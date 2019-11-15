PerkinElmer: An Excellent Opportunity

Investment Thesis

PerkinElmer (PKI) maintains an attractive portfolio of analytical and diagnostic solutions for several industries. The name is 82 years old but the last ten years have majorly reshaped the firm. During this period the firm has significantly extended its portfolio by making several acquisitions and expanding its analytical solutions base. Although the top line grew at a modest pace of 6.7% cagr, PerkinElmer has firmly established a highly sustainable company. Broadly, the portfolio has active exposures in the life sciences market, environmental, food, and industrial markets and typically attains high single-digit profit margins. Earlier in October, PerkinElmer acquired Meizheng Group, a food safety testing company in China that has an addressable market$1 billion to $2 billion, this could be a significant addition to the firm’s portfolio that has a TTM revenue of $2.83 billion. In its last earnings call, the management expressed confidence in its growth businesses like EUROIMMUN, Vanadis, our Genomics business, Service Informatics, and Cannabis. These factors, despite its fully valued situation, shows an attractive long term proposition for portfolios that require exposure to growth businesses. Last month PerkinElmer’s then CEO Rob Friel introduced its new CEO during the earnings call, Prahlad Sing, who previously served as its COO. I believe that PerkinElmer will be an excellent investment for growth-seeking portfolios.

Recent performance analysis

PKI’s latest earnings showed that its diagnostics (contributes 40% of total sales) and analytical solutions delivered an organic growth rate of 6% and 4%, respectively. Year-to-date, the Americas and Asia-Pacific are up mid- single-digits while Europe is up low single-digits. Productivity and cost out actions helped expand the adjusted operating margin by 250 bps during the quarter, reaching 21.6%. The firm has expanded adjusted operating margins by 150 basis points year-over-year on a YTD basis. All these led to an EPS of $1.06, reflecting an18% growth compared to 2018 Q3 and $0.05 ahead of its guidance.

In the diagnostics segment, the 6% growth was primarily driven by its immunodiagnostic and reproductive health franchises. EUROIMMUN and Tulip, PKI’s immunodiagnostics solutions led the way by delivering a low double-digit organic growth rate. Although EURPOIMMUN U.S. business continues to grow, China may become a large market too. The firm expects EUROIMMUN’s U.S. market share for AMA testing to reach 50% as testing ramps up. A growth in PKI’s genomics testing business led a mid-single-digit growth in its reproductive health market, the firm has expanded its coverage in the Asia-pacific region.

Image: EUROBlotOne, Unique automation solution for the immunoblot work station

The analytical solution segment’s 4% growth was led by high single-digit organic revenue growth in pharma biotech which was driven by its imaging and detection and informatics product lines, both were up double-digits in the quarter. As leading pharma and biotech companies actively shift to modern future-proof workflow solutions, PKI’s informatics business continues to gain more spotlight. But the market was slightly flat during the quarter which I believe to be a temporary situation. Besides these, the cannabis segment saw low single-digit growth moved by high cannabis demand.

Meizheng Acquisition

Meizheng’s net purchase price amounted to approximately $152 million, and the management expects to extract a double-digit return on invested capital by year four. Meizheng is headquartered in Beijing, and its product portfolio covers immunoassay, microbiology and molecular testing for food safety in prioritized end-markets grain, dairy, meat, and seafood. The firm said that it expects Meizheng to have approximately $30 million of revenue in 2019 with accretive operating margins. PKI believes that Meizheng has developed a reputation as a leading food safety testing company in China due to its current portfolio breadth, a strong culture of innovation and unparalleled customer intimacy.

“Meizheng is a highly attractive and strategic asset, one that will play a pivotal role in our domestic food strategy in China as well as our broader long-term food strategy across the globe. Meizheng has developed a reputation as a leading food safety testing company in China due to its current portfolio breadth, a strong culture of innovation and unparalleled customer intimacy.”- Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer

Stock Valuation

In the last couple of years, PerkinElmer has continued to have greater cost efficiency which is clearly reflected in its gross profit margin pattern. There have been at least 300 bps improvement in the cost of goods sold, and selling expenses are very well controlled. PerkinElmer expects 2019 full-year revenue of $800 million, representing 5% organic revenue growth, including a foreign exchange headwind of approximately $11 million versus a comparable prior period. I believe PKI is well-positioned to maintain its cost structure and attain its revised adjusted EPS target economically for the year which is increased to $4.07 ($1.32 in Q4). In the last four quarters, the firm had beat earnings estimates 3 times, the one other time results were in line with estimates.

In my relative valuation approach, I took several competitors. These include Waters Corporation(WAT), Bruker Corporation (BRKR), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Agilent Technologies (A) and Merck (MRK). Although Price/Sales and EV/Sales medians show an undervalued situation, P/E shows that the firm is overvalued. A broad examination suggests that the firm is fully valued in the market, but it is not enough to discourage an investor who is seeking growth exposures. The firm has built a solid portfolio that targets several attractive industries, financials also look strong.

PKI WAT BRKR TMO A MRK Median Revenue 5 Year (OTCPK:CAGR) 5.0% 4.1% 1.8% 9.7% 1.51% 1.31% 2.9% EPS Growth Diluted (FWD) 16.7% 9.8% 14.6% 12.9% 13.25% 12.27% 13.1% P/E GAAP (TTM) 41.66 25.8 36.73 33.02 22.99 23.27 29.41 Price/Sales (TTM) 3.42 6.13 3.7 4.66 4.78 4.68 4.67 EV/Sales (TTM) 4.15 6.04 3.81 5.32 4.68 5.03 4.86

Conclusion

PerkinElmer has an excellent product portfolio that covers several diagnostic and analytical product markets. The firm has delivered strong results for a good period of time and continues to strengthen its position with business expansions. Although the firm looks fully valued in a conservative framework, the firm has high growth potential with its cutting edge products. Combining all the factors, PerkinElmer is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.