18.21% 13.87% -1.6 34% -3.43% -5.10% 11% 2.14% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Equity -17.67% 9.25% 0.6 -2% 11.02% 1.83% 0% 2.74% (RCG) RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund U.S. Growth & Income -17.35% -0.2 #DIV/0! -0.54% -1.36% 0% 2.51% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.32% 4.37% -0.2 -28% 4.39% -0.28% 38% 1.27% (RGT) Royce Global Value Trust Fund Global Equity -16.90% 0.43% -1.0 24% 5.18% -1.44% 6% 1.54%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 45.97% 16.22% 1.7 48% 2.64% 18.35% 1% 1.88% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 39.75% 15.01% 1.9 61% -5.10% 17.53% 34% 3.67% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 38.86% 7.79% 0.2 67% 8.28% 0.52% 68% 0.96% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 38.29% 4.70% 1.2 71% 15.62% 8.43% 44% 1.14% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 28.58% 8.61% 1.2 76% 8.75% 7.87% 26% 0.80% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 28.19% 7.35% 1.7 80% 9.41% 10.82% 24% 0.94% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 25.57% 9.59% -0.8 74% 11.02% -5.88% 28% 0.91% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 23.26% 5.10% 0.8 82% 16.64% 3.75% 28% 1.10% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 21.45% 9.89% -1.2 96% 7.76% -12.31% 32% 1.54% (PDI) PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multisector Income 21.15% 8.08% 1.9 105% 5.63% 7.36% 40% 1.90%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Mortgage Bonds -22.54% 1.00% -1.2 0% 0.00% -13.71% 0% 0.00% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -14.49% 6.40% 1.4 101% 20.26% 1.14% 35% 1.57% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -14.02% 7.80% -2.4 99% -3.49% -8.07% 29% 1.13% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -13.58% 3.90% 0.9 81% 9.21% 0.05% 30% 0.89% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -13.41% 5.15% 1.3 99% 14.20% 1.68% 24% 1.08% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.40% 8.52% -0.7 110% -4.48% -1.08% 27% 1.91% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -12.98% 7.84% 0.9 52% 13.64% 1.10% 32% 1.16% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -12.45% 8.82% 0.5 104% 1.94% 0.11% 28% 1.93% (JRO) Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps Senior Loan -12.33% 7.79% -0.7 101% 0.34% -1.17% 37% 1.36% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -12.25% 7.54% 0.1 88% 2.30% 0.06% 28% 1.19%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields, and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (FIF) First Trust Energy Infra. Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 2.9 -7.29% 8.22% 20% 9.94% 3.57% 26% 1.53% (FEN) First Trust Energy Inc&Growth MLPs 2.9 8.39% 10.26% 0% 2.23% 9.93% 26% 1.56% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 2.9 6.08% 12.51% 6% 20.18% 13.02% 27% 1.61% (JMF) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return MLPs 2.8 -2.67% 12.80% 0% -21.73% 4.52% 28% 1.55% (SCD) LMP Capital & Income Global Growth & Income 2.6 -6.20% 8.73% 10% 16.54% 4.18% 24% 1.25% (GNT) GAMCO Nat Res Gold & Income Covered Call 2.5 0.70% 10.22% 4% 3.96% 8.30% 0% 1.68% (MFV) MFS Special Value Trust U.S. Growth & Income 2.4 10.26% 9.12% 29% 12.72% 7.86% 0% 1.36% (GER) Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy R MLPs 2.4 -3.29% 13.72% 0% -22.29% 4.84% 33% 1.65% (DPG) Duff & Phelps Global Utility U.S. Utilities 2.3 -5.24% 8.93% 3% 13.84% 5.83% 29% 1.63% (HIE) Miller/Howard High Income Equi U.S. Dividend Equity 2.2 7.83% 12.33% 34% 4.52% 4.60% 20% 1.90%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GDV) Gabelli Dividend & Income U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity -3.0 -11.91% 6.54% 6% 4.09% -3.76% 21% 1.35% (IGD) Voya Glb Eqty Div & Prem Opps Covered Call -2.5 -12.97% 7.97% 21% 3.88% -5.36% 0% 1.24% (CHN) China Fund Inc Asia Equity -2.0 -12.56% 0.86% -10% 20.25% -2.53% 4% 1.82% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call -2.0 -10.07% 15.20% 7% -15.12% -11.68% 0% 1.27% (HQH) Tekla Healthcare Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.9 -11.38% 9.73% -1% -5.74% -1.51% 0% 1.03% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs -1.9 -13.33% 10.50% 0% -53.73% -20.08% 25% 1.81% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.8 -10.46% 9.77% -3% -6.31% -2.82% 0% 1.19% (IID) Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc Global Equity Dividend -1.8 -10.58% 