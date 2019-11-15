J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Kevin and good morning, everyone.

As a reminder, the presentation this morning includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflects the company's current view of future events and financial performance. The words expect, plan, anticipate, believe and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details on these risks, please refer to the company's Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast in any form without the prior written consent of JCPenney. For those listening after November 15, 2019, please note that this presentation will not be updated and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current.

Also supplemental reference slides are available on our Investor Relations Web site. While management will not be speaking directly to all the slides presented, these slides are meant to facilitate your review of the company's results and to be used as a reference document following the call.

Joining us on today's call are Jill Soltau, Chief Executive Officer of JCPenney; and Bill Wafford, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions.

With that, I will now like to turn the call over to Jill.

Jill Soltau

Thank you, Kelley, and good morning.

The past quarter was an exciting and energizing time at JCPenney. As you saw in our release this morning, we increased our adjusted EBITDA expectations and reaffirmed all other financial guidance metrics for full year 2019.

We delivered meaningful growth margin improvement this quarter driven in large part by increased enterprise selling margins, improved street results and the exit earlier in the year of major appliance and in store furniture categories.

Inventory levels were down 9% at the end of the quarter and down 14% when compared to the end of the third quarter 2017, reflecting our continued discipline and commitment to improve inventory management and productivity. This was our plan and we are pleased with the results.

Bill will cover our financials but before we do that, I want to provide further detail on our strategy to return JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth.

On our call last quarter, I referenced our focus on renewing the business, while I'm pleased with our continued progress on inventory management, gross margin improvement and adjusted EBITDA, we are laser focused on our plan for renewal.

Today, I would like to share the five components of that plan coupled with our deep understanding of the customer, these components guide everything we do. These components are, drive traffic, offer compelling merchandise, provide an engaging experience, fuel growth and build a result minded culture.

Let's get right to it. Understanding these components, we will clarify all the work we have done and where we are going. The five components of our plan for renewal reinforce and drive one another and I want to take some time to share each with you.

I'm confident in the strategic choices we have made and by implementing them, we will restore JCPenney to profit growth and a rightful place in the retail industry. Over the past year, we have worked tirelessly to better understand the customer. So, when we think about the best way to deliver, the first component of our plan for renewal drive traffic, we know we need to deliver something different.

We view our footprint in malls as a way to engage in new ways with customers. Using our space to present our merchandise with a fresh approach and provide experiences and services that customers want and are giving us permission to offer.

We know a lot about our customer focus segment. We conducted holistic research that was broad and deep, speaking to thousands of retail consumers that included those who shop us, those who use to and those who don’t even consider us. Our effort are centered on cycle graphics and knowing what drives a customer attitudinally and behaviorally truly understanding what's important to them.

Our customer focus segment is the -in shopping enthusiast. Learning what this customer wants and what we are not delivering is shaping our actions across all channels, so we can drive traffic and capture more share. So, all-in shopping enthusiasts live life to the fullest and seeks the most out of everything. They are the most confident in their style vision, yet most open to input and expertise. They are most willing to invest the time and money to get it right. They are the most excited by choice and innovation are most connected with their family, friends and community. They pride themselves in making life happen for their loved ones.

This shopper told us, they liked them all. These are serious shoppers who respond to compelling merchandise and engaging experiences. Our research shows that the all-in shop enthusiast represents over a quarter of all home and apparel retail sales. And the good news is, they are already shopping with us. We need to deliver on what is imperative to this customer allowing us to capture more of their wallet and by getting it right, it will halo onto other valuable customer segments.

We need to connect with them an important emotional drivers and they told us that no retailer is consistently delivering on these key imperatives. The all-in shopping enthusiast has told us they want a retailer that reflects their lifestyle and makes them feel good about themselves, truly understands the important moments in their lives, big and small is a place that's fun to shop and share with others.

As we think about every element of the shopping experience, the exploration, the discovery and the purchasing in-store online and through our approximately, we are working to connect with them on these emotional drivers. We know that nearly 90% of customers begin their path to purchase online. We continue to work on our eCommerce experience to drive traffic across all channels. We are building a viewpoint of what needs to be done and customers will continue to see incremental improvements over time.

Our marketing approach that began this quarter and continues into holiday exemplifies customer centricity in every aspect. Our brand voice establishes differentiation for JCPenney. This combined with heavy lifting communications, support our promotional events. We do not see brand and driving traffic as separate pursuits. They complement each other across every media channel to grow confidence in and preference for the JCPenney brand, which leads us to the next component of our plan for renewal, offer compelling merchandise another a significant driver of traffic online and in-store.

Since she joined JCPenney earlier this year, Michelle Wlazlo, Chief Merchandising Officer and her team have been hard at work on our merchandising strategy. They began their journey influencing the fall and winter collections by reenergizing our private and national brands. Spring will mark the first collection her team has managed from start to finish yet what they have done with the current collection is resonating with the customer.

