Amarin Has The Last Laugh

Whatever be the outcome of that question, Vascepa is now officially a multi-billion-dollar drug asset.

Yesterday, an FDA advisory committee panel voted 16 to 0 to approve an expanded label for Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa that will make it a multi-billion-dollar blockbuster drug that could potentially outshine the performance of Humira and Lipitor.

As I watched the committee members debating on the target population on my screen, and whether approval should be for primary or secondary prevention, I think I said to myself - "It does not matter; we are through."

Yes, we are through indeed; however, it still does matter whether Vascepa gets approved for the entire patient population it is targeting, or it gets a less inclusive label. I missed this part of the adcomm, but someone who says they were present at the meeting posted the following on Twitter:

Let's first quickly discuss what is at stake here, and then focus on potential hurdles to approval for primary prevention, and whether those hurdles are easily overcome.

The stake

I discussed one aspect of the stake in my previous article. Vascepa is currently approved for the very high risk population, those with TG above 500 mg/dL. However, the labeling says that "The effect of VASCEPA on cardiovascular mortality and morbidity in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined."

What is going to change now - in fact, there are two things - are that, one, Vascepa will almost certainly be approved for patients with hypertriglyceridemia, that is, those with TG above 200 mg/dL and established CVD, with the added labeling of CV benefit in this population. And two, the drug will also almost certainly be approved for what has been called the Diabetes Cohort, that is, diabetic patients aged 50 or more with a high risk of CVD.

The problem here is that the actual Diabetes Cohort (Cohort 2) in the REDUCE-IT trial had the following actual characteristics:

Baseline characteristics suggest that the actual trial population was narrower than defined. For example, although as planned, 30% of the total population met enrollment criteria per the Cohort 2 definition, baseline characteristic data reveal that: 99% of patients had diabetes

95% had hypertension or were taking antihypertensive medication

68% met age criteria for an additional risk factor. Therefore, most patients in Cohort 2 had diabetes plus at least two additional risk factors, as defined. Additionally, the rate of established CVD in the diabetes cohort was not insignificant, including patients with prior MI, stroke, and revascularization. Furthermore, not only did most patients had baseline triglycerides 200 mg/dL or greater, but also approximately 72% were 175 mg/dL or greater, significantly higher than the proposed threshold of 135 mg/dL. More importantly, these triglyceride levels were achieved in a population in which 88% of patients were on either moderate- or high-intensity statin therapy with adequate control of LDL-C.

So, the diabetes cohort basically overlaps with the high-risk cohort, and not with the lower risk 135 mg/dL cohort. That means, the two populations I discussed in the earlier paragraph are effectively the same people, give or take a few millions.

Bottom line of the above discussion is: there are 40 million patients in the first indicated population, and an additional few millions - my guess was at least 20 million - in the low risk cohort. Vascepa's current label covers no more than 4 million patients, but the guaranteed expanded label will cover 40 million patients. Whether it will cover those additional few millions - that is at stake here.

There are two hurdles, by my count - one, as the FDA has said, the actual trial population does not cover the population in the requested indication, and two, recent safety findings and whether they can limit a too-broad coverage.

The trial population question

In its briefing docs, the FDA says that Amarin using the terms primary and secondary prevention is a misnomer, and the FDA will use different terms.

Note that CV Risk Category 2 comprised patients with diabetes and multiple risk factors, including some patients with established CVD, therefore the terms "primary prevention" and "secondary prevention" used by the applicant are imprecise to describe the categories. This review will refer to CV Risk Category 1 as 'Established CVD Cohort' and CV Risk Category 2 as 'Diabetes Cohort' interchangeably with 'CV Risk Category 1' and 'CV Risk Category 2'.

Now, these categories are defined as follows:

Established CVD Cohort - Consists of patients aged 45 or more with a documented cardiovascular disease (I am keeping it simple; those interested in details should check page 18 of the FDA briefing docs). Diabetes Cohort - Diabetic patients aged 50 or more, with at least one of nine mentioned CVD risk factors.

In its draft question, the FDA mentions two defined but overlapping patient populations - beyond established CVD patients - that could be included in the indication. These are as follows:

Adult patients with triglyceride levels greater than 135 mg/dL and additional risk factors for CVD, without regard for age, diabetes status, or adequacy of LDL-C control (proposed by applicant).

