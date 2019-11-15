Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/12/19

Includes: PBF, QTNT
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Quotient (QTNT)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • PBF Energy (PBF)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TriNet (TNET)
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)
  • Align Technology (ALGN)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Quotient

QTNT

JB*

$17,500,000

2

Agi T

DIR, BO

Trinet

TNET

AB

$12,402,585

3

Sofinnova Venture Partners IX

BO

Galera Therapeutics

GRTX

JB*

$9,000,000

4

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$6,540,645

5

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,991,330

6

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Galera Therapeutics

GRTX

JB*

$4,999,992

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$4,225,735

8

Novartis Bioventures

BO

Galera Therapeutics

GRTX

JB*

$3,000,000

9

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

10

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,789,797

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$45,173,058

2

Schar Dwight C

DIR

NVR

NVR

S

$38,993,468

3

Regents Of The University Of California

BO

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

CNST

S, JS*

$32,931,635

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,339,450

5

Kao Min H

CB, DIR

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$5,516,493

6

Race Charles

O

Okta

OKTA

AS

$5,304,403

7

Lacob Joseph

DIR

Align Technology

ALGN

S

$5,204,898

8

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,402,244

9

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$4,342,467

10

Roberts Brett A

CEO, DIR

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$4,249,382

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.