Our fall for you event which focused on hues, brown and spiced latte and featured animal prints from brands including Worthington, A&A and Liz Claiborne exceeded our expectations. In Levi's, we are encouraged by the customer response to our expanded offering. In addition to great denim, we've added relevant pieces including t-shirts, jackets and other layering items, so our customers can complete their look.

We also had a strong start to our recently launched men's outdoor shop. Categories such as sweaters, heavyweight, wovens and shirt jackets performed well from both private and national brands including St. John's Bay, High Tech, American Outdoorsman and American Threads. The all-in shopping enthusiast is driven by style and newness and continuing to deliver on this is key. Furthermore, understanding how this customer lived their life is critical to our success. Through our extensive consumer research, we identified the five lifestyles which shaped our approach to merchandising in a way that would resonate with our customers and how they want to shop. This will enable us to make an emotional connection with the all-in shopping enthusiast.

We are merchandising by these lifestyles which will inform all product decisions and future experiences. These lifestyles representing important moments in the customer's day, week and life are move for everything from low to high impact; chill for the stylish five to nine new plus great lounging sleepwear; all day for casual work wear and weekend wear; on point for when you want to be a bit more refined and polished; shine for those special occasions.

Our clearly focused lifestyles will provide the framework for our brand architecture each brand private and national serves a purpose within these lifestyles delivering the looks our customers want. We started first in women's and we will extend this architecture to men's, children's and home.

As I mentioned on the second quarter earnings call, Stacey Shively recently joined the company as Senior Vice President GMM Home. She is developing a comprehensive strategy which includes adding and intensifying key national brands that are already resonating with customers. These include Instant Pot, [indiscernible], Ninja, Brookstone, Sharper Image and more. These early efforts are encouraging and we will have more to share in the future as we reestablish our dominance in the home category.

Another element of providing compelling merchandise is our visual merchandising strategy. Visual merchandising brings the product to life and inspire shopping through storytelling. Its how the customer connects and finds themselves in a retailer. It encourages wardrobing and makes putting outfits together easy.

It may seem obvious to have visual merchandising in a department store. Yet it is something JCPenney had moved away from in the past and that was a mistake.

Through our research, we know that visual merchandising coupled with proper inventory management and of course the right product, creates an emotional connection with the customer which is another step to driving traffic and sales.

With these insights, we tested visual merchandising in women's within the five lifestyles. Given our initial result, we recently implemented this strategy into 92 stores to start. We are currently measuring the impact and we'll continue to refine and expand this effort in a way that best serves the business.

As I referenced earlier, the all-in shopping enthusiast likes the mall, but we know we need to be more than a department store, which brings us to our next component provide and engaging experience. For all-in shopping enthusiast told us that they want a great experience both for themselves and to share with friends and family.

Last quarter we told you about our test and learned which were four single store concepts most notably the styling room. We took our learnings and incorporated three of the test and learned along with the lifestyle merchandising and visual merchandising into a single store. Our learnings and the performance of that store gave us the confidence to move forward.

Nothing embodies the effort to provide an engaging experience more than the recent grand opening of our brand defining store in Hurst, Texas. Before I talk more about that I want to be clear that the brand defining store is an investment in our future.

A brand defining store is not a prototype to roll out across all our stores and it is not a flagship store. Our brand defining store is the fullest articulation of our customer strategy. It is a store where we can leverage learnings from customer feedback yet also observe customer preferences and shopping behaviors. It provides an inspiring shared experience and engages customers in new ways. It's a lab. There are over 100 touch points that will inform future actions as part of our broader strategy putting the customer at the heart of everything we do to return JCPenney to sustainable profitable growth.

The store showcases our compelling products and brands that our customers know and love. Our brand defining store brings together every touch point and initiative from our research and the test and learned including lifestyle merchandising, visual merchandising, product adjacencies and cross merchandising.

In addition, customers have consistently told us that they want us to make their shopping experience easier and a fun place to share with others. We have created differentiating elements that will deliver on these imperatives. Our first ever men's styling room and of course, our women's styling room with dedicated style experts and innovative technology to get new sizes or colors brought to your fitting room.

A destination to complete the look, the all you zone, showcasing fashion jewelry and accessories, a new open concept Sephora inside JCPenney and a re-imagined salon by InStyle, which includes spa services. The Barbary, Penny's first ever barbershop for a fresh cut, shave or shoeshine, style and substance lifestyle workshops.

The movement studio offering instructor led fitness classes. We've created kids destination complete with a clubhouse and interactive digital arts with our authoritative Disney shop at the center. There are 11 lounges including a cafe and a bistro powered by a local partner. And the Shutterfly picture pops selfie studio, the first ever of its kind and not to forget the many social media moments around the store and so much more.

