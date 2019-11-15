Oil Prices Look Ready To Take Off

One big fear in the oil markets is that global demand growth is slowing, caused in large part by the fallout of Trump's trade wars (particularly with China). This is a legitimate concern that needs to be monitored closely, but amidst all the pessimism, the market is overlooking some other really strong and bullish long-term information. Even if global demand growth slows some, a more structural change could result in US crude production actually falling in the next year or two as opposed to rising. This would bode well for oil bulls and any companies that are essentially long crude, especially if the market doesn't adjust prices higher as this change grows.

A look at DUCs

One measure of long-term oil production potential that analysts rely on is the DUC count, or the number of wells that are drilled but left uncompleted. As part of the regular process of planning future output, E&P (exploration and production) firms in the industry sometimes build up inventories of drilled wells that have not yet been completed. A big reason for this comes down to cost. In one article from 2017, for parts of the Permian Basin, another Seeking Alpha author calculated that drilling costs in the region typically cost about 30% of a well's overall cost. Completion costs accounted for 62% and facilities expenses came out to the final 8%. Seeing this disparity, E&P firms may drill today with the intention of making the final investment to bring the wells online only when they need to or when energy prices rise high enough warrant the extra investment.

For years, even as oil prices collapsed and natural gas prices followed suit, the DUC count soared. As an example, back in July of 2014, when the oil downturn really began, the DUC count was 4,835 nationwide. Even with prices crashing, the DUC count continued to rise until it hit a then-all-time high of 6,424 in January of 2016. For a few months, until November of that year, the DUC count dipped, eventually falling to 5,410, but then, it resumed its growth spurt again. By March of this year, it had risen to a peak of 8,251. This is, in itself, a bad thing for oil bulls because it shows that there's the capacity for oil companies to turn on the taps if the proper conditions arise. To make matters worse, crude output continued to rise during the period of rising DUC counts, meaning that things could get really bad if companies began tapping their uncompleted wells.

*Created by Author

In recent months, though, the picture has changed in a rather bullish way. Since peaking in March of this year, the DUC count dropped 511 (through September) for a decline of 6.2%. The biggest drop alone came from August to September, with a drop of 206. This shows that the monthly declines are worsening. Even with the August-to-September rate continuing, we could see December's count fall to as little as 7,122, but if the decreases accelerate then seeing the DUC drop to 7,000 or lower is entirely possible.

*Created by Author

It's important to make a distinction here between the two components of the DUC count: the drilled wells and the completed wells. As an example, in March of this year, we saw 1,400 wells drilled and 1,395 wells completed. This resulted in March's DUC count rising by the difference, or just 5 wells. Since March, the completion rate of wells has remained practically constant, fluctuating only mildly between 1,381 and 1,408. The number of drilled wells, however, plummeted from 1,400 to 1,184 in September, each month seeing a decline over the prior month. This shows that, even as the number of wells being completed is roughly unchanged (presumably to match production and growth expectations of the firms in this space), the companies are investing a lot less in drilling, leading to a decrease in their inventory levels.

*Created by Author

For now, it's likely we can see output remain flat, or even increase further, especially considering well productivity improvements, but at some point, the falling inventory of DUCs will result in companies either being forced to cut back or being forced to invest more into their capex budgets. As an example, if we see the August-to-September DUC decline continue in perpetuity, by the end of next year, the DUC count will be down to 4,650. If, on the other hand, the completion rate remains unchanged at 1,390 and the drilled rate continues the average 31-well decline it has seen over the past 7 months, then, by the end of 2020, the DUC count would be only 930. That would place the markets at a critical risk of shortage.

Production trends are bullish

Another important metric to look at relates to the monthly change in output among the largest basins in the US. In the graph below, you can see the monthly change, for January through November of this year versus last year (with last year's December factored in), calculated by the EIA. What the data illustrates is that this year's figures are a lot less severe than what we saw in 2018. In all, from January through what is estimated for November, production this year is forecasted to rise by 693,195 barrels per day. Over the same period in 2018, the increase was much higher at 1.558 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

What this indicates is a rather bullish picture for oil investors. Even as the DUC count falls and as the completed rig count per month essentially flatlines, we are seeing the growth of output this year significantly tail last year. This also bodes well because it's suggesting that next year's output will probably tail this year's, likely moving the market even more into a bullish stance as OPEC and Russia continues their production cuts.

Takeaway

Right now, there are concerns regarding oil demand growth, but the market is completely ignoring the supply side of the equation. Data today suggests that it's only a matter of time before output flatlines, perhaps even next year, or declines. When this does transpire, if the market's not expecting it, the reaction could be great for oil bulls and scary for the bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.