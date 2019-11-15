Canacol Energy Q3 Earnings Update: A Strong Long-Term Production Story

The company is focused on executing the necessary agreements related to the construction of a new gas pipeline to Medellin, which will transport 100 MMcfpd of new gas sales in 2023.

The 2019 drilling program has been successful to date, with two discoveries, Acordeon-1 and Ocarina-1, and three successful development wells, Palmer-2, Nelson-7, and Clarinete-4.

Given the stability of the future cash flow streams, Canacol has decided to declare a recurring dividend of $7MM paid quarterly.

Investment Thesis Summary

Founded in 1970, Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas focused onshore in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has become an industry leading natural gas supplier to the Caribbean Coast.

We have been positive on Canacol's investment case on the back of a strong long-term production outlook and an increased pipeline gas flow capacity. On top of that, the drilling program has been successful to date (85% successful rate) and they approved a recurrent quarterly dividend payment of $7MM due to the stability of the cash flow generation.

Please see our previous article for reference. Overall, Canacol looks focused, it's executing its solid plan expansion well, and catalysts seem to be materializing.

Q3 Earnings Update

Canacol energy reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The main variables to review are:

Production: ~146.4MMcfpd vs. ~121MMcfpd in Q2 2019. Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties and transportation expense: ~$56.4MM vs. $47.6MM. FFO: ~$36.4MM vs. ~$25.6MM in Q2 2019. Total capex was ~$30MM, in line with our annual forecast of ~$100-$120MM. Interests paid are ~$7.3MM. Again, we think debt should be reduced. Once Canacol produces an average of ~215MMcfpd, they can make $90-$100MM in FCFF. They should use part of that cash flow to reduce debt. Dividend: Canacol announced a regular recurring quarterly dividend of $7MM quarterly dividend to be paid on December 31, 2019. This amount represents approximately C$0.052 per share or a yield of approximately 4.4% annually at current share prices.

Here we have a detailed cash flow statement for Q3:

Source: Author based on Company data

Q4 Outlook

Canacol remains focused on executing its exploration drilling program and executing the necessary agreements related to the construction of a new gas pipeline to Medellin, which will transport 100 MMcfpd of new gas sales in 2023. The following slide is a good summary:

Source: 2019 Q3 presentation

The 2019 drilling program has been successful to date, with two discoveries, Acordeon-1 and Ocarina-1, and three successful development wells, Palmer-2, Nelson-7, and Clarinete-4. These discoveries lift Canacol's rate of exploration success to an astonishing 85%. As Ravi Sharma pointed out:

"On a historical basis, Canacol has achieved 85% commercial success rate in its gas exploration and appraisal drilling programs, which is remarkable for an onshore conventional gas play. Our commercial success rate on gas development drilling is 100%. These statistics bode well for the future drilling of the over 140 exploration prospects in a lease we have identified on our 1.1 million net acreage exploration position in the Lower Magdalena Basin of Colombia."

Source: 2019 Q3 conference call

The remainder of the drilling program for 2019 includes the Arandala-1 exploration well, which Canacol has recently cased and completed. Hence, we expect a significant increase in an already large gas reserve. As Ravi Sharma said in the conference call:

"So in regards to the reserve life index, our current reserve life index something for 15 million cubic feet a day in our current reserves that we expect for year in 2019 is 8 years. I'd like to add that we've had over 200% reserve replacement ratio over the last 5 years and we have the resources of 2.6 Tcf with historical success rate of 85%."

Source: 2019 Q3 conference call

This makes sense if we look at their last presentation:

Source: 2019 Q3 presentation

With respect to the Medellin pipeline project, Canacol anticipates executing a take-or-pay sales contract with a major Colombian utility during the current month of November 2019, whereby half of the capacity of the new pipeline will be contracted for a period of twelve years.

The next step, to be completed by the end of 2019, will be to form the consortium, which will build and operate the pipeline. Due to regulatory conditions in Colombia, Canacol can own no more than 24.9% of the consortium. They have a consortium partner who is going to have the other 75.1% and the financing will be 30% equity, 70% debt structure. The consortium will probably benefit in the form of a transportation tariff.

With respect to the take or pay contracts, with the utility in Medellin, let's see what Charle Gamba said:

"We will not disclose sales price, of course, in any individual contracts. But it is well within the average of our existing sales contracts, which with respect to this, the gas we sell to the Coast. So we're looking at wellhead pricing in the range of around US$4.80 to US$5, escalated at PIV over the 12-year period. So the pricing, I can't give you the exact pricing. But I can tell you that it is well within the range of our current contracts, which average between $4.80 to $5 per MMBtu."

Source: 2019 Q3 conference call

Valuation

With the following assumptions, a DCF valuation shows significant upside:

Price per MCF at $4.11 net of transportation and royalties every year until 2025. It should be higher as Canacol uses higher forecast (page 24). FFO to Revenue ratio at ~66%. Note, last quarter was 54% vs. 65% Q3. This is a fixed cost structure, so this ratio should be even higher in Q4. Lower production than their forecasts. They expect an average production at 315mmcfpd in late 2022 (page 7). I believe we won't see that until 2024, at earliest. Total capex at $120MM every year until 2025 (page 13). 2P reserves CAGR at ~3% to 2025 (page 6).

Source: Author based on Company data

Source: Author based on Company data

Conclusion

With sales at ~200MMcfpd, we should expect a strong cash stream coming for the next quarters. The cash is coming, and the market is still in "show me the money" mode. It will take just a few more months to see how much free cash flow Canacol makes. We think Q4 will be a crucial test as the company will produce ~215MMcfpd on average. The stock price performance does not correspond to its long-term fundamentals:

Source: Author based on Company data

We have already said it many times: we do not know how long it will take for Mr. Market to realize how undervalued this company is. We reiterate our bullish view for 2019/2020. Canacol is a company with a clear competitive advantage, management who owns ~25%, limited competition, fixed revenues, a solid drilling program, strong and predictable free cash flow generation and now a decent dividend.