We know the all-in shopping enthusiasts is not loyal to one store or brand. By offering both compelling merchandise and engaging experiences, we will engage differently to drive traffic and capture more share. To deliver on that commitment, we must fuel growth, our fourth component to growth margin improvement, SG&A efficiency, and an optimized capital structure.

In a few moments, Bill will go into more detail on our progress on this important component of our strategy. Which leads me to the final component of our plan for renewal, build a result minded culture.

As I've stated before, the only way I know how to rebuild a business is through a holistic approach across all the key tenants of strategic, purposeful and effective retailing. And having the right team is critical to achieving this.

We are developing a results minded culture focused on accountability, urgency, and innovative problem solving at all levels of the organization. This includes senior leadership that we continue to build with a blend of talented JCPenney veterans and new talent. We have attracted top-talent in the industry, some of the best and brightest who have been through good times and bad. They understand the fundamentals of retail and they also know what it means to innovate and transform.

As you may have seen, Laurie Wilson recently joined us as Senior Vice President of Pricing, Planning and Allocation. She brings over 20 years of executive leadership from Macy's. Laurie's extensive experience in planning and allocation, merchandising, pricing, omni-channel and operations will play a significant role as we focus on our immediate actions, including restoring disciplines required to enhance inventory management and lower our cost of goods sold. All these leaders are in place to support our team and we have made progress in how we operate at every level of the company.

We are building a culture that connects each associate to achievements larger than the individual. It's imperative that all our associates understand where we are going as a company and how their role contributes to our success and are innately connected to our plan for renewal. There is renewed energy and a sense of clarity at Penney's. By maintaining the momentum, I am confident we will reach and exceed our potential.

Now I will turn the call over to Bill, who will provide an in depth financial update on the quarter. I will return to close out the call and take any questions you may have. Bill?

Bill Wafford

Thank you, Jill, and good morning everyone. It's a pleasure to join you on the call today.

As Jill mentioned, the first component in our plan to renewal is fuel growth. We are confident we can fuel the profitability of our operating performance by taking out unnecessary or unproductive SG&A expense, improving shrink, effectively managing our inventory and improving our cost of goods sold.

As part of this plan, we've identified and are implementing cost reduction and efficiency initiatives across the organization that include reducing demand, achieving benchmark level performance across categories and being more disciplined in our approach to results management. Furthermore, we will improve the health of our balance sheet and capital structure.

Additionally, an important component of fueling growth and building results minded culture includes a strong team of financial leaders who understand our overall retail environment.

During the third quarter, we hired a key member of this team, Colin Dougherty, Senior Vice President of Finance to lead in the areas of financial planning and analysis. Colin brings with him 25 years of experience in both retail and finance with companies including U.S. Bank, Target, and Hudson Bay. As we moved through our plan for renewal, he will be an integral part of this team.

Now let me take you through the results of our third quarter. As reported earlier this morning, we delivered a significant improvement in gross margin rate and increase in adjusted EBITDA dollars and a further reduction in inventory. Additionally, we ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in liquidity.

Total net sales decreased 10.1% for the quarter. Comparable sales decreased 9.3%, the exit of the major appliance and in-store furniture categories had a negative to comp sales this quarter of 270 basis points. As such, when you exclude this impact, adjusted comp sales decreased 6.6%. The comp sales decline was primarily driven by decreasing transactions, partially offset by an increase in average transaction value.

As expected, top-line sales face headwind pressures from aggressive promotions in the third quarter last year to drive the liquidation of slow moving and aged inventory. These internal headwinds will continue to affect sales in Q4. In terms of specific results, our top performing merchandise categories in the quarter included fine jewelry, footwear, men's and women's apparel. Denim was strong throughout all apparel divisions this quarter, especially in kids.

We updated our denim assortment for the back-to-school season and drove more dominant positioning of our denim national brands. Overall, back-to-school shoppers came out later this year with customers buying closer to seasonal needs.

Our fine jewelry business once again delivered solid sales results with positive comps in categories such as modern bride, diamonds, gems and silver.

Men's apparel sales outperformed all other categories. For the quarter, we delivered double-digit comps in branded athletic apparel as well as mid-single digit comps in both licensed team apparel and men's big and tall.

Some of our top performing brands included collection by Michael Strahan, Shaquille O'Neal, XLG, Champion, Puma and Adidas. Women's apparel outperformed our go forward business comp with casual sportswear, career separates and dresses performing better overall. Private labels, A&A and Liz Claiborne both delivered positive comps during the period.

Credit income for the third quarter was $116 million compared to $80 million in the third quarter last year. The improvement over last year is primarily due to higher gain share resulting from improved performance of the credit portfolio. As a reminder, our new credit agreement with enhanced economics went into effect during the fourth quarter last year and as a result, we do not expect such significant improvements in year-over-year credits exempt to continue.

