Markel Is Inexpensive With Underappreciated Growth

Introduction

Markel Corporation (MKL) is often called “mini-Berkshire” (BRK-a, BRK-b) for its strategy of combining profitable insurance underwriting, significant investing in stocks and operating non-insurance businesses. The successful long-term implementation of this strategy has made Markel quite well-known within investment world and in this post I assume that readers are generally familiar with the company and will skip a detailed description (a good collection of articles regarding Markel is posted on this site).

Markel is generally recognized as a "quality", though not traditional, insurance company. It implies a long list of positive investment attributes and below are some of them:

Long history of profitable underwriting

Growing premiums

Growing net investment income

Outstanding equity investment track record

Successful M&A activity

Respectful ROE

Low leverage

One class of common shares

Management incentives are aligned with long-term performance and shareholders' interests

Reporting is quite transparent and the company has not been involved in controversial activities

This list can be further elaborated but I just want to emphasize a simple point: qualitatively MKL gets high marks and deserves further consideration.

Valuation

There are several ways to estimate the MKL intrinsic value which produce similar results and we will use arguably the simplest based on SOTP (sum of the parts) approach: let us estimate the present value of company's productive assets and material liabilities. The difference will become our estimate.

The productive assets consist of investments, cash (for an investment company cash, unless excessive, is a productive asset), a collection of non-insurance businesses (Markel Ventures), a fronting fee collecting insurance business (Program services), and insurance-linked securities (ILS) management.

The material liabilities consist of major components of float (losses payable and unearned premiums), life insurance liabilities in run-off mode, deferred taxes primarily due to unrealized stock gains and debt.

Please note that we omit certain assets and liabilities that are non-productive, non-material or mostly cancel each other (reinsurance recoverable and payable, restricted cash, accounts receivable and payable, etc.). If we account for them it will not change the valuation noticeably.

The results are summed up in the following table that uses the actual results for full 2018 and the actual balance sheet lines for Q3 2019 and my estimate of annualized EBITDA based on 3 quarters of 2019 (annualization in this post is done by applying growth rates for three quarters of 2019 vs 2018 to full year 2018 results).

Table 1: Estimation of MKL Intrinsic Value

Sources: 2019 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q and author’s calculations

In Table 1 we stated that the present value of unearned premiums and losses payable is zero. In reality, the balance sheets list significant numbers (in billions) for both items. However, the company actually reports the future values for these numbers. Claims will be paid in the future, sometimes far in the future. And though unearned premiums will be earned rather shortly, they will be replaced by newly generated unearned premiums. And so, we can argue that these items will be exhausted only in the distant future if ever. Discounting of these future liabilities to their present values results in zero.

To better perceive this argument we can imagine that the "float" (primarily unearned premiums and losses payable) for a certain type of insurance company is a revolving credit line that you will never have to pay down (if the "float" is growing) and that does not charge you any interest (if your underwriting is consistently profitable). Would you call this revolving credit line a liability?

The above line of reasoning was popularized by Warren Buffett in relation to Berkshire Hathaway. Does it hold for Markel? To make it work, Markel has to meet at least 3 tests:

Its underwriting should be consistently profitable as this assures the float to be free of charge.

Table 2 lists the company’s combined ratios for last 15 years and demonstrates that Markel’s underwriting is profitable (with about 96% average combined ratio) and consistent (its combined ratio exceeds 100% only once in five years on average).

Table 2: MKL Combined Ratios

Sources: 10-Ks, 10-Q for Q3 2019

Net premiums earned (NPE) should be growing. This assures that both unearned premiums and losses payable are growing over time and so we will never have to actually pay them down reducing cash or investments. The annual figures for NPE starting with 2015 are as follows (all dollar numbers, except per share, here and elsewhere are in millions): $3,824, $3866, $4,248, $4,712, $5,008 (last figure for 2019 is annualized). We can extend this sequence far in the past and still register the same trend.

Reserving should be conservative. Basically, it means that we can rely on estimates of future losses payable. In each 10-K we can check reliability of previous estimates (in 2018 10-K it is presented on pages 89-91) and they almost always turn out to be conservative, i.e. actual losses turn out to be less than their estimates. From time to time it manifests itself through favorable reserves development.

