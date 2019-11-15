Sea Limited Third Quarter Earnings Beats Estimates; Raising Price Target To US$47

Despite shortfall in e-commerce earnings, there's good progress towards continued monetisation in digital and e-commerce units. Raising twelve-month price target to US$47 and placing a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) announced its 3Q FY 2019 earnings results ending September 30, 2019, which showed total Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) revenues rose 197.70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 3Q FY 2019 to US$610.14 million, and net GAAP losses narrowed to US$206.10 million in 3Q FY 2019 compared to net GAAP losses in 3Q FY 2018 at US$218.02 million.

Total adjusted revenues, a pro-forma financial measurement which allows investors to follow trends of SE’s overall group monetisation capabilities over time, came in at US$763.26 million, up 395 percent YoY in 3Q FY 2019, while total adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed to US$30.80 million in 3Q FY 2019 compared to total adjusted EBITDA losses in the previous year at US$183.75 million. The 3Q FY 2019 total adjusted revenues and adjusted loss per share beat consensus estimates of US$700.71 million, and US$0.45 respectively,

With both adjusted digital entertainment (NYSE:DE) unit revenues and e-commerce unit revenues showing better than expected results, management revised the FY 2019e adjusted DE unit revenues upwards to US$1.7 billion and US$1.8 billion from the previous estimated range of US$1.6 billion and US$1.7 million. As for the adjusted e-commerce unit revenue estimates for FY 2019e, this has been raised to US$880 million and US$920 million from the previous US$780 million and US$820 million estimates.

Management cited the higher FY 2019e adjusted revenue guidance during the earnings call due to its observations of revenue growth across different markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America (LatAm), and new markets like India.

While some news organisations have highlighted the expanded adjusted EBITDA losses for the e-commerce unit (Shopee) at US$253.71 million in 3Q FY 2019 compared to US$214.86 million in the previous year, SE continues to make good progress in its key e-commerce markets like Taiwan which recorded a positive adjusted EBITDA, even after allocation of the headquarters’ common expenses in 3Q FY 2019.

Moreover, looking deeper into the financials, adjusted EBITDA margin losses as a percentage of adjusted e-commerce unit revenues, narrowed to 98.60 per cent in 3Q FY 2019 from adjusted EBITDA margin losses of 301.60 per cent in 3Q FY 2018.

Overall, while the profitability for SE’s e-commerce unit might still be mired with prolonged losses, we believe that continued growth from SE’s digital entertainment unit, along with continued progress towards achieving positive operating cash flows, and possible replication of the positive adjusted EBITDA gains of the Taiwanese e-commerce operations to other geographical areas, we feel that SE deserves some recognition for its efforts to drive growth, while maintaining good progress towards eventual profitability.

Thus, we are raising our previous twelve-month price target of US$26 to US$47, and upgraded our rating from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’.

Latin America is seen as the next leg of growth for Sea Limited

During the 3Q FY 2019 earnings conference call, management has extensively highlighted about its progress towards penetrating deeper into the e-sports market in Latin America, especially with the introduction of its flagship ‘Free Fire’ battle royale game in Latin American countries like Brazil.

According to Forrest Li, group chairman and chief executive officer at Sea Limited, Free Fire has been ranked by mobile applications rating firm App Annie as one of the top five most downloaded mobile games globally in 3Q FY 2019 and was the highest gross mobile game in Latin America. Li then cited the example of its “Clash Squad” as an example where it allowed teams of four to compete against each other. Free Fire, according to Li, has also been increasingly transformed as a national pastime game in Latin America.

In addition, SE has rolled out its largest e-sports event featuring Free Fire World Series, and has seen strong online engagement with these events. The final match of its Brazil qualifiers recorded over one million concurrent viewers online.

Moreover, SE has also partnered with its gaming compatriot, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) in introducing the Speed Drifter (QQ Speed) into Latin American markets. Together with Free Fire, SE has demonstrated that it has worked through various efforts in extending the footprint with its expanding Latin American user base, hinging on the success of Free Fire, and making several inroads in the continent.

