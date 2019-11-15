Datasea: A Startup With Positive Operating Cash Flows And Strong Insider Ownership

When it comes to microcap startups, the biggest risk for investors revolves around cash burn. When the bank account runs low, a young company must find sources of financing to survive. This usually is in the form of equity dilution and it may not be on particularly good terms. If it can't attain sufficient financing at any price, it may be at risk of ceasing operations altogether. This is what makes Datasea Inc. (DTSS) a compelling investment or trade for risk tolerant investors or swing traders. It is a low float, highly volatile stock that would attract the retail day trading crowd. However, unlike so many other stocks of this ilk, I believe that its risk of financing in the short term is low.

Despite being a pre-revenue startup, cash flow from operations was positive for its fiscal year ended June 2019. And despite having over 21 million shares outstanding, its float is much tighter than that with 15 million shares owned by insiders. That tight float enabled DTSS to rocket 272% on October 15th with as much as a 728% gain on the day. The stock has since settled around the $2.00 mark, which I believe is a good level for accumulating for a swing trade or investment with a short-to-medium horizon. It is currently sitting at half of its IPO price of $4.00.

Data by YCharts

DTSS is operating cash flow positive which limits the need for an immediate cash infusion

One might be confused as to how a startup with no revenue for its fiscal year might become operating cash flow positive. A review of the cash flow statement from Datasea's annual report shows how:

Datasea recorded a net loss of $1.4 million for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 but received a $1.3 million cash advance from a customer. When excluding depreciation and changes to short term asset and liability accounts, Datasea actually recorded $76,000 in positive net cash flow provided by operating activities for the year. The cash advance sits on the balance sheet as a liability but will be expunged once revenue is earned.

I find this to be a very positive attribute to Datasea when analyzing its suitability as a "buy-and-hold" nanocap. Usually a small company performs some kind of revenue generating activity and records an accounts receivable as a promise to pay made by its client. There can be questions around the collectability of this balance as the client may be unwilling to pay, unable to pay, disagrees with the amount charged, or in the cases of fraud on behalf of the small company, does not know that it needs to pay. An accounts receivable balance that is spiraling out of control is one of the first red flags I look for on balance sheets of "growing" companies.

Datasea has the opposite issue. There is a liability generated by the cash advance from the client. However, the client has already agreed to pay for the service to be provided. In fact, this client trusts Datasea so much that it is willing to pay upfront for a service that wasn't yet in market at the time the cash advance was made. The flip side to this is that this is just one client. We don't know the reason behind the advance. Does it have more to do with a personal relationship between members of Datasea and the client?

Datasea has $6 million in cash against $1.7 million in liabilities (including the $1.3 million advance from the customer), so it has a reasonably strong balance sheet given its slow burn rate. The challenge the company will face will be short term increases to its burn rate as it tries to grow and to try to reduce its revenue concentration by garnering more clients. Additional clients and sources of revenue would be imperative in order to upgrade Datasea from a nanocap suitable as a swing trade into one that has potential as a long-term investment. The cash burn may be offset by further cash advances from customers. If Datasea is able to replicate this very favorable cash cycle in its business model, the market may reward it with a more aggressive valuation. Based on the company's current cash level and forecast of operating cash flows, Datasea disclosed in its annual report that management believes it will have sufficient resources to fund operations through December 2020.

High insider ownership for a company that hopes to disrupt the Chinese security and education markets in China

Datasea provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, scenic areas and public communities and develops education-related technologies in China. It has three smart security products. Its safe campus security system has entered the market and the company claims that it is already used by many schools in China in the three and a half months since the date of the annual report up until it was released in mid-October. This claim would make sense if the cash advance was for the imminent rollout of this program. The company's scenic area security system and the public community security system are both in testing phases with the former expected to enter the market in 2020 and the latter without a defined timeline as of yet.

Datasea also offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platform and other education systems used in schools as value-added services to its safe campus security system.

With 21 million shares outstanding, DTSS has a market cap of around $40 million. It's difficult to justify such a valuation for a company that is pre-revenue. Particularly one in China where many stocks trade at very low revenue and earnings multiples. One must view DTSS as an expensive trading vehicle or a highly speculative investment under this circumstance until revenue is achieved. The offset to the risk of using DTSS as a trading vehicle with little fundamental backing will be the low risk of dilution in the near term. Another support is the strong insider ownership:

CEO Zhixin Liu and her father Fu Liu own a combined 15 million shares, representing 72% of total shares outstanding. That leaves only 6 million shares in the float, making DTSS a prime candidate as a volatile swing trade stock and open for another massive run like it had last month.

Conclusion

DTSS is a highly volatile and expensive trading vehicle on a Chinese nanocap startup business that has yet to record any revenue as of June 30th. It is meant for day and swing traders who have a time horizon of no longer than a few months for their trades. With that in mind, if you consider stocks like DTSS to be the bottom of the barrel, it would be the highest quality in the bottom of that barrel. DTSS is not a death spiral which perpetually reverse splits then does heavily dilutive financings over and over again. I rank the likelihood of it financing within the next six months to be very low. And with that kind of time frame, chances are there will be multiple profitable trading opportunities on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.