Markel meets all 3 tests and we are likely to be correct when calculating its float present value as zero. Most other entries in Table 1 are self-explanatory but some of them deserve additional comments:

The Markel Ventures value has crystallized only recently. In their 2019 annual letter referring to short-term noise that hampers visibility, the Markel co-CEOs wrote: “When you examine longer periods of time, those distortions fade away and the economic reality of the underlying business comes through. Keeping with our theme of looking at results over five-year periods, the results from Markel Ventures shine through. Over the last five-year period, revenues totaled $6.4 billion compared to $1.7 billion and EBITDA totaled $709 million compared to $206 million.”

Markel Ventures EBITDA for 2018 was $170M and its adjusted EBITDA (adding back expenses of internal investigation and remediation in one of Ventures' companies and goodwill impairment) was $203M. Annualizing three quarters of 2019 produces EBITDA of $292M (without any adjustments). Based on management, EBITDA, though far from perfect, is the best metric to evaluate the collection of businesses. In Table 1 we used a non-demanding multiple of 7.5X to determine the Ventures’ value (this particular multiple for a collection of manufacturing and service companies is rather arbitrary but is significantly lower than the current "Market without financials" EBITDA multiple of 11.3X as listed by The Stern Business School). This value in both 2018 and 2019 turns out significantly higher than the Markel Ventures equity of $858M at the end of 2018, which justifies the strategy of investing in non-insurance companies.

Program services is a quickly growing and high-margin business which was acquired about 2 years ago. For this business EBITDA is almost equivalent to pretax income: there is no depreciation or capital expenses and we only have to amortize intangible assets arising from purchase accounting. This justifies using a higher multiple of 10 for EBITDA of $72M and $85M in 2018 and 2019 (as annualized).

At this point, ILS management is the most controversial and unclear part of evaluation. It actually consists of 3 parts: Markel CATCo, Nephila and Lodgepine. Of those, Lodgepine was just established, Markel CATCo is in run-off mode and based on Q3 2019 earnings call was operating at a loss during the first three quarters due to internal review and litigation. But Nephila definitely looks more promising. Markel acquired Nephila a year ago for $973M and based on management the business performs as expected. So, one way to evaluate it is based on the acquisition price. However, I elected to do it more conservatively: in Q3 the ILS management business as a whole produced EBITDA of slightly less than $9M or $35M on an annualized basis. Since we know that CATCo delivered net loss, Nephila is likely to bring at least $35M annually and its value is $350M at 10x multiple.

And the last comment refers to the row I named “Deferred Tax on Equity Gains @50%”. At this point, it is not very significant but is likely to grow noticeably in the future. In 2018 the investment portfolio included equity securities of $5,721M at market value with the cost of $2,972M. These unrealized gains produced a deferred tax liability which can be estimated at 0.21*($5,721-$2,972) = $577M, where we use the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. But again, this figure is the liability’s future value payable when and if equities are sold. Buy-and-hold investors like Thomas Gayner, Markel co-CEO in charge of investments, hold equities for many years. Let us assume 10-year holding period for stocks (this figure seriously underestimates the holding period for major stock holdings of Warren Buffett, likely role model for Thomas Gayner). Using an 8% discounting rate (I will later explain this particular figure) produces a discounting factor of 2.15 so roughly only half of this liability as on the balance sheet should be taken into consideration.

Our calculations in Table 1 suggest that the current stock price ($1165 at the moment of writing) underestimates MKL value at about 20%. However, even assuming that all qualitative investment factors (such as sustainability of earnings, management’s integrity, regulatory environment, resistance to technology disruption, etc.) are positive, it is not sufficient to form an investment decision. We need to develop at least some idea of MKL expected growth and will do it employing an approach similar to the one used for valuation.

Growth Estimates

I think that the opportunity with Markel stems not so much from the stock current undervaluation (though it obviously matters) but rather from under-appreciation of its growth potential.

In Table 3 we summed up the results for last 4 years for PRETAX income. 2019 figures were calculated by annualizing actual numbers for 3 quarters. Based on the data in Table 2, we used the average combined ratio of 96% for determining of normalized underwriting profits.