Cost of goods sold for the third quarter was 64.6% of net sales, a decrease of 350 basis points compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily related to an increase in both store and online selling margins and improvement in our shrink results and the exit of major appliance and in store furniture categories.

For the quarter, both non-clearance and clearance selling margins were once again up year-over-year. We delivered a significant improvement in both stores and online clearance selling margins, which on an enterprise level were positive in the high mid single digit range.

Additionally, total selling margins improved in nearly every division in Q3, reinforcing our expectations for improved underlying gross margin performance for full year 2019.

Now moving to expenses, SG&A expenses were $854 million down $29 million when compared to the same period last year, the decrease in SG&A dollars was primarily due to lower advertising and store controllable expenses which were offset by slightly higher incentive compensation.

As a reminder, SG&A expenses last year included a $26 million benefit resulting from the sale of the leasehold interest in our Laguna Hills, California store. With the adoption of the new lease accounting standards starting this fiscal year, we reported approximately $5 million in SG&A expense related to the home office leased in Q3 this year.

In addition, last year, the home office lease was recorded at depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Net interest expense this quarter was $73 million. Our adjusted net loss was $97 million or $0.30 per share for the third quarter this year an improvement when compared to last year's adjusted net loss of $164 million or $0.52 cents per share.

Next, our capital structure, liquidity and balance sheet. As part of fueling growth, we've been engaged in reviewing our overall capital structure. We have outlined three main objectives. First, we will continue to maintain more than adequate liquidity to fund the operations of our business.

As expected, we utilized our ABL facility during the third quarter to fund a portion of our seasonal working capital needs and ended the quarter with approximately $429 million in outstanding borrowings compared to $437 million in 2018. As such, our liquidity position at the end of the third quarter was approximately $1.7 billion.

Second, we will proactively manage our existing debt maturities. During the third quarter this year we paid $50 million of unsecured notes at maturity, bringing our year-to-date debt repayment to a total of $86 million. We have very manageable near term debt maturities with $105 million of unsecured debt maturing in end of 2020.

And third, we are maintaining flexibility and how we fund the business to ensure sustainable and profitable growth. With that, we are taking positive and proactive measures to enhance our capital structure and to improve the long-term health of our balance sheet.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $157 million. Capital expenditures were $226 million for the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of the year, free cash flow was a use of $518 million, which is a decrease in cash flow, $18 million when compared to last year. We continue to expect free cash flow to be positive for full year. 2019.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $2.93 billion, a decrease of $289 million or 9% when compared to the end of the third quarter last year. The decline was primarily due to lower basic inventory levels this year compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the full liquidation of our appliance and furniture floor model inventory accounted for $86 million or approximately 2.5% of our third quarter inventory reduction. When compared to 2017 inventory was down $470 million or 13.8%. We remain committed to restoring the discipline required to enhance inventory productivity and as a result we believe our inventory levels will continue to be a source of working capital in '19.

Merchandise accounts payable were $1.1 billion down $129 million or 10.5% versus the end of the third quarter last year. The reduction was primarily due to our reduced inventory position and is in line with the seasonal increases we expect in the months leading into the holiday season.

Turning now to guidance, we are reaffirming our financial guidance for the full year 2019 as follows. Comparable sales are expected to be in a range of down 7% to down 8%. Adjusted comparable sales which excludes the impact of our exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories is expected to be in a range of down 5% to down 6%. Cost of goods sold as a rate of net sales is expected to decrease 150 to 200 basis points compared to last year, resulting in an increase in gross margin of the same amount. And free cash flow is expected to be positive for full year 2019.

Additionally, we have increased our adjusted EBITDA guidance to the upper end of our prior range as we now expect adjusted EBITDA to exceed $475 million. As a reminder, our 2018 adjusted EBITDA included a $70 million benefit primarily related to the buyout of a leasehold interest in two stores last year.

In addition, we recorded approximately $20 million in home office lease expense in SG&A this year, which last year was recorded as depreciation and amortization and interest expense. When combined these items account for an approximate $90 million headwind to last year's adjusted EBITDA.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Jill.

Jill Soltau

Thank you, Bill.

Re-energizing the JCPenney brand is about knowing what is in the hearts and on the minds of our customers. We are staying true to our DNA yet innovating and differentiating based on the customer insights we've captured and what they are giving us permission to be for them.

We have defined our strategy, our plan for renewal. We continue to take a do then say approach and I will provide updates as we make meaningful progress. As I've said, we are not simply running a business, we are rebuilding a business and it will take time.

I would like to thank our shareholders and vendor partners for their support. I would also like to thank our over 90,000 dedicated and passionate associates each and everyone across our entire company for their hard work, dedication and commitment to our customer. They are the centerpiece of our brand.

JCPenney is a 117 year young American retail icon. That is very important to our customers and hundreds of communities throughout the country. This company has a rich history and I am confident it has an even brighter future.

