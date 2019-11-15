Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Quotient (QTNT)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

PBF Energy (PBF)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Okta (OKTA)

NVR (NVR)

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Kellogg (K)

Garmin (GRMN)

Facebook (FB)

CarGurus (CARG)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TriNet (TNET)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Align Technology (ALGN)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Quotient QTNT JB* $17,500,000 2 Agi T DIR, BO Trinet TNET AB $12,402,585 3 Sofinnova Venture Partners IX BO Galera Therapeutics GRTX JB* $9,000,000 4 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $6,540,645 5 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,991,330 6 New Enterprise Assoc 14 BO Galera Therapeutics GRTX JB* $4,999,992 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $4,225,735 8 Novartis Bioventures BO Galera Therapeutics GRTX JB* $3,000,000 9 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 10 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,789,797

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $45,173,058 2 Schar Dwight C DIR NVR NVR S $38,993,468 3 Regents Of The University Of California BO Constellation Pharmaceuticals CNST S, JS* $32,931,635 4 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,339,450 5 Kao Min H CB, DIR Garmin GRMN AS $5,516,493 6 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $5,304,403 7 Lacob Joseph DIR Align Technology ALGN S $5,204,898 8 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $4,402,244 9 Hsing Michael CEO, DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $4,342,467 10 Roberts Brett A CEO, DIR Credit Acceptance CACC S $4,249,382

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