We noted that one of the missing parts to this Latin American expansion story that shareholders might soon question is the lack of details regarding the breakdown of its revenue segments by countries in the region. We think that as the company starts its global expansion into new areas including India, the geographical breakdown of the revenues and profits will soon be disclosed in future earnings releases.

Financial performance of Digital Entertainment Unit shows healthy growth

Source: Sea Limited 3Q FY 2019 earnings results

As readers might note that since 1Q FY 2018, the digital entertainment unit registered healthy growth with adjusted revenues rising almost 4-fold YoY to US$451.00 million, and adjusted EBITDA rising by almost five-fold to US$265.96 million in 3Q FY 2019.

Tony Hou, Group Chief Financial Officer of Sea Limited cited continuing improvement in the monetisation of its lineup of games including its flagship Free Fire game, its joint partnership games with Tencent called Speed Drifter (QQ Speed), and the recent rollout of the Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) with Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), which according to media reports by VG24/7 noted that it hit 148 million downloads during its first month debut in the video gaming market.

On DE unit’s adjusted EBITDA growth, CFO Hou noted that the YoY increase was partially driven by operating efficiencies.

During the earnings call, Yanjun Wang, Sea Limited’s Group Chief Corporate Officer was adamant in not divulging the games lineup, but she disclosed that the company is constantly hiring talented game developers which numbered to around 300 at its gaming studios in Shanghai, China, up from 200 game developers a couple of quarters ago. She assures investors during the call that as the DE unit continues to expand, Sea Limited is prepared to hire the best game developers to build up its lineup of game titles.

Shopee is the next front for Sea Limited’s e-commerce ambitions

Source: Sea Limited 3Q FY 2019 earnings results

As we noted earlier that SE’s adjusted e-commerce unit (Shopee) adjusted revenues grew by 261.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to US$257.21 million, while adjusted EBITDA losses for Shopee unit mount, coming in at US$253.71 million in 3Q FY 2019, compared to adjusted EBITDA losses of US$214.86 million in 3Q FY 2018.

However, investors might need to dive in deeper into the financials in order to understand the bigger picture about Shopee and its overall financial performance, and not necessarily the headline adjusted EBITDA losses for the unit. Yes! Admittedly, adjusted EBITDA losses for Shopee unit did rise YoY, but its monetisation efforts, reach, and other operational improvements cannot be ignored as well. There is also a need to take into the context of how e-commerce in Southeast Asia, a key regional market for SE works.

According to CEO Li during the earnings call, he cited the latest Google-Temasek report 2019 which indicated that the projected e-commerce gross merchandise values (GMVs) in Southeast Asia will likely grow from US$38.2 billion in FY 2019 to US$153 billion in 2025. This is almost a 4 to 5-fold jump within a span of approximately six years. Moreover, take rates, expressed as total adjusted e-commerce revenues as a percentage of total GMV rose to 5.6 per cent in 3Q FY 2019 from 2.6 per cent in 3Q FY 2018. This is almost a 30 basis points (bps) spread from 3Q FY 2018 (see below chart).

Source: Sea Limited 3Q FY 2019 earnings results

Moreover, SE’s adjusted marketplace platform revenues expressed as percentage of GMV came in at 4.5 per cent in 3Q FY 2019 as compared to 3.6 per cent in 2Q FY 2019. Therefore, we can see that quarterly changes of this metric generally depicted SE’s continuously drive towards continuous shopper engagement through personality-themed promotions with international soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, and incorporating streaming onto the Shopee application platforms to form what is widely known method of enticing e-commerce shoppers called “Shoppertainment”.