With that, we will be happy to take your questions. Operator, we are ready to open the lines.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen & Company.

Oliver Chen

Hi. Thank you. Regarding women's your thinking and your framework around a move chilling all day. What are your thoughts on the biggest priorities and needs? And also your thoughts on in store navigation and managing inventory level in store for the customer experience is curated and convenient?

And Bill, we are also curious about free cash flow that is a little bit lower, what gives you confidence that you can reach your guidance? Thank you.

Jill Soltau

Thanks, Oliver. Well, the way in which we determined was the best way to merchandise for our customer was based on what the customer told us is important to them and how they live their lives. And I'm a strong proponent of not being a retailer that tells customers how to live their life, but to understand how they live their lives and really embody this idea of making shopping easier.

The whole reason I took this job at JCPenney is because I understand how hard it is to shop and how hard it is to find your style. Customers really want to connect emotionally with a retailer. They want to go into the store or on the site and just feel like a retailer gets them that they can find themselves.

And so as we think about what needs to be done, we are developing holistic brand architectures that encompass the five lifestyles and each brand, both private and national will play a specific role within this brand architecture to make it easy for the customer understand what we stand for them, easy for them to find their style, and easy for them to put looks together.

And as we think about how to -- merchandise on the floor, that's what we've been testing and bringing to life first with some of our early test and learns, and then, in our -- the 92 stores that we expanded the test in and then there's a full embodiment of this in the brand defining store.

Bill Wafford

Hi, Oliver. To answer your question on free cash flow, on a year-to-date basis, the real delta when you think about 518 versus 500, is the cash proceeds from the sale of assets on a year-to-date basis in Q4, obviously we've annualized that at this point and think our operating performance in Q4 is going to allow us to and we're comfortable in the range of having positive free cash flow for the full year.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And lastly, the holiday season we're worried about it being highly promotional, especially for women's apparel and the weather behaving in a mixed way as well as the calendar being unfavorable. So, what are your thoughts on the promotional environment and how you're prepared, the key differences this year versus last year? And what you think the consumer environment will be -- as well as your strategy?

Jill Soltau

We're excited for the holiday season and as I mentioned on the last call, JCPenney will show up differently. Our marketing campaign is already in market. And it really is the first step of us connecting differently with our customers. We know that the holidays can be a frantic time and we don't want to contribute to that. We want to do just the opposite and helping our customers to remember the great things about the holidays. Our campaign is, remember the little things and we're standing that up through our merchandise and also our Web site and our physical stores in our marketing communication. So, that the customers can really start to develop that emotional connection.

We have exclusive partnership with the Hallmark channel that we just shared out recently. We have Santa photo opportunities within many of our portrait studios. We are encouraging customers to remember the little things through our social media engagement #memorymade. And this is all coupled with the incredible product that we have in our stores as well as an easier shopping experience through the reduction of inventory that we've been able to achieve.

And as it relates to the customer feeling, we share the industry view that the consumer continues to be in a good place right now, low unemployment, better wages and we'll just continue to monitor consumer confidence.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Best regards.

Jill Soltau

Thanks Oliver.

Our next question comes from Matthew Boss, JPMorgan.

Matthew Boss

Great, thanks. So maybe to start with same-store sales. Near-term, could you just walk through the drivers of the 200 to 300 basis points of sequential improvement excluding in the appliances and furniture that's implied in the fourth quarter, maybe just versus the sequential deceleration in the last two quarters that we've seen. And then Jill, beyond maybe the third or the fourth quarter, could you just elaborate on the phasing and timeline for implementation of the in-store initiatives for us to monitor going forward?

Bill Wafford

Yes. I will take the first part, Jill grab the second. And I think when you looked at it sequentially on our comp store sales and even if you were to look at it on a two year stack basis, have been relatively consistent. When you think of -- kind of what we've guided for full year and the implications of that on Q4. I think, again, you're going to see kind of consistency in what we've kind of laid out in terms of our expectations.

In addition, we did move away from some unprofitable promotions that we were running, especially in Q3 of last year. As we looked at just drive more profitable sales, run things that are obviously inefficient for the customer and for our business. So, our full year guidance kind of implies that changing trend and we don't expect anything different.

Jill Soltau

So, Matt, I'll jump in here. In terms of the phasing and timeline of the in-store initiatives, as I mentioned, we've been testing all year, first started to stand things up in March that I shared last call in order to get early reads on our hypotheses and get customer feedback. And then, we went on to broaden that a little bit in July. And then, obviously, the recent addition of adding some of our lifestyle merchandising and visual merchandising into 92 stores where we're continuing to read and monitor that and determine the best course forward, which led to our grand opening just two weeks ago of our brand defining store here in Hearst.