Risk Cohort 2, which represented 30% of the REDUCE-IT trial population and comprised patients aged 50 years and older without established CVD, who had diabetes, one or more additional risk factors for CVD, and hypertriglyceridemia despite optimized statin therapy to achieve LDL-C less than 100 mg/dL.

Of these, the second one, which is the Diabetes Cohort, is clearly included in REDUCE-IT and should not cause a major problem. The issue seems to be with the first set - adult patients with triglyceride levels greater than 135 mg/dL and additional risk factors - which is what I would call a "derived" patient population.

Now, if you go back to the FDA document, the FDA quite clearly says that the purpose of the meeting is really to decide on this patient population (emphasis mine):

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the benefits and risks of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) for an indication to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events as an adjunct to statin therapy in adult patients with elevated triglyceride levels (TG ≥135 mg/dL) and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The FDA's relevant discussion of this point is in section 4.3, pages 47 and 48. The language is clear and easy for the layperson to understand, hence I will only provide the summary here:

In summary, the trial population represents a higher risk group than the proposed indicated population, encompassing patients with diabetes and additional risk factors, and hypertriglyceridemia despite optimized statin therapy. There is no evidence in REDUCE-IT that AMR101 is the appropriate therapy in lower-risk patients who may have elevated LDL-C in addition to mild hypertriglyceridemia and who would benefit from optimization of statin therapy first.

This is the crux of the problem.

The solution to the TG-CVD relation problem: leave it to the docs

I think its solution lies in the purported relation between lower/lowering TG and CV risks. Vascepa has clearly demonstrated its efficacy in reducing CV risks. Whether the grouping of patients with varying risks of CVD should be related to their TG levels could itself be the question. If the relation cannot be established, there's no reason for not approving Vascepa for all CVD at-risk patients irrespective of their TG level. Here I would like to refer to an interesting comment on my previous article that is relevant to this discussion:

There are opinions both for and against this in scientific literature. In 2016, two researchers reported that "Despite three decades of several additional researches, the controversy regarding the relation between TG and CVD still persists." Another researcher, writing in The Lancet, "hoped for" conclusive evidence "as to whether lowering triglycerides reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease." A somewhat dated statement from the American Heart Association said the following in 2011 while potentially implicating TG for CVD:

The independent relationship of triglycerides to the risk of future CVD events has long been controversial. An article published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 1980 concluded that the evidence for an independent effect of triglycerides was "meager,"3 yet despite several decades of additional research, the controversy persists. This may in part reflect conflicting results in the quality of studies performed in the general population and in clinical samples. Second, in studies demonstrating a significant independent relationship of triglycerides to CVD events, the effect size has typically been modest compared with standard CVD risk factors, including other lipid and lipoprotein parameters.

A much more recent paper published in the same journal last month is very relevant to REDUCE-IT and confirms some aspects of our discussion:

In randomized controlled trials, triglyceride lowering is associated with a lower risk of major vascular events, even after adjustment for LDL-C lowering, although the effect is less than that for LDL-C and attenuated when REDUCE-IT is excluded. Furthermore, the benefits of marine-derived omega-3 fatty acids, particularly high-dose eicosapentaenoic acid, appear to exceed their lipid-lowering effects.

Note that last sentence carefully. The benefit here is, of course, reduction of CV risks. That benefit is much more than just how much TG is reduced by the drug.

What I want to conclude from this somewhat complicated scientific discussion is that, since the scientific community itself is not convinced about the TG-CVD relation, and since Vascepa clearly reduces CVD, then, safety concerns being mitigated, Vascepa's approval should not be tied to TG levels by the FDA.

The safety question

In the original 2012 Vascepa approval, there was no major safety issue in the labeling:

However, in the REDUCE-IT trial, some new safety concerns were raised. I discussed these briefly in my previous article, and focused on mitigating factors as well. Briefly, safety differences from placebo are quite small, and while the first one, atrial fibrillation/flutter seemed to be a non-treatment emergent baseline pre-existing condition, the bleeding issue wasn't large scale, and in my opinion, could be controlled with supporting treatment.

The question now for the FDA is whether to approve the drug for lower-risk patients whose risk-benefit quotient will have a higher threshold or only approve it for higher-risk, established CVD patients whose benefit from the drug will certainly outweigh the small risk.

If the panel is to be believed, the FDA will have to approve for the lower-risk patient population as well.

In my considered opinion, the FDA should do this, along with labeling that addresses the risk question, and leave it to prescribing physicians to decide what's good for their patients.

Thanks for reading.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.