In addition, SE disclosed in its latest financials that total orders in Indonesia grew YoY by 116.6 per cent to 138 million orders, while daily average orders in Indonesia grew by 117.8 per cent to 1.5 orders per day as compared to approximately 0.7 orders per day. As Indonesia continues to be one of Southeast Asia’s largest economies, and the rise in the middle-class populations who readily embrace e-commerce as a way of life, this holds big promises for Sea Limited to continue expanding in the country, and the whole Southeast Asian region as well.

Valuation forecasts for Sea Limited going forward

Now comes the important part which investors are looking out for. What exactly are the valuation forecasts out in the Street right now.

In the latest post- 3Q FY 2019 earnings poll of eleven sell-side analysts, six rated the stock with ‘Very Bullish’, and five rated as “Bullish”. None rated “Neutral” or below. The latest twelve-month consensus price target is US$43.92.

For the purposes of our valuation estimates, we continue to use the enterprise value – to – revenue (EV/Revenue) method, and sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) methods to compute our FY 2019e and FY 2020e target estimates. Taking into account the revised adjusted revenue guidance cited by management during the 3Q FY 2019 earnings call, we narrowed down a list of potential public-listed peers in the market that might parallel closely to Sea Limited’s operations.

For the digital entertainment peers, we included the following four listed peers for comparison purposes, and they are as follows:

Digital Entertainment Peers EV/Revenue (FY 2019e) EV/Revenue (FY 2020e) Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) 6.29 5.56 Nexon Co., Ltd (OTCPK: NEXOF) 2.76 2.06 NCSoft Corp. (KSE: A036570) 6.51 4.48 Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) 7.35 5.70 Median EV/Revenue multiples 6.40 5.02

Source: SeekingAlpha.com, and Marketscreener.com

Next, we use the same format, this time round, applied to the e-commerce unit, and the three listed peers which we that matches closely to Sea Limited’s business in the online shopping space is as follows:

E-commerce Peers EV/Revenue (FY 2019e) EV/Revenue (FY 2020e) Alibaba Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) 5.97 4.49 Pinduoduo Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD) 10.30 6.00 Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) 20.30 15.10 Median EV/Revenue Peers 10.30 6.00

Source: SeekingAlpha.com, and Marketscreener.com

We noted the both digital entertainment and e-commerce units historically form around 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively of Sea Limited’s total revenues. Therefore, using the estimated FY 2019e and FY 2020e revenue estimates of US$2.88 billion, and US$3.64 billion respectively, and taking into account the existing outstanding share count of 444.96 million as of 3Q FY 2019, we arrive at an estimated twelve-month price target of US$47.38 and US$40.17 for FY 2019e and FY 2020e respectively.

FY 2019e FY 2020e Sea Limited Estimated Revenues (US$'millions) 2,880 3,640 Digital Entertainment Unit Estimated EV 9,218 9,140 E-Commerce Unit Estimated EV 11,866 8,736 Total Estimated EV 21,084 17,876 No. of Shares Outstanding (Millions) 444.96 444.96 EV/Shares $47.38 $40.17

Source: SeekingAlpha.com, Marketscreener.com, and own estimates

We noted that our twelve-month price targets closely align to the Street’s consensus price target estimate of US$43.92.

How should investors position themselves for the stock?

While the overall fundamentals of Sea Limited remain intact, investors do need to be mindful the potential execution risks that come with expansion into Latin America. For example, the entry by Sea Limited into the e-sports industry in Latin America might require several years of continuous marketing promotions in order to expand its reach. This might come with heavy capital expenditures which could potentially erode the cash resources and profits.

Moreover, and this is important for many investors who are looking for long-term returns with the stock. The question over the state of profitability of Sea Limited’s Shopee unit might require one to stay patient for a long time, and perhaps longer than they might anticipate. If investors might have come across some headlines in the press, management has been quoted as saying that they are willing to sacrifice margins in order to achieve market share. This means that they are prepared to stay long haul, including incurring high expenditures in order to grow their e-commerce reach. However, this is based on assumptions that Southeast Asia will continue to grow in the next five to ten years, and should the region falter in a worst-case scenario, investors might not reap much gains from their investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.