So we are very early on this journey. And the brand defining store has over 100 components, 100 touch points within the store that we are actively measuring and monitoring and reading. And we'll determine the best course forward based on what the customer says. Certainly, we all are working with a healthy sense of urgency here at JCPenney. But at the same time we are going to ensure that we are making the right decisions for the customer and the right decisions for the business. And you have my commitment that I will keep you on this journey with us.

Matthew Boss

That's great. And then, maybe just to follow-up on the gross margin, what's driving the implied moderation in the fourth quarter gross margin expansion relative to the performance that you just delivered in the third quarter and just any way to size up the gross margin opportunity in terms of ranking the biggest opportunity as we move past this year.

Bill Wafford

Yes, Matt. And I will take the second part of that first on, we're not going to give guidance on 2020 in terms of how do we think about any level of margin expansion. If you look at -- we've guided 150 to 200 basis points on the full year this year and the year-to-date is on the upper end of that. I think the reason and not so much moderation and the big pickups have been in the two quarters, but it's really because when you look at our most promotional time of year from a margin rate perspective, it comes in Q4, right? And so you're going to see a little bit of a balance associated with that and that's what was implied in our guidance.

Matthew Boss

Great. Best of luck.

Jill Soltau

Thanks, Matt.

Next question comes from Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett.

Chuck Grom

Hey, guys. Good morning. I guess a few questions from me. First, credit revenue, obviously, Bill has been real strong. I know you're talking about directionally being slower, but maybe if you could just help us on the fourth quarter guide. That's first question.

Second on the copy of unpacked, the 270 basis point drag from appliances and furniture. Just wondering if you could potentially quantify what the promotional drag was from last year as you guys cycled that. And then, third would just be, when you look at the core business, the underlying business in the third quarter, can you just talk to me the cadence of sales and how it progressed throughout the quarter, and then anything over the past couple of weeks now that the weather's clearly broken throughout the country.

Bill Wafford

All right. Okay, Chuck. And you squeezed like four in there, man. Let me take the first one. So credit income…

Chuck Grom

I will just run again, if you want though.

Bill Wafford

No, no. I have got them all. We are good. So credit income when you on a year-over-year basis, we really had the big pickup in Q4 last year and so when you look at it, four straight quarters or we've had a really big pickup, you are going to see a moderation on year-over-year. We're not going to pin an exact number on it. But what you're definitely not going to see is, similar level of pickup as you saw in Q2 and Q3. That's the first.

On the second, how did you think about the comp drag as it related to promotions? If we were going to size the prize and we ran promotions, such as things like additional percent off and things like that that become a little bit of a drug in terms of how you're trying to drive sales. And you'd size that, kind of roughly a hundred basis points of drag when you think about the quarter. Okay. And those are some of the things we've walked away from that allow us to drive more profitability and healthier sales that we did drive in the quarter.

From a sequential period, and how do we think about the quarter, we did end our strongest month of the quarter was the last month. It was the third month of the quarter. So, we're not going to break down what the individuals were, but that was their strongest. We did see it pick up as far as that goes and which we were pleased with. In terms of, you're going to know the answer to this one already, in terms of the last two weeks, how we're doing in quarter.

Chuck Grom

Okay. Okay, great. And then, just to kind of follow up on Matt's question with regards to the new store and then the prototype. I guess, why not start to accelerate some of those initiatives a little bit quicker and I guess, if you were to do that, like it seems like visual merchandising, you're pretty excited about makes a lot of sense. I guess. What's holding you back in terms of rolling it out more aggressively to the rest of the chain?

Jill Soltau

Well, as it relates to visual merchandising, we have put that into an additional 90 plus stores just recently. So we have moved on that, that effort. It's just really critical for us to do what's right for the business we're in this for the long-term. We are re-establishing and rebuilding JCPenney to be around for the next 117 years. And I just take more of a prudent effort to ensure that when we do it, we do it right. So that we can continue to appeal to customers and capture more share of the all-in shopping enthusiasts heart and wallet.

Chuck Grom

Okay. Thanks very much. Good luck guys.

Jill Soltau

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Paul Trussell with Deutsche Bank.

Paul Trussell

Good morning and congrats on the progress. Wanted to maybe start with online business. How did you perform from an eCommerce standpoint and what are some of the enhancements and capabilities you're working on with dotcom app and fulfillment strategies?

Bill Wafford

Yes, Paul. Obviously, we don't break out kind of eCom performance relative versus in-store performance. The one thing that we did have last year is, we were liquidating the appliance business and that flowed through our eCom channel, right? And so obviously that we don't analyze that on a year-over-year basis. But, there's a lot of work, Jill will take you through a couple of things that we've got underway, but we're not specifically, carving out what eCommerce relative to in-store.

Jill Soltau

And we are really addressing many of the areas no different than what I've been consistent in the year that I've been in the role that this organization has a lot of problems to fix. And we've been very overt on that and it's both in our physical and digital space. So as it relates to our digital space, we are in enhancing our customer experience, the user experience, we are making it easier to navigate. We are building out storytelling to drive that emotional engagement with the customer, make it easier to find what they're looking for as well find their style.