11.82% 10% 5.46% -5.73% 0% 1.56% (IDE) Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat Global Equity -1.6 -12.58% 8.20% 5% 2.29% -2.90% 0% 1.22% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -1.6 -18.21% 13.87% 34% -3.43% -5.10% 11% 2.14%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EFF) EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund Senior Loan 3.6 -8.14% 6.34% 97% 0.14% 4.62% 36% 1.42% (WIA) Western Asset Infl-Lnkd Income Government Bonds 3.2 -11.55% 3.57% 64% 9.27% 1.65% 31% 0.94% (DUC) Duff Phelps Utility&Corp Bond Investment Grade 2.7 -3.87% 4.59% 62% 0.00% 4.07% 29% 0.98% (WEA) Western Asset Premier Bond Investment Grade 2.5 -0.57% 5.58% 104% 12.43% 4.76% 25% 0.95% (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust Senior Loan 2.5 -11.03% 6.28% 102% -0.84% 2.36% 28% 1.63% (NID) Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni National Munis 2.4 -2.97% 3.73% 99% 10.18% 3.67% 36% 0.90% (CCD) Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income Multisector Income 2.4 5.89% 9.69% 37% 7.98% 6.63% 33% 1.57% (NXP) Nuveen Select TaxFree Income National Munis 2.3 -0.46% 3.45% 103% 12.22% 4.00% 1% 0.26% (GFY) Western Asset Variable Rate Multisector Income 2.3 -7.12% 5.71% 91% 3.42% 3.25% 20% 1.23% (NMT) Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income Massachusetts Equity 2.1 -5.84% 3.52% 107% 12.74% 5.43% 37% 1.15%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -2.4 -14.02% 7.80% 99% -3.49% -8.07% 29% 1.13% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Trust Mortgage Bonds -1.8 -2.45% 6.03% 84% 3.55% -1.52% 28% 1.63% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -1.4 -10.15% 4.22% 118% 12.31% -2.03% 37% 1.13% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income -1.2 21.45% 9.89% 96% 7.76% -12.31% 32% 1.54% (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Mortgage Bonds -1.2 -22.54% 1.00% 0% 0.00% -13.71% 0% 0.00% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income -1.0 -0.97% 10.92% 57% 5.62% -4.73% 30% 1.37% (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending High Yield -1.0 -7.67% 0% 0.00% -4.41% 0% 0.00% (JSD) Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan -0.9 -10.57% 8.41% 103% -0.98% -1.67% 39% 1.44% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income -0.9 1.28% 11.18% 41% 5.98% -4.43% 33% 1.33% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income -0.8 25.57% 9.59% 74% 11.02% -5.88% 28% 0.91%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 22.38% 5.14% -0.6 11% 9.42% -2.72% 0% 1.49% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 22.37% 5.46% -0.3 11% 9.25% -1.36% 0% 1.42% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 18.78% -0.14% 0.1 0% -14.89% -0.80% 30% 1.89% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs 16.07% -8.19% -0.9 0% -20.71% -2.33% 38% 1.71% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 15.70% -14.41% -0.7 0% 4.02% -2.01% 0% 1.35% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 15.20% -10.07% -2.0 7% -15.12% -11.68% 0% 1.27% (NTG) Tortoise MLP Fund MLPs 14.93% -4.45% 0.9 0% -18.12% 0.77% 37% 1.89% (JMLP) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps MLPs 14.91% -9.24% 0.7 0% -24.46% -0.48% 28% 1.89% (DSE) Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML MLPs 14.90% -6.70% -0.1 0% -22.24% -1.46% 36% 2.16% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 14.27% 2.20% 0.8 10% 3.59% 3.46% 12% 1.33%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 17.15% 18.02% -0.3 126% -16.03% -12.50% 37% 4.91% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 17.10% -10.96% -0.1 41% 2.19% -0.40% 38% 1.34% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.22% 45.97% 1.7 48% 2.64% 18.35% 1% 1.88% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 15.01% 39.75% 1.9 61% -5.10% 17.53% 34% 3.67% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 15.00% 18.05% 1.5 58% 3.28% 8.63% 33% 1.97% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategies Multisector Income 12.49% -0.30% 1.8 36% 10.10% 5.46% 27% 1.92% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 12.30% -6.32% -0.2 80% -3.18% -0.77% 30% 2.33% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan 11.80% -0.76% 1.5 77% -5.20% 7.41% 0% 0.37% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 11.69% -1.62% 1.9 41% 8.01% 5.97% 28% 1.83% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 11.18% 1.28% -0.9 41% 5.98% -4.43% 33% 