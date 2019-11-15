Lebanon: Public Finance Gone Wrong

The Lebanese Government have mismanaged their public finances for too long, and risk breaking the social contract making investments into Lebanon in the near future a highly volatile investment. Lebanon was once a bastion for political stability in an otherwise unstable region, but this no longer the case. It had been a beacon for many and has some of the highest levels of development in the region, being called the Switzerland of the East, and its capital, Beirut, being called the Paris of the East. This had started to fall away after the Lebanese Civil War, but more importantly has been called into question more recently with the political upheaval and civil unrest. This discord has strong and deep economic roots regardless of the progress made. It stems from high levels of public debt and fiscal mismanagement. The government has been unable to further grow rising GDP per capita, with extreme youth unemployment and an extreme import leaning balance of trade.

We will begin by discussing the youth unemployment rate. The rate currently stands at around 17.36% as seen in the graph below. This is an unusually high rate can lead and has led to feelings of economic despair amongst the youth which has led to the current political protests. The high rate of youth unemployment can also point to a stagnation of sorts in the economic growth and job creation of the Lebanese economy.

Source: Statistica

This can be clearly seen in real GDP growth rates, alongside forecasts for future growth. It is forecasted to be around ~2% of GDP growth. While this rate may be sustainable for developed nations, it is not a fast-enough rate for middle-income nations to pull themselves out of the so-called middle-income trap and could further exacerbate the economic issues that Lebanon finds itself suffering from.

Source: IMF

We now move on to the extreme levels of government debt that Lebanon has, alongside some speculation as to how it was possible for the Lebanese government to amass such record levels. The Lebanese gross government debt stands at a ratio of 1.5:1 to GDP. It is forecasted to be at 2:1 to GDP by the 2030s, as seen in the graph below. This is an extreme amount of debt only truly rivaled in the world by Japan, Greece, Venezuela and Sudan. This is not truly a club many countries want to join, and with a population of approximately 7 million people, this is a heavy debt burden to be carried. This situation is most likely caused by the high import to export ratio Lebanon has, as can be seen again in the graph below. It also has a strong fiscal deficit that has continuously helped expand the debt load.

Source: IMF

Source: OEC (Red line represents imports, and blue represents exports.)

Moving into the forward-looking forecast, Lebanon is facing a demographic decline, and a relatively strong one at that by just looking at its median forecasts. It will be forecasted to remain around 6 million people for the foreseeable future with a further dip off into the far future. This will exacerbate the issues the country is facing through not being able to increase its tax base, or possibly to find the labor needed to have a competitive advantage in low labor cost manufacturing or services.

Source: UN

This demographic shift can and hopefully will force the government to truly reform its fiscal stance, and debt burden to ensure the strength and growth of the economy going forward. This seems to a difficult task for Lebanon due to its unique power-sharing form of governance, alongside its geographical location making it a primary location for Syrians who are fleeing or dealing with the Syrian Civil War soon entering its ninth year. This is a potential bright spot for Lebanon with Lebanese firms being a possible benefactor of Syrian rebuilding efforts if and when the Civil War ends in the near future. All of this is to describe a high-risk investment that does not seem to have any veritable upside in the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.