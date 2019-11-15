ARC Resources: An Early Holiday Gift

Sometimes prices go from bargain to dirt cheap. There is just no telling how far back into the doghouse a stock price can go once Mr. Market decides that the stock is not worth owning at any price. ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is one of those companies that is now up against the back wall of the doghouse. An asymmetrical long-term reward while incurring very low long-term risk was assured at higher prices. Now the curve has become more favorable for investors.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: ARC Resources Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

This company has long had a policy to keep funds flow from operating activities somewhat near the long-term debt levels. Under no circumstances has this management in the past allowed to remain near twice cash flow. There has always been property to sell or other methods to quickly bring the balance sheet back into line with a conservative cash flow management strategy.

Nonetheless, despite the very conservative balance sheet, Mr. Market frets about temporary outspends of cash flow from operating activities while management takes advantage of great pricing during weak industry conditions to reposition the company. Above all, Mr. Market worries about the non-existent threat of a dividend cut.

The current dividend at C$.05 per share each month, is far less than half of the annual cash flow. That allows for plenty of capital spending. The strong balance sheet allows for property swaps and other repositioning programs. This management often sells rising cost properties and buys lower cost properties no matter the immediate cost. Despite a very long history of profitable growth, the market acts as though history will not repeat itself.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 14, 2019

The market cap plus the debt (in American Dollars) is in the $2 billion range. That is roughly 3 times cash flow for this conservatively managed growth company. The current roughly 10% yield would be icing on the cake. At a market bottom such as this, the appreciation potential of such a stock is so appealing that even if the dividend would be taxed heavily by the investor, the capital gains potential alone should provide an excellent return.

Meeting The Current Challenges

ARC Resources has been a "gas producer" with an edge in several key areas for a long time. All management does during times like these is magnify some of those advantages until the market smiles on the company again.

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

Management will simply increase the amount of more profitable liquids produced to increase profitability in the current low priced gas environment. Any dry gas drilling will be pursued in some of the lowest cost acreage in the industry. Condensate is in high demand in Canada to mix with thermal oil and heavy oil so that oil flows through pipelines. Canada has long needed to import enough condensate or appropriate light oil to mix with the heavy oil produced. That is not likely to rapidly change in the future. So the strategy to drill for more profitable liquids should result in long-term enhanced profitability.

Combine that with the fact that many companies such as this employ counter-cyclical strategies and it becomes clear that this company, as a consolidator, should have a bright future.

Costs

This is a company that was located "there" first. So the acreage costs are rock bottom (oftentimes from years ago). That makes a lot of key costs cheaper as shown below.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

This company was located in some key areas in Canada before those areas benefited from the continuing industry technology revolution. That meant that the company simply adopted new industry costs as it experienced a revival along with the areas in which it already had production.

It is actually a similar story with competitors in the United States such as Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Antero Resources (AR) that were early arrivers to what is now known as low cost acreage. Cheap acreage increases overall profitability measures and helps to keep finding and development costs low when that acreage cost is part of the consideration.

The weak Canadian dollar is a huge competitive advantage at the current time. But that weaker dollar also gives investors two ways to win. Traditionally the Canadian Dollar gyrates in a relationship with the United States dollar. Therefore in the future, the Canadian Dollar should strengthen towards a 1:1 relationship with the United States Dollar. United States investors would then win even if the company did not grow as long as the company holds its profits steady.

Given the tendency to grow over time, this stock could be a big winner if the Canadian Dollar strengthens over time compared to the United States Dollar and the company manages to grow profits.

The production is diversified in that the company can produce dry gas cheaply. But management also manages leases that produce rich gas needing further processing for profitable margins. As with Antero Resources and Range Resources (RRC), should pricing indicate that dry gas is more profitable, then the company simply shifts drilling to the dry gas areas until the commodity picture changes.

Incremental costs are different from high costs in that they increase company profitability. Oftentimes the assets behind those incremental costs have a fast payback so that overall strategy profitability of the further processing strategy is assured no matter what the accounting shows in the current quarter. High cost producers such as California Resources (CRC) and Denbury Resources (DNR) have no switching options. They are solely dependent upon favorable sales prices to survive.

Pricing

Superior pricing strategies are part of the success story for a company like this.

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

Like American counterparts Range Resources and Antero Resources, this company diversifies into several superior markets so that an unfavorable development in one market still allows the company to report better pricing. Long-term contracts also avoid a lot of pricing gyrations that plague many competitors. Of course there is that underlying successful hedging strategy.

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

Much of the Canadian industry successfully diversifies vertically. Several American companies such as Antero Resources and Laredo Petroleum (LPI) have tried to demonstrate the value of their midstream subsidiaries by either selling them for gains (Laredo Petroleum) or selling some shares to the public for market valuation (Antero Resources). Canadian companies rarely copy that practice. There is often a lot more unrecognized value in these larger companies as a result.

These companies in Canada also benefit from less volatile earnings. The captive earnings generated by the wholly owned midstream segments provide steady cash flow during times of industry weakness. Many United States natural gas producers do not have this inherent benefit. Those that do often at some point sell all or part of the midstream segment owned to raise cash for other uses.

The Future

A financially strong company such as ARC Resources has many options to adopt to changing industry pricing conditions.

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

It does not take a whole lot of oil production as a percentage of production to make a significant profitability difference. In Canada, condensate is often more profitable to produce than oil because of the demand from heavy oil producers and thermal oil producers for condensate. The result is that ARC Resources has the ability to materially increase profits even if production does not increase for a while.

In the past, if management wanted to outspend cash flow, then it simply designated some non-core assets as salable and sold them to raise cash. There is absolutely no reason to assume that the balance sheet strength is in any danger for the foreseeable future.

The usual risks of lower commodity pricing or even management issues are far more likely to affect competitors long before this company suffers any financial distress. The low costs built into the company strategy give it a long-term advantage compared to many competitors. That could change over the long term. But the advantage will probably not melt away quickly.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: ARC Resources October 2019, Investor Slide Presentation

The costs shown above are excellent by many measures. One of the more interesting phenomenon is the attempt by primarily gas producing companies to move into liquids producing areas while maintaining those low gas producing costs. This is challenging a lot of traditional operating procedures among the primarily liquids and oil producers. The result will probably be lower oil prices for the foreseeable future as more unconventional resources are produced. It is amazing all the different avenues available to companies to improve costs.

In the meantime, this out-of-favor company is clearly priced for a disaster that is not going to happen. There is a whole lot of competitors that will suffer long before this company even begins to sweat. The dividend clearly anticipates a distribution cut. Then again this is the bottom of the market, so no matter what happens, positive news should be just around the corner.

The stock is at multi-year lows and is at a mouth watering multiple of cash flow. It may take some time for this bargain to work out. But a company with the history of ARC Resources should be priced at about 10 times cash flow. So there is plenty of upside potential even if the market decides a discount in the future is in order. The risk of long-term principal loss on this investment is minimal.

I analyze oil and gas companies like ARC Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AETUF AR AM LPI FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 2 CRC calls.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.