1.33%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.54% 10.84% -1.3 40% 0.00% -2.55 -11.96% 0% 0.00% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -18.21% 13.87% -1.6 34% -3.43% -2.52 -5.10% 11% 2.14% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -14.41% 15.70% -0.7 0% 4.02% -2.26 -2.01% 0% 1.35% (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -13.18% 12.77% -0.7 28% -16.64% -1.68 -2.90% 12% 1.96% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Equity -17.67% 9.25% 0.6 -2% 11.02% -1.63 1.83% 0% 2.74% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call -10.07% 15.20% -2.0 7% -15.12% -1.53 -11.68% 0% 1.27% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.37% 12.21% -0.3 0% -11.82% -1.51 -1.22% 34% 1.76% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -15.97% 9.24% -0.2 0% -17.15% -1.48 -0.77% 25% 2.20% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -16.59% 8.46% -1.0 0% -32.13% -1.40 -0.27% 18% 2.86% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs -13.33% 10.47% 1.9 0% -53.73% -1.40 -20.08% 25% 1.81%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -10.96% 17.10% -0.1 41% 2.19% -1.87 -0.40% 37.5% 1.34% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.40% 8.52% -0.7 110% -4.48% -1.14 -1.08% 27.2% 1.91% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -12.45% 8.82% 0.5 104% 1.94% -1.10 0.11% 28.2% 1.93% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -14.02% 7.80% -2.4 99% -3.49% -1.09 -8.07% 29.3% 1.13% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -10.77% 9.70% 0.6 33% 6.86% -1.04 1.12% 40.0% 1.27% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -11.77% 8.81% 1.4 73% 7.83% -1.04 1.87% 28.1% 1.26% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -12.98% 7.84% 0.9 52% 13.64% -1.02 1.10% 31.7% 1.16% (TEAF) Tortoise Essential Assets Inco Multisector Income -12.06% 8.16% 0.0 21% 0.00% -0.98 #VALUE! 0.0% 0.00% (TLI) Western Asset Corporate Loan Senior Loan -12.08% 8.11% 1.3 84% 1.56% -0.98 1.18% 32.4% 1.40% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -11.90% 8.23% 0.5 104% 1.11% -0.98 0.26% 34.9% 2.26%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount, and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount, and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -18.21% 13.87% -1.6 34% -3.43% 4.04 -5.10% 11% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.54% 10.84% -1.3 40% 0.00% 3.32 -11.96% 0% 0.00% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call -10.07% 15.20% -2.0 7% -15.12% 3.06 -11.68% 0% 1.27% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs -13.33% 10.50% -1.9 0% -53.73% 2.66 -20.08% 25% 1.81% (IGD) Voya Glb Eqty Div & Prem Opps Covered Call -12.97% 7.97% -2.5 21% 3.88% 2.60 -5.36% 0% (GDV) Gabelli Dividend & Income U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity -11.91% 6.54% -3.0 6% 4.09% 2.34 -3.76% 21% 1.35% (IID) Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc Global Equity Dividend -10.58% 11.82% -1.8 10% 5.46% 2.25 -5.73% 0% 1.56% (HQH) Tekla Healthcare Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -11.38% 9.73% -1.9 -1% -5.74% 2.10 -1.51% 0% 1.03% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -10.46% 9.77% -1.8 -3% -6.31% 1.84 -2.82% 0% 1.19% (IDE) Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat Global Equity -12.58% 8.20% -1.6 5% 2.29% 1.65 -2.90% 0% 1.22%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -14.02% 7.80% -2.4 99% -3.49% 2.62 -8.07% 29% 1.13% (JSD) Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan -10.57% 8.41% -0.9 103% -0.98% 0.80 -1.67% 39% 1.44% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.40% 8.52% -0.7 110% -4.48% 0.80 -1.08% 27% 1.91% (JRO) Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps Senior Loan -12.33% 7.79% -0.7 101% 0.34% 0.67 -1.17% 37% 1.36% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -10.15% 4.22% -1.4 118% 12.31% 0.60 -2.03% 37% 1.13% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -12.05% 7.84% -0.5 101% 0.37% 0.47 -0.60% 38% 1.35% (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -10.77% 6.82% -0.6 21% 4.06% 0.44 -3.14% 0% 0.75% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -11.94% 7.79% -0.4 101% 0.09% 0.37 -0.37% 38% 1.41% (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Mortgage Bonds -22.54% 1.00% -1.2 0% 0.00% 0.27 -13.71% 0% 0.00% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opp Term Trust Mortgage Bonds -2.45% 6.03% -1.8 84% 3.55% 0.27 -1.52% 28% 1.63%