Historic stock returns are close to 10%. Attributing roughly 2% to dividends, we end up with 8% of normalized appreciation (dividends are accounted for in Net Investment Income). This explains why earlier we used 8% as the discounting rate to figure out the present value of deferred taxes on equities capital gains. In Table 3 we assumed that stock holdings are growing at 10% consisting of 8% of appreciation and, perhaps, 2% of additional purchases (the actual numbers are higher).

Table 3. MKL Normalized Earning Potential and Its Growth

Sources: 10-Ks, 10-Q for Q3 2019, author’s calculations

I highlighted the weighted average of our estimates of expected pretax income growth and average buybacks. Combining them we can expect the normalized pretax growth per share of about 10.5%, slightly higher than our assumed 10% of stock market appreciation. However, there is some ground for further optimism here:

Thomas Gayner has historically outperformed the S&P 500 stock index which we did not account for. Please note, that the historical over-performance of MKL equity portfolio vs index provides one of the most compelling reasons to own MKL. As we noted before, stock gains are taxed much lighter than other sources of pretax income. Since it is currently the biggest source of earnings, the after-tax income growth will be higher than the pretax income growth of 10%. Program services are growing fast but they are still too small to seriously affect the company’s results. Based on management, this segment is expected to keep growing (partially due to synergy with Nephila) and so its input will become more significant and, perhaps, very significant. Nephila manages $10.5B of ILS and can supply part of it as underwriting capital to Program services fronting capabilities. This activity has already started. Here is from the latest 10-Q: "For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, gross premiums written through the Company’s program with Nephila were $126.4 million and $360.6 million, respectively, all of which were ceded to Nephila Reinsurers" In Table 3 we have completely ignored the investment management growth because currently it is unclear how to calculate it. However, the Nephila’s equity of about $973M comprises 9% of the Markel’s total equity at the end of 2018, and the management is obviously hopeful about its future contributions (just check 2018 Annual Letter and recent earnings calls). Similar to Berkshire Hathaway, we can expect the MKL performance versus the index to be better during stock market bad years due to the contribution of multiple non-correlated sources of income.

It is challenging to quantify the items above but incrementally they are likely to add to growth. Markel Ventures, Program services and Investment Management are relatively new engines of growth and so far have barely contributed to the MKL results.

Risks

Remaining within realms of "known unknown" there are two clear risks specific to Markel:

Over-reliance on equities. Currently stocks in the investment portfolio, at $6,979M, are equal to about 66% of MKL equity. Management stated that the target for equity holdings is about 80% of equity. In theory it may make the company stock susceptible to market risks more than other insurance stocks. In reality, during the last market downturn at the end of 2018, MKL shares dropped from $1061 to $954 or about 10%. The market was down close to 20% and, for example, a classical insurer Travelers (TRV), that does not have significant stock holdings in its investment portfolio, dropped about 13%. Perhaps, the market properly judged that the temporary decline provided Markel some opportunities to buy stocks at lower multiples, add to buybacks and enter into more M&A for its Markel Ventures segment. One might also argue that market declines are transient in nature and should not matter much for long-term investment strategy. Berkshire Hathaway history provides good evidence for the last argument.

Significant misjudgement in M&A. This risk, from my standpoint, is the most real. First of all, Markel has already made mistakes in both insurance (Markel CATCo) and non-insurance (an unidentified company within Markel Ventures) segments. I suspect that Markel CATCo misfortunes (the probe, the corresponding impairment charge at the end of 2018 of $179M, the subsequent litigation and expensive remediation actions) are at least partially responsible for the current significant market discount. So far the impact of these unsuccessful acquisitions has been limited and isolated. Most of bigger acquisitions (particularly in insurance and reinsurance segments) have benefited the company (though it is too early to form a judgement on Nephila acquisition despite initial encouraging signs). Still, since the M&A activity remains central to Markel, this risk will not go away.

Conclusions

MKL is trading inexpensively, with an estimated 20% discount to intrinsic value, with at least 10.5%, and likely higher, estimated long-term growth. The company-specific risks are limited and primarily related to possible misjudgement when committing to significant acquisitions. The company has multiple engines of growth and depending on environment can opportunistically invest in the most promising engine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKL BRK.B TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.