We've also been working on just the frictionless and seamless effort to shop cross functionally between our digital and our physical space. And as I mentioned, our customers will continue to feel the impact of our efforts over time. As we can do this a little bit more quickly and in real-time and faster. And we have a full organization focus on improving our mobile web, our website as well as our app.

Paul Trussell

Thank you. And then just big picture, how do you feel about the store base, any kind of updated views on store count, long-term or potential pace of remodels. And then, lastly from me, Bill, is just -- maybe just touch on what some of the drivers are of your reduction in expenses on a year-over-year basis. Thank you.

Jill Soltau

In terms of our fleet of stores, we're staying very close to every store. We know exactly how each one is performing. We're doing future projections on what they'll continue to contribute to the organization. We have nothing to share today except that we are very close to our physical fleet.

Bill Wafford

And on the store expense or on the expense piece, right? Paul, I mean it's going to be a combination of leverage, maintaining leverage in terms of how we balance on a regular sales day. But then, also as I touched on as part of fueling growth, we've already started to go through and look at kind of benchmark level performance in our SG&A expenses and had been really working hard across every function and category in the business to start to make sure that we're rationalizing those to the level that we feel is the right size for our level of organization.

Paul Trussell

Thanks. Best of luck.

Jill Soltau

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Michael Binetti with Credit Suisse.

Michael Binetti

Hey guys, thanks for taking our questions here. Could you help us, I guess with a little more numerical help on unpacking the gross margin drivers a little bit in the quarter, I guess between the call outs that you did have the improvement in selling margins versus shrink versus appliances. And then, within the improved selling margins, I thought it was interesting that you've mentioned that both clear. I think you mentioned the both clearance and non-clearance margins increase. Maybe you could help us think through, just directionally how much each of those improved in the quarter?

Bill Wafford

And Michael, I mean we're not going to get down to the basis point impact of my margin break down. I can't tell you though, like if you look at the exit of appliances, right, on a year-over-year basis, there was approximately, 50 basis point it pick up as we moved out of that business and not only associated with the markdowns of it, but also associated with the fact that that's a lower selling -- lower margin selling item. So there's a large chunk of the mark.

In addition to that, just getting pricing and promotion, right? We started to make really good strides in that area and you're starting to see a pickup that's flowing through. That's why you're seeing improved selling margins on both sides of the equation from a clearance and non-clearance basis.

Michael Binetti

Okay. And then, can I just ask you on another question in the store portfolio? I guess, I understand you don't want to disaggregate eCommerce versus physical stores, but I think your answer was that last year we were liquidating some appliances. I'm assuming eCommerce trends were quite strong relative to the overall comp in the quarter. It leaves us to backing out some fairly negative numbers in stores. Jill, I think you've done some media recently saying you don't see the need to close significant amounts of stores as we turn our eyes to 2020. But I do wonder if you were to break down the store fleet into quartiles or something like that on profitability. How do you look at the level of traffic you have in stores today versus the improving trajectory on the full price selling and the clearance margins as to how you see confidence in some of the lower quartile or however you would define in stores being go forward, sustainable on a four wall basis. It's a little hard for us to think through when we try to imagine what the traffic in some of the bottom tier stores might look like.

Jill Soltau

Thanks, Michael. And just to be clear, I've not given any direction on what we're doing with our fleet, closing or keeping open, all I've said is that we are very close to our physical fleet and understanding what each store is contributing to the total business. As it relates to driving traffic, and then I'll pass it to Bill to answer some of your more technical questions.

Retail's are dynamic business as you know, our approach at JCPenney is a very holistic effort. It's not going to be one single action that changes the trajectory of this organization. And I have been very clear on that for the past year. And as we think about driving traffic, whether it's to our physical footprint or to our digital spaces, it will be through a differentiated products and services and experiences.

We need to engage with customers in new ways and develop that emotional connection that they're saying other retailers don't do. We need to deliver on the imperatives defined by the all-in shopping enthusiast, be the retailer that reflects their lifestyles, really understands them and makes them feel good about themselves, truly understands the important moments in their life, both big and small. And as a place that is fun to shop and share with others.

Doing this in-store online and in our app in addition to our physical stores is how we will return improved traffic levels to JCPenney. And we'll be communicating this through our marketing through all the touch points. And as I've committed we'll keep everyone in the loop on how our progress is.

Bill Wafford

Yes. And Michael, if you think about, you wanting to kind of put the stores in the quartile. I think the thing that you're probably looking for, which is logical, hey, do we have this parade of stores on profitability with kind of until it falls off. And I don't think that's the way you guys should think about our store portfolio, we're at 846 stores now. If you look at our occupancy costs as a percentage of sales is actually relatively low and we feel comfortable about the level of profitability of our store portfolio. Of course, we're always looking at making sure that we've got more efficiencies and if there's something, that we can optimize. Of course, we're going to work through that.

