Oi S.A. Is Transforming Into A Leading Telecom Infrastructure Wholesaler For 5G In Brazil

Should Oi successfully complete its fiber build out and transform itself into a fixed telecom infrastructure company, at an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, Oi’s ADR’s should be worth approximately $2.40-$2.90 a share.

Expected proceeds from asset sales as well as tax credits should provide Oi with sufficient liquidity to complete the build out of its fiber-to-the-home broadband service.

Thesis Overview

Despite weaker than forecast earnings and a declining cash position, Brazilian telecom carrier, Oi S.A. presents a compelling opportunity to buy what should become a leading telecom infrastructure company, whose 360,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable will provide the necessary infrastructure for the build out of 5G networks, at less than 5x pro forma EBITDA as Brazil transitions to 5G mobile networks. Should Oi successfully raise sufficient capital from the sale of non-core assets allowing it to complete its fiber build out and transform itself into a fixed telecom infrastructure company, at an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is a discount to fixed telecom infrastructure peers that trade at approximately 12x EBITDA, Oi’s ADR’s should be worth approximately $2.40-$2.90 a share.

Company Background

Oi S.A. is telecommunications service provider in Brazil that offers a range of services, including mobile and fixed telephone services, interconnection, data transmission (including broadband), Pay-TV and other telecommunications services. Oi has an approximate 17% market share in mobile communications and 33% in fixed telephone services. Oi estimates owning approximately 360 thousand km of fiber optic cable distributed across all of Brazil and that its mobile coverage area reaches approximately 94% of the Brazilian population.

Reorganization

In June 2016, OI filed a petition for Judicial Reorganization in Brazil to address its high debt load and declining liquidity. Oi’s liquidity crisis resulted primarily from several factors including: 1) the deterioration of the Brazilian economy and its effect on Oi’s ability to retain customers and exchange rates; 2) onerous capital requirements imposed on fixed telephone concessionaires despite marginal returns; 3) the imposition of large administrative fines imposed by ANATEL, the Brazilian telecom regulator and 4) over R$55 billion in financial debt.

Oi’s Judicial Reorganization Plan (“JRP”) was ratified in January 2018 reducing Oi’s financial debt from approximately R$55 billion to R$16 billion. Additionally, under the JRP, Oi raised R$4 billion from its former bondholders and shareholders to help Oi expand its fiber broadband service and expand its 4G and 4.5G mobile service coverage.

In August 2019, Oi reported steepening losses and cash burn in the 2nd Quarter of 2019 as it faced a weaker Real currency and higher capex requirements to build out its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. Oi’s equity has dropped nearly 50% as the market is concerned that at the current cash burn rate, Oi will run out of cash and be unable to complete its FTTH build-out. However, in addition to its leading fiber position in Brazil with 363,000 kilometers of fiber, Oi has other significant assets that it is seeking to monetize, which if successful, should provide Oi with the necessary capital to complete its FTTH build-out and transform itself into a high margin telecom infrastructure company.

Valuation

Oi estimates that it will raise between R$6.5 billion-R$7.5 billion from selling non-core assets such as towers, data centers, real estate and its 25% stake in Unitel (Oi_Asset_Sale_Estimates). The recent passing of Brazilian telecom law PLC 79, which allows companies to own telecom assets outright, such as cellphone towers and valuable real estate rather than just using them under a concession, should make these assets more attractive to potential buyers. Additionally, Oi has received expressions of interest from local mobile competitors such as Telefonica, TIM Brasil, and America Movil’s Claro as well as foreign companies such as China Telecom and AT&T to purchase Oi’s mobile telecom business. If Oi were to elect to sell its mobile telecom business that could raise at least an additional R$2.5 billion as well as reduce capital expenditures on its mobile network and obviate the need to participate in further spectrum auctions. Moreover, Oi is expecting approximately R$2 billion in tax credits. Should these transactions prove to be successful, Oi will have sufficient capital to build outs its FTTH strategy to an estimated 4 million customer base in 2021.

Based on a 25% adoption rate from the number of homes passed to the number of homes actually connected to Oi’s FTTH service, Oi estimates that it costs approximately R$1,200 per customer in construction costs and an additional R$900 in installation costs per FTTH customer, which would translate into approximately R$8 billion in capex to build out its FTTH base from 200,000 to 4 million projected customers in 2021. Oi estimates that it will generate approximately R$85 month from FTTH customers resulting in approximately R$4.1 billion in FTTH revenue. Oi also estimates that FTTH EBITDA margins are approximately 70%, including corporate expenses, resulting in FTTH EBITDA of approximately R$2.8 billion. Using an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is a discount to telecom infrastructure transaction multiples and where other telecom infrastructure companies trade at and Oi should be worth R$1.91/share after accounting for R$11.4 billion in net debt, pro forma for expected proceeds from asset sales. Oi’s ADRs represent 5 ordinary shares. Using a 4x USD:BRL exchange rate, would value the ADRs at approximately $2.90/share vs. a current trading price of $1.15/share.

Conclusion

The recent passing of PLC 79, a new law governing telecom regulation in Brazil, should give Oi the ability to monetize its non-core assets for approximately R$6.5 billion-R$7.5 billion. Moreover, Oi has received expressions of interest for its mobile telephone services business, which could generate another R$2.5 billion. Additionally, Oi’s approximate R$4 billion cash balance, R$2 billion in expected tax credits and higher cash flow from operations as result of reduced concession payments that amounted to approximately R$680 million in 2Q19 and the completion of payments to its former creditors under the Judicial Restructuring Proceedings that amounted to approximately R$1.1 billion in 1Q19 should further enhance Oi’s liquidity. Oi’s FTTH should generate approximately R$2.8 billion in EBITDA at 70% margins. Using an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple would value the ADR’s, after accounting for R$11.5 billion in net debt, at approximately R$2.90/share.

Risks

1. Weakening of Brazilian economy and De-valuation of the Real.

2. Non-Core Asset Sales proceeds come in lower than expected.

3. Oi should be able to generate at a minimum R$4 billion of assets sales as that amount represents Oi's arbitration win affirming its 25% stake in Unitel, in which case Oi's ADR's would still be worth approximately $1.50/share.

4. If costs related to the five buildout come in significantly higher or the number of homes passed for Oi's FTTH build out come in lower than expected we would reassess our thesis.

Supplemental Documents:

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIBR.C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.