6. Summary Statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -4.46%, a moderate increase of 36 bps from -4.82% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts narrowed by 3 bps to -6.19%, while fixed income CEF contracted by 85 bps to -3.89%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.90%, down 2 bps from 6.92% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.56% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.00% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.67, a slight increase from +0.60 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.30, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +0.89.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3- or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here are the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z trailed the average at 3 months and was about even at 6 months.

Here are the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z slightly underperformed the average of fixed income CEFs at both 3 months and 6 months.

Commentary

In this month and a half (September to mid-October), the macro narrative was dominated by possible resolutions to both the US-China trade war, as well as Brexit. International stocks (ACWX) led with a +4.30% gain, followed by U.S. stocks (SPY) at +2.05%. Junk bonds (JNK) gained +0.59%. Corporate bonds (LQD) fell -0.76% while long-term treasuries (TLT) dropped by -4.89% as the risk dial switched back to "on". A basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) gained +2.05%.

We saw volatility spike up again towards the end of September, although to lower levels than were seen during August. The VIX ("fear gauge") is now down to nearly their summer lows.

Last month (The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - September 2019: Volatility Spike Dampens CEF Valuations), we commented that the spike in volatility put a slight damper on closed-end fund valuations, yet they were still expensive relative to their recent history. This negativity appeared to be short-lived, however, as valuations have rebounded again and are now sitting an average discount of -4.46%, second highest over the last 12 months.

As we've had many new members recently who are interested in following our portfolios, I'd like to point them in the direction of last month's missive and the one from two months ago where we discuss the merits of being patient and the dollar-cost averaging ("DCA") strategy. To reiterate, I think it is fine to slowly DCA into the "buy" or "hold" rated funds in any of our three portfolios. This way you can see how funds behave, how their premium/discount values fluctuate with respect to each other, as well as have a chance to execute our "compounding income on steroids" strategy when the opportunity presents itself.

Not much else is happening on the broader CEF front this month! (Aside from the corporate actions that we are covering in our Weekly CEF Roundup series).

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For October 2019, my top 3 picks are:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD): 7.97% yield, -12.97% discount, -2.5 z-score, -5.36% distance, 0% leverage, 1.24% baseline expense, 21% coverage.

(IGD): 7.97% yield, -12.97% discount, -2.5 z-score, -5.36% distance, 0% leverage, 1.24% baseline expense, 21% coverage. Gabelli Dividend and Income Fund (GDV): 6.54% yield, -11.91% discount, -3.0 z-score, -3.76% distance, 21% leverage, 1.35% baseline expense, 6% coverage.

(GDV): 6.54% yield, -11.91% discount, -3.0 z-score, -3.76% distance, 21% leverage, 1.35% baseline expense, 6% coverage. Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO): 7.80% yield, -14.02% discount, -2.4 z-score, -8.07% distance, 29% leverage, 1.13% baseline expense, 99% coverage.

These were picked out of the top D x Y x Z lists.

IGD's is the 5th-ranked D x Y x Z equity fund. valuation is temporarily depressed by a recent (and massive) distribution cut of -34% (from $0.061 to $0.04/month). As the fund's discount of -12.97% is significantly below its 1, 3 and 5-year averages of -7.63%, -7.05% and -8.41% respectively, there could be chance for some mean reversion of the discount here.

GDV is ranked 6th in the D x Y x Z equity list. Its valuation has been hit by its ongoing rights offering (which we discussed here). However, the extent of dilution should be quite small since the fund (last quote $20.23) is trading quite close to its fixed subscription price of $20, so perhaps we might see less than 100% subscription here. With the current discount of -11.93% some ways below its 1,3 and 5-year average of -8.17%, -7.59% and -9.09% respectively, there could be some rebound potential as well.

The final pick we chose was HFRO, the top-ranked D x Y x Z fund from the fixed income list. Highland Capital Management LP filed for bankruptcy (see links in this post) last week. Although this news should not directly affect HFRO, it still hit the share price hard and the fund now trades at a discount of -14.02% with a 1-year z-score of -2.40%. Why did we choose HFRO rather than the more deeply discounted NHF (-18.21% discount, 1st-ranked D x Y x Z equity fund) and HGLB (-23.54% discount, 3rd-ranked D x Y x Z equity fund)? The answer is that the latter two are hybrid funds, including significant concentrations in stocks of affiliates as well as entities with dubious NAV marks such as TerreStar. So, NHF and HGLB should be viewed as speculative investments, despite their seemingly attractive valuations. Even though none of these picks (being more of short/medium term plays) are in our portfolios, I still would not be comfortable recommending NHF and HGLB. To be clear, I'm not saying that they will be bad investments going forward - they may very well rebound strongly from here - just that there are significant risks in these positions. This applies to HFRO too, but to a lesser extent.