But what we don't have is this long tail of, hey, if you're trying to say I can -- there's something to separate from the organization, enhance profitability in a significant way. That's just not the case. We really feel like that we've got an asset to work with here.

Michael Binetti

I should have asked Jill about -- you guys mentioned Thread up last time we talked. I'm curious how you're looking at the early stages of some of the eCommerce work that you guys have done since, I don't think we talked about it much today. Thanks.

Jill Soltau

Yes. Good point, Michael. We were still very early in our partnership with Thread up, which is currently in 30 stores. We don't have any additional information or announcements to make today about how that's going or any expansions. We are excited about creating a new in-store experience that that makes it possible for our customers to get an expanded offering of brand -- some brands that are considered more high end for our, our current customer base. And as you know, our partnership with Thread up caters to also eco-minded consumers that want more sustainable options in their wardrobe. So we were, in the middle of the test, things are good and we're just going to keep moving forward with it.

Michael Binetti

That's great. Thanks guys.

Jill Soltau

Thank you, Michael.

Our next question comes from Paul Lejuez with the Citigroup.

Paul Lejuez

Hey, thanks guys. I'm curious which of the five pillars of the plan for renewal do you think kind of offer the lowest hanging fruit. And I guess I'm kind of curious about, you know, as you, as you think about all of them, what sort of required CapEx might be necessary SG&A investment, do you have cuts that you can make to offset whatever investments might be necessary. And I guess just to go back to the store fleet again, I'm in a slightly different way, I'm curious if you're looking at the store fleet in terms of -- are there any stores that you might be looking to sell to raise some, some cash? Thanks.

Jill Soltau

Thanks, Paul. Well, the interesting thing about retail is that you just can't get one thing right. And as you know, we took ample time to define our strategy to determine what choices we would make in order to return this great company to sustainable, profitable growth, which has led us to sharing our plan for renewal.

And, honestly, I can't tell you one has the most low hanging fruit. They all have to work together in order to re-establish and rebuild this organization from the ground up, restoring the health to the business while we innovate and transform.

As it relates to CapEx investment, a lot of what we're doing, and Bill chime in here too, but a lot of what we're doing in the early tests and learned in the brand defining store are low capital investments and no capital investments. In fact much of -- some of what's in the brand defining store are components that are in all of our stores are great merchandise. That our customers responding to our marketing campaign is the same for the chain. And all of our great associates over 90,000 of them who have an infectious passion and about JCPenney that they are excited to share with our customers every day and we are supporting them so that they can help us really propel this company forward.

Bill Wafford

Hey, Paul. In your question on, how are you looking to monetize, part of the fleet to fund the other growth? Well, we haven't defined any plans as far as, how do we think about the fleet from that perspective? Obviously, you would know what our historic levels of cap ex have been in for an organization our size, where that comes in at.

And yes, there's a lot of things to invest in when you think about, kind of our plan for null. But to Jill's point, they are very low capital. Part of the reason we're fueling growth is builds internally, but we're not doing is defining some store monetization plan or anything like that the state of play internally or publicly.

Paul Lejuez

Thank you. Good luck.

Our last question comes from the Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America.

Heather Balsky

Hi. This is Heather Balsky on for Lorraine. In terms of your merchandising strategy, do you think you have the right national brand portfolio and are you looking to add new brands especially in apparel or edit out any of your brands? And then, I have a follow up.

Jill Soltau

Thank you, Heather. We really believe in the complimentary relationship of private and national brands working together. And we have incredible private brands and we have incredible national brands. And the national brands that we do have are very important to us. And we're really pleased with the partnerships and the work that we're doing together.

We will continue to make them important and stand for them. And as I mentioned in home store, we've recently added or intensified some of our national brands and each brand private and national will have and serve a specific role within our brand architectures across the five lifestyles that we are now merchandising within.

Heather Balsky

Thanks. This is the follow-up. In terms of the floor space that used to hold appliances, can you just update us on what you're doing with this space or work you're doing to I guess fill that space in your stores? Thanks.

Jill Soltau

Sure. The floor space was dispersed on a by store basis based on the changes that were made originally in each store to implement those merchandise categories. And then, as we pulled it out, we looked again at each store to determine where there were opportunities to expand categories re-energize categories. And, we just did it on a case by case basis store by store. So, I can't tell you there was this one thing that we did in all stores.

Bill Wafford

It's not like we have a standard prototype that this was the model we looked on.

Heather Balsky

So, at this point, has the space filled in for the majority of your fleet?

Jill Soltau

Oh, absolutely. Yes. The store experience was quickly addressed so that the customers wouldn't feel that there was this huge gap on the floor.

Heather Balsky

Great. Thanks.

Jill Soltau